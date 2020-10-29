NFL Week 8 Injury Report – Is Dalvin Cook is Ready to Return?

Before you finalize your Week 8 fantasy football rosters, be sure to check up on the latest injury updates from our expert SI Fantasy insiders.

Quarterbacks

Andy Dalton – Dallas Cowboys

INJURY: CONCUSSION

STATUS: DOUBTFUL

Hits keep coming for the beleaguered Cowboys as Dalton joins Dak Prescott on the Dallas injury list. Dalton took a brutal cheap shot from Washington linebacker Jon Bostic late in the third quarter last week. It’s doubtful he will clear concussion protocol for the SNF showdown against the Eagles in Philadelphia.

Enter third-string rookie QB Ben Dinucci who attempted just three passes during the final 21:20 minutes of the game last week. The Dallas offensive stars were downgraded when Dalton took over and they fall even further with Dinucci under center. The Eagles defense will be a solid fantasy play this week.

Running Backs

Christian McCaffrey – Carolina Panthers

INJURY: HIGH ANKLE SPRAIN

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Out since Week 2, McCaffrey was removed from IR list on Tuesday and managed a limited practice on Wednesday. While that’s good news - McCaffrey is questionable when Carolina hosts Atlanta on Thursday. Mike Davis will look to rebound after posting 36 scoreless yards against New Orleans last week. He racked up 149 total yards, plus nine receptions and one TD, during the Panthers 23-16 Week 5 win on the road against the Falcons.

Dalvin Cook – Minnesota Vikings

INJURY: GROIN

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Although his injury wasn’t considered serious, Cook missed the Vikings Week 6 loss to Atlanta and Minnesota was on a bye last week. While a “must start” if active, Cook might be eased back into action and split time with Alexander Mattison. The Vikings visit Green Bay on Sunday and Cook posted 50 rushing yards and two TD at home against the Packers in Week 1.

Miles Sanders – Philadelphia Eagles

INJURY: KNEE

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

After sitting out the Eagles Week 7 Thursday night game against the Giants - Sanders missed practice on Wednesday. Coach Doug Pederson stated Sanders is day-to-day but fantasy owners need to monitor his practice time on Thursday and Friday. Boston Scott will get the start, against the hapless Dallas Cowboys defense, if Sanders remains sidelined on Sunday.

Kareem Hunt – Cleveland Browns

INJURY: RIBS

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Hunt was limited in practice on Wednesday but should be good to go when Cleveland hosts the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Hunt carried a questionable tag heading into Week 7 but posted 102 total yards and one TD during the Browns 37-34 win against the Bengals.

Joe Mixon – Cincinnati Bengals

INJURY: FOOT

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

After sitting out against Cleveland last week, Mixon missed practice on Wednesday. Bengals coach Zac Taylor is optimistically claiming he is day-to-day heading into Week 8. Cincinnati is on a BYE in Week 9, plus their offensive line is in shambles, so it would make sense to keep Mixon sidelined another two weeks.

Giovani Bernard racked up 20.5 points in PPR leagues at FullTime Fantasy Sports last week and will be the Bengals starter until Mixon returns. Facing the Tennessee Titans mediocre run defense – Bernard is reasonably priced (+5800) in DFS contests at DraftKings.

Raheem Mostert – San Francisco 49ers

INJURY: HIGH ANKLE SPRAIN

STATUS: OUT – IR

San Francisco placed Mostert on IR prior to Week 7. Mostert suffered a high ankle sprain during the 49ers Week 6 contest against the Rams. He isn’t eligible to return until Week 10 at the earliest.

Jeff Wilson Jr. – San Francisco 49ers

INJURY: HIGH ANKLE SPRAIN

STATUS: OUT – IR

The 49ers backfield took another hit as Wilson suffered a high ankle sprain during Week 7 and will sidelined through Week 10 at least. Wilson racked up 112 rushing yards, with three touchdowns, before going down late in the second half against New England. That leaves rookie JaMycal Hasty and Jerick McKinnon as the 49ers only healthy running backs heading into Week 8.

Tevin Coleman – San Francisco 49ers

INJURY: KNEE

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Out since Week 2, San Francisco has removed Coleman from their IR list and he was limited during practice on Wednesday. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said he is “holding out hope” that Coleman will play against Seattle. Coleman and Hasty should be considered as Week 8 waiver wire pickups by fantasy owners who are dealing with the 49ers injury riddled backfield.

Chris Carson – Seattle Seahawks

INJURY: FOOT

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Carson suffered a mild foot sprain early in the second quarter and did not return during the Seahawks Week 7 loss to Arizona. Carson will sit out practice until the end of the week and will be a dreaded game-time decision in Week 8.

Carlos Hyde (hamstring) and Travis Homer (knee) also missed practice on Wednesday and are listed as questionable. Hyde is expected to play though and rookie DeeJay Dallas will serve as his backup.

