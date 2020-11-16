Fantasy Football Week 10 Reaction & Week 11 Lookahead – What's Up With Russ?

SI Fantasy analyst Roy Larking goes through the biggest storylines from Week 10 in the NFL from a fantasy perspective; including beasts and busts - plus late game heroics and heartbreak.

No Practice, No Problem for Big Ben

After sitting out practice all week, while self-isolating due to Covid-19 concerns, Roethlisberger led Pittsburgh to a 36-10 blowout win over Cincinnati. He completed 27-of-46 attempts and posted season highs with 333 yards and four touchdowns. Big Ben will be a solid QB1 option in Week 11 against Jacksonville.

Roethlisberger used all his receiver weapons as Diontae Johnson (6/116/1), JuJu Smith-Schuster (9/77/1) and Chase Claypool (4/56/2) all posted solid fantasy numbers. Facing the Bengals 29th ranked run defense, RB James Conner was a bust as he posted just 36 rushing yards and 6.8 fantasy points.

"Hail Murray" to DeAndre Hopkins Completes Big Day

Arizona (6-3) moved into a three-way tie in the NFC West, with Seattle and Los Angeles, following a crazy 32-30 victory over Buffalo. Murray led the way as he completed 22-of-32 passes for 245 yards and one TD. Impressive scrambling led to another 61 yards and two touchdowns on 11 rushing attempts.

With just 34 seconds left on the clock, Murray completed three straight passes for 32 yards. Then he launched a 43-yard hail mary that Hopkins caught in the end zone for the winning score. Bad luck for bettors, the Cardinals (-2.5) failed to cover the point spread when Murray took a knee on the two-point conversion.

Aaron Rodgers – Connection With MVS Continues

Green Bay failed to cover the -13.5 spread at DraftKings during a 24-20 win over Jacksonville. The Packers started slow with just 47 total yards during their first three possessions. Rodgers heated up though and finished with 325 passing yards, two touchdowns and one INT. He also had a 5-yard rushing TD.

For the second week in a row, Rodgers connected with Valdes-Scantling for a long TD pass. MVS hauled in a 53-yard score last week and 78-yard touchdown this week. He finished with four receptions and a career high 149 yards. Davante Adams also had a big day with eight catches for 66 yards and one score.

Check out a key “block” by an official on the MSV touchdown...

Russell Wilson – Turnovers Cost Seattle in Second Straight Loss

What’s going on with Russell Wilson? After leading Seattle to a 5-0 record, Wilson has struggled in three of the last four games and Seahawks now have a 6-3 record. Wilson tossed 23 TD passes and just three interceptions in the six wins. He has five TD passes and seven interceptions during the three losses.

There were fantasy busts across the board during the Seahawks 23-16 loss to the LA Rams. Tyler Lockett (6/66) and D.K. Metcalf (2/28) were both held scoreless. All three players should regain their fantasy form during the next four weeks when Seattle plays the Cardinals, Eagles, Giants, and Jets.

Nick Chubb – Rewards Fantasy Owners, Before Breaking Their Hearts

Inactive for the last five games, while rehabbing a knee injury, Chubb returned to action and led Cleveland to a 10-7 win against Houston. Although he shared touches equally with Kareem Hunt, both backs had 19 carries, Chubb racked up 126 and one touchdown. Hunt finished with 104 rushing yards.

Heartbreak for fantasy owners came late in the game, as Chubb broke free for a 59-yard run. Speeding down the sideline, 15 yards clear of the nearest defender, Chubb decided to go out of bounds at the one-yard line. That also hurt Cleveland bettors as the Browns (-3.5) failed to cover the point spread.

Ronald Jones – Regains Form in Tampa Bay Backfield

Setting a career high, Jones racked up 192 rushing yards and one score in the Bucs 43-26 win against Carolina. Part of that was a 98-yard TD run which is the longest in team history. It was a huge breakout after Jones had just 66 yards, on 23 carries, during the Buccaneers previous three games combined.

Jones will be a safe start moving forward as Leonard Fournette is relegated to a backup role. After getting just one carry last week, Fournette had another dismal game as he gained 19 yards on eight carries and caught two passes for 11 yards. He should only be started as a desperation play in PPR formats.

D’Andre Swift – Detroit Finally Turns the Rookie Loose

Playing behind Adrian Peterson for most of the season, Swift was given the starting role prior to the Lions 30-27 win over Washington. The dynamic rookie responded with 81 rushing yards, plus 68 receiving yards and one score. Expect Swift to be the lead running back during the Lions final seven games.

Nyheim Hines – Busts Out in Colts Win Against the Titans

Hines had a big game during the Colts 34-17 blowout win against the Titans on Thursday night. On his 24th birthday, Hines recorded 70 rushing yards, 45 receiving yards and two touchdowns. With rookie RB Jonathan Taylor struggling, Hines will remain involved in the Indianapolis game plan on offense.

Miles Sanders – Held Without a Touchdown in Return

Fantasy owners were excited to get Sanders back in their line-ups after he missed two games with a knee injury. While he posted 95 total yards, Sanders failed to score in the Eagles 27-17 loss to the NY Giants. Philadelphia scored two rushing touchdowns but they went to backups Boston Scott and Corey Clement.

Wayne Gallman – Scores Twice in Starting Role

Filling in for Devonta Freeman, who is on IR with an ankle injury, Gallman recorded 60 total yards and two touchdowns. If Gallman is still available on the waiver wire, he is worth adding as he has scored in four straight games. Freeman has scored just once during five starts since signing with the Giants.

Mike Davis – Struggles Filling in for Christian McCaffrey

Facing the Buccaneers top ranked run defense, Davis recorded 32 yards on seven carries and caught four passes for 12 yards. If McCaffrey is held out again in Week 11, fantasy owners can expect a rebound from Davis when the Panthers host the Lions. The Detroit defense has allowed 141.5 rushing yards per game.

Kenyan Drake – Assumes Cardinals RB1 Role in Return

After missing one game, due to an ankle injury, Drake returned and posted 100 rushing yards on 16 carries against the Bills. Chase Edmonds went back to his change of pace role and had 56 yards on eight carries. This is a true committee system, which includes Kyler Murray, making both players unpredictable.

Salvon Ahmed – Strong in Spot Start for Miami

Moving into the starting role, due to injuries, Ahmed posted 85 yards on 21 carries. The rookie also scored his first NFL TD during the Dolphins’ 29-21 win over the Chargers. Myles Gaskin and Matt Breida are expected back in Week 12. He is worth adding as a streamer until there is clarity in the Dolphins backfield.

Stefon Diggs – Scores First TD Since Week 6

Diggs made a diving TD catch to complete a 10/93/1 line in the Bills loss to Arizona. Cole Beasley (11/109/1) also had a big day and Josh Allen attempted a season high 49 passes. John Brown (6/71/0) left the game with an ankle injury. He will have two weeks to get healthy as the Bills are on a bye during Week 11.

Drew Brees Gets Hurt - Michael Thomas Sputters Again

Thomas has disappointed since returning from injury. He had five catches for 51 yards last week and just two catches for 27 yards this week. QB Drew Brees suffered a rib injury and is scheduled for an MRI. Jameis Winston is a downgrade but it’s tough to sit Thomas who is bound to regain his form at some point.

Willie Snead IV – Leads Baltimore Wide Receivers

Targeted seven times, Snead hauled in five catches for 64 yards and two TD's during the Ravens 23-17 loss in New England. After recording an 11/149/1 line during his first six games, Snead has a 14/207/2 line over the last three games. With Tennessee up next – Snead should be plucked off the waiver wire.

D.J. Moore – Wide Receiver Du Jour for Carolina

One week after Curtis Samuel led the Panthers with a 9/105/1 line, D.J. Moore took over this week as he had four catches for 96 yards and one TD. We discussed Samuel, Moore and Robby Anderson in our update last week. As suggested - it will be difficult to figure out the top Carolina receiver on a weekly basis.

Jakeem Grant – Replaces Preston Williams in Miami

Grant took over as the Dolphins WR2 and caught 4-of-5 passes for 43 yards and one TD on Sunday. The Miami passing game has been conservative with Tua Tagovailoa under center so Grant will be a risky play. However, he does have decent matchups against the Broncos, Jets and Bengals over the next three weeks.

Jordan Reed – Takes Over TE1 Role in San Francisco

With George Kittle out, possibly for the season, Reed elevates to the TE1 in San Francisco. Quiet last week, during his first game since Week 3, Reed caught 5-of-6 targets for 62 yards during the 49ers loss to the Saints. Always an injury concern, Reed can be considered as a low cost roster filler in DFS contests at DraftKings.

T.J. Hockenson – Disappointing Week 10 Numbers

Hampered by a toe injury, Hockenson caught two passes for 13 yards during the Lions win over Washington. The numbers are disappointing considering Matthew Stafford posted for 276 yards and three touchdowns. With a 36/373/5 line over nine games – consider Hockenson as a TE2 in Week 11 against Carolina.

