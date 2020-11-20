NFL DFS Week 11: Wide Receivers Report - Shove Em All In For Michael Thomas

Week 11 NFL DFS Reports

Davante Adams, GB (DK – $8,100/FD – $9,500)

The Packers looked Adams way 51 times over the last month, which led to an impressive four-game stretch (38/488/7) while scoring each week. His catch rate (74.5) has been outstanding over this span. Adams already has three impact showings (14/156/2, 13/196/2, and 10/173/1) with each game coming on the road. Indianapolis continues to play well vs. wide receivers (102/1,357/8 – 7th). Three wide receivers (Allen Robinson – 7/101/1, Tee Higgins – 6/125, and Marvin Hall – 4/113) gained over 100 yards. Adams (7/106, 13/116, 8/64/1, and 5/69/1) has plenty of experience against CB Xavier Rhodes over the last two seasons with the Vikings. A hot player with an impactful opportunity, and the Packers' passing game flows through him.

Julio Jones, ATL (DK – $7,500/FD – $8,100)

Jones played well over the last four weeks (28/425/3), with his top showing in Week 6 (8/137/2). He’s missed two games this season, but Jones is on a path for 86 catches for 1,276 yards and six touchdowns. In 2019, the Saints held him to three catches for 79 yards on nine targets in New Orleans. The status of Calvin Ridley is key to the success of the Falcon’s passing game. The Saints rank 17th defending wide receivers (109/1,493/12) while showing the most risk in two matchups (CAR – 17/219/2 and CHI – 22/239/2). CB Marshon Lattimore played better in three of his past four games, but he’s allowed too many touchdowns. Jones is trending toward double-digit targets, with New Orleans playing well vs. the run.

Keenan Allen, LAC (DK – $7,400/FD – $8,000)

The Chargers lost their momentum in the passing game in Week 10, which led to a regression in Allen's play (3/39/1 on seven targets). He improved his touchdown streak to three weeks. Allen has been impressive over his last eight starts (61/653/5) with a sensational catch rate (71.8). Allen has been stellar at home (39/456/2) while gaining over 100 yards in three games (13/132/1, 10/125, and 9/103/1). The Jets faded to 25th against wide receivers (134/1,746/9). Four teams (BUF – 23/247/1, ARI – 19/285/1, KC – 18/279/4, and NE – 18/233) gained over 200 yards with five receivers (Tim Patrick – 6/113/1, DeAndre Hopkins – 6/131/1, Cole Beasley – 11/112, Tyreek Hