Week 10 Waiver Wire: Must Grab Fantasy Football Pickups

There’s just four more weeks until the start of the fantasy football playoffs. Whether you are looking for a late season post to the post-season or are building your squad for a deep playoff run, this week’s waiver wire is crucial for fantasy success. Plus, there are four teams on a BYE in Week 10, with the Chiefs, Cowboys, Jets and Falcons all out of action. Sprinkle in some injuries from Week 9 and most fantasy managers have some openings to fill in their starting lineup.

Here’s Sports Illustrated’s list of free agents to add off waivers.

Quarterbacks:

Teddy Bridgewater, Carolina Panthers: With Christian McCaffrey back in the lineup, Bridgewater has an additional electric playmaker to target. Bridgewater took full advantage of having his All-Pro running back in action, connecting with McCaffrey 10 times for 82 yards and a score. Bridgewater finished with 310 yards and two scores and also ran in a touchdown. The Panthers take on the Buccaneers, Lions and Vikings in their next three match-ups.

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins: With Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert playing so well for fantasy purposes, it’s only fitting the other quarterback picked in the Top 10 of this year’s NFL Draft is worthy of being on fantasy rosters. Tua threw for 248 yards and two scores and also picked up 35 yards on the ground. His rushing ability gives him an added upside in fantasy, but for now, he is more of a QB2 for fantasy squads.

Drew Lock, Denver Broncos: Nearly identical stat line with Teddy Bridgewater, the Broncos second year passer threw for 313 yards and two touchdowns and also picked up 47 rushing yards and a rushing score. Lock now has six touchdowns (five passing, one rushing) in his last two games. Denver’s rookie receivers, Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler, along with Tim Patrick and tight end Noah Fant are starting to find their groove in Pat Shurmur’s offense, which bodes well for Lock’s potential in the second half of the year.

Other QBs to consider: Alex Smith—Washington Football Team, Garrett Gilbert—Dallas Cowboys

Running Backs:

Duke Johnson, Houston Texans: David Johnson exited the game with a concussion, which put the Texans’ other D. Johnson in the drivers seat of their backfield. Duke Johnson rushed for 41 yards and hit pay-dirt while also catching four passes for 32 yards. If David Johnson misses action in Week 10, Duke Johnson would see a big workload for Houston’s match-up in Cleveland.

Wayne Gallman Jr. New York Giants: Devonta Freeman missed his second straight game due to an ankle injury and Gallman once again delivered for fantasy managers. Gallman led the Giants with 68 yards and a touchdown and caught one pass for nine yards. New York takes on the Eagles in Week 10, the same team Gallman scored 16 points against in a PPR league just three weeks ago.

Kalen Ballage, Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Jackson was injured during pre-game warmups, which opened the door for the recently signed Ballage to do some damage against the Raiders. He rushed for 69 yards and scored but was non-existent in the passing attack. Given the scarcity of the running back position, Ballage is a worthwhile consideration for anyone in a league with 12 or more teams.

Other running backs to consider: Devontae Booker—Las Vegas Raiders, Salvon Ahmeda—Miami Dolphins

Wide Receivers:

Curtis Samuel, Carolina Panthers: Somehow available in 29% of leagues, Samuel has been on a tear the last two weeks. The versatile receiver scored two touchdowns in Week 8 and followed up in Week 9 with another score. Samuel’s scored in three straight games. Plus he had his best-receiving output of the year, catching all nine of his targets for 105 yards. Samuel and the Panthers have some high scoring match-ups in their next three games, taking on the Buccaneers, Lions and Vikings.

Demarcus Robinson, Kansas City Chiefs: Something to be said about catching passes from the best quarterback in the league. Robinson is certainly taking full advantage of his advantage of playing with Patrick Mahomes. Robinson scored in back-to-back weeks, and while he may see limited action if Sammy Watkins returns after the team’s Week 10 BYE, it’s still a wise move to acquire players from the league’s best offense.

KJ Hamler/Tim Patrick, Denver Broncos: Jerry Jeudy may be getting all the love from fantasy football players after his impressive 125-yard, one-touchdown performance against the Falcons. But Hamler caught six passes for 75 yards and Patrick scored a touchdown while picking up 29 yards (on a bad hamstring). Denver’s receivers have another great match-up in Week 10 when they take on the Raiders.

Richie James, San Francisco 49ers: Without Brandon Ayiuk, Kedrick Bourne and Deebo Samuel in the lineup, Richie James was essentially the 49ers' only receiving option in Week 9. He certainly made the most of his opportunity, catching nine passes for 184 yards and a score. If San Francisco’s usual receivers can’t start in Week 10, James could serve as a WR3 for the team’ match-up against the Saints.

Danny Amendola, Detroit Lions: Even with Matthew Stafford exiting in Week 9 with a concussion, Amendola was still able to produce quality stats. The Lions’ slot receiver hauled in 7 of 10 targets for 77 yards (team high). That’s his best yardage output since Week 1, when he picked up 81 yards. The Lions face relatively weaker secondaries in their next three games with the Washington Football Team, Panthers and Texans on the schedule.

Other wide receivers to consider: Olamide Zaccheaus—Atlanta Falcons, Michael Pittman Jr.—Indianapolis Colts

Tight Ends

Irv Smith Jr., Minnesota Vikings: The yardage and receptions is nothing impressive, just two catches for 10 yards. But factor in both of his catches went for touchdowns and suddenly the outlook on the Vikings second year tight end changes.

Other tight ends to consider: Dalton Schultz—Dallas Cowboys, Jacob Hollister—Seattle Seahawks