Mark Ingram – Baltimore Ravens

INJURY: ANKLE

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Despite having a Week 7 bye to recover, Ingram doesn’t appear ready to return after missing practice on Wednesday. Ingram has been unproductive when healthy and has limited value in most fantasy football formats. Gus Edwards and rookie J.K. Dobbins and will split time in a tough matchup when Baltimore hosts AFC North rival Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Wide Receivers

Michael Thomas – New Orleans Saints

INJURY: ANKLE + HAMSTRING

STATUS: OUT

Adding to his ankle injury, Thomas is now dealing with a hamstring strain and won’t play in Week 8 against Chicago. Fantasy owners need to be patient with Thomas and hope he comes back strong during the second half of the season. Emmanuel Sanders is on the Saints reserve/COVID-19 list and his Week 8 eligibility is still unclear.

New Orleans is thin at wide receiver as rookie Marquez Callaway (ankle) was also held out of practice on Wednesday. Callaway played in his fifth NFL game and caught eight of ten targets for 75 yards last week against Carolina. RB Alvin Kamara, WRs Tre'Quan Smith and Marquez Callaway, along with TE Jared Cook will be top targets for Drew Brees when the Saints visit the Bears.

Allen Robinson – Chicago Bears

INJURY: CONCUSSION

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Chicago might be without their top receiver this weekend against the Saints as Robinson is in concussion protocol. That is terrible news for the Bears struggling offense that’s averaging 19.7 points per game. Although Chicago lacks consistent quarterback play – rookie WR Darnell Mooney should be considered as a Week 8 waiver wire addition.

Deebo Samuel – San Francisco 49ers

INJURY: HAMSTRING

STATUS: OUT

After missing the first three weeks, due to a foot injury, Samuels is expected to miss the next two weeks due to a hamstring strain. This is another tough blow for the 49ers as Samuels is duel threat in the passing and running game. Jimmy Garoppolo will have George Kittle, rookie Brandon Aiyuk and Kendrick Bourne as his main targets against Seattle on Sunday.

Jalen Reagor – Philadelphia Eagles

INJURY: ANKLE

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Rookie WR Jalen Reagor (thumb) was removed from the IR list on Tuesday and practiced on Wednesday. His practice time needs to be monitored, as he may not return until after the Eagles bye in Week 9. Either way, Reagor is solid grab and stash waiver wire addition.

Diontae Johnson – Pittsburgh Steelers

INJURY: TOE

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Returning from a back injury, that kept him out of Week 6 action, Johnson caught 9 of 15 targets for 80 yards and two touchdowns last week. This is a new injury as he left in the middle of fourth quarter during the Steelers 27-24 win against Tennessee. Johnson didn’t practice Wednesday but still has a shot at playing on Sunday against Baltimore.

Jamison Crowder – New York Jets

INJURY: GROIN

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

New York will likely be without their top receiver for a second straight week. Crowder sat out against Buffalo last week and was limited to strength and conditioning work on the side during the Jets practice on Wednesday. Breshad Perriman (concussion) missed practice and is questionable as well. The Jets are a mess and lack fantasy value across the board.

Tight Ends

Dallas Goedert – Philadelphia Eagles

INJURY: ANKLE

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Dallas Goedert has been removed from the Eagles IR list after missing the last several weeks with an ankle injury. Goedert hasn’t played since Week 3 but will reclaim TE1 status once he is fully recovered.

Mo Alie-Cox – Indianapolis Colts

INJURY: KNEE

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Indianapolis returns following a Week 7 bye and Ali-Cox missed practice on Wednesday. He also missed Week 6 against Cincinnati and has fallen behind Trey Burton and Jack Doyle on the Colts depth chart. Burton has developed a solid connection with Philip Rivers and is always in play in the red zone.

Tyler Higbee – Los Angeles Rams

INJURY: HAND

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Higbee sat out during the Rams 24-10 Week 7 Monday Night Football win against the Bears. Higbee is on track to return this week after getting in a limited practice session on Wednesday. Johnny Mundt caught 4 of 7 targets, for 53 yards and one score, last week. Higbee is the TE1 (when healthy) but Mundt will attract some waiver wire attention this week.

Gerald Everett caught four passes, for 28 yards and one TD, last week. Not confirmed beyond “illness” Everett didn’t practice on Wednesday and is listed as questionable for Week 8 against the Dolphins in Miami.

Austin Hooper – Cleveland Browns

INJURY: ABDOMEN

STATUS: DOUBTFUL

Hooper missed Week 7 after undergoing emergency appendectomy surgery. Harrison Bryant (4/56/2) and David Njoku (2/20/1) caught three of Baker Mayfield’s five TD passes last week. They will share tight end snaps until Hooper returns.

