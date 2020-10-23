Week 7 NFL DFS Plays: Top Values, Low Ownership Players and Stacks

SI Fantasy analysts Ben Heisler and Michael Fabiano provide their favorite value-priced options for Week 7 in daily fantasy football on DraftKings, as well as players to use in tournaments that are likely to garner low ownership.

SI Fantasy analyst Michael Fabiano breaks down his favorite DraftKings values for Week 7 in the NFL to help offset the expensive studs, and SI Fantasy analyst Ben Heisler breaks down several low ownership plays with high upside to help leverage the field.

Michael Fabiano's Week 7 Top DFS Values on DraftKings

QB: Teddy Bridgewater - Carolina ($5,800) at New Orleans

Get him back into your lineup this week in a revenge game against his former team. Every single quarterback who has faced New Orleans this season has scored over 20 fantasy points! How's that for a great matchup?

RB: J.D. McKissic - Washington ($4,600) vs Dallas

The Cowboys stink, and look at McKissic's usage! 14 touches last week and had six catches for 84 yards and nearly 15 fantasy points. He leads all Washington running backs in snaps played over the last three weeks, and has 19 catches while being targeted 22 times!

Did I mention he's playing the Cowboys?

WR: Christian Kirk - Arizona ($4,900) vs Seattle

Kirk was one of my favorite sleepers last week against the aforementioned Cowboys. Noticing a trend here? This week he gets Seattle, who has allowed an average of 165 yards and the most fantasy points to receivers lined out wide. Kirk runs roughly 84% of his routes lined out wide, so the pieces fit beautifully.

Kirk is definitely a volatile play because he doesn't get targeted a ton, but for $4,900 in what should be a high scoring game, he's absolutely in play.

Additional DraftKings DFS Values

QB: Ryan Tannehill - $6,200 (PIT @ TEN) | Kyle Allen - $5,200 (DAL @ WSH)

RB: D'Andre Swift - $5,400 (DET @ ATL) | Latavius Murray - $4,800 (CAR @ NO)

WR: Tyreek Hill - $6,400 (KC @ DEN) | D.J. Moore - $5,600 (CAR @ NO)

TE: Hunter Henry - $4,500 (JAX @ LAC) | Austin Hooper - $4,000 (CLE @ CIN) | Logan Thomas - $3,500 (DAL @ WSH)



D/ST: Browns - $3,000 @ NYJ | Washington - $2,500 vs D

Ben Heisler's Week 7 Low Ownership Plays on DraftKings

QB: Cam Newton - New England ($6,300) vs San Francisco

I feel like too many fantasy managers are looking at the results from last week and not taking a closer look at the actual numbers. On the surface, 157 passing yards, 0 TDs, and 2 INTs is sub-optimal, but take a closer look.

Newton ended up rushing 10 times for 87 yards and a touchdown, and still finished with over 20 fantasy points on DraftKings. Also, via Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network, Newton is one of three quarterbacks to lead his team in rushing... and he's missed a game!

If this game turns into a shootout vs the 49ers at home, Newton may have one of highest ceilings on the board while maintaining low ownership.

RB: David Johnson - Houston ($5,300) vs Green Bay

I fully admit to getting it wrong on Johnson over the course of this year. But things are different now. Bill O'Brien is gone and the Texans offense has started to look more electric in the passing game. At some point, this is going to open up opportunity for David Johnson, and this is the perfect environment for it to happen.

The Packers and Texans have the highest protected game total on the board at 57, and Green Bay ranks last in the NFL vs RBs in 2020. They've allowed nine total rushing and receiving touchdowns and 822 total yards to the RB position.

For $5,300, Johnson will still likely get 16-20 carries with a handful of targets in the passing game. His pedestrian game log along with DFS players holding a grudge likely puts him in a low-ownership category, and that's just fine by me when he goes off this weekend.

WR: Tyler Boyd - Cincinnati ($5,400) vs Cleveland

I initially wrote this up before the news that Joe Mixon would be out, but if anything, I think this makes Tyler Boyd even more of a worthwhile option this week.

The last time these two teams played, Boyd caught his lone touchdown on the season, while catching seven of eight targets for 72 yards.

For as consistent and reliable as Boyd has been, he hasn't had larger than 10% ownership at any point this season in major tournaments on DraftKings. Last week, collectively via FantasyLabs, Boyd was 2.2% owned against the Indianapolis Colts.

With A.J. Green potentially being back on the fantasy radar (I'm certainly not buying it), I expect Boyd to continue to carry ownership levels under 7%, despite knowing that he'll likely see even more targets without Joe Mixon in the lineup. Boyd has been the WR17 in fantasy while seeing the 11th most targets at the position. Normally a safe play, I think he provides a high ceiling as well in Week 7.

Benny's Sneaky Game Stack for Week 7

Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers

QB: Gardner Minshew ($5,900) | WR: D.J. Chark ($5,500) | WR: Laviska Shenault ($4,500)

RUN IT BACK OPTION: RB: Justin Jackson ($4,900)

The chalk stacks of the week will likely feature Green Bay/Houston, as well as Detroit/Atlanta. Additionally, Seattle/Arizona having moved to the Sunday night window will also see a bunch of exposure since it's already been built into Sunday's main slate when it was slated to be an afternoon matchup.

However, don't be afraid to have some exposure to Jacksonville/L.A. Chargers this week.

The Chargers are allowing an average of 37.9 points/game on DraftKings to opposing wide receivers and have given up the third-most DK points to QBs. Opponents have scored 68 points in the last two games, while giving up 446 total average yards. Gardner Minshew is quietly sixth in the NFL in passing yards, trailing Patrick Mahomes by only 18 yards!

As for Jackson, he appears to have the edge after outperforming his counterpart Josh Kelley last time out; both as a runner and a pass-catcher. The Jags give up the second most fantasy points to running backs, including over 900 total yards through their first six games of the year.

Other Low Ownership / High Upside Targets

QB: Matthew Stafford ($6,500) DET @ ATL

QB: Joe Burrow ($5,500) CLE @ CIN

RB: Chris Carson ($6,400) SEA @ ARI

RB: Latavius Murray ($4,800) CAR @ NO

WR: JuJu Smith-Schuster ($5,500) PIT @ TEN

WR: Julian Edelman ($5,000) SF @ NE

TE: Robert Tonyan ($4,600) GB @ HOU

TE: Jared Cook ($4,300) CAR @ NO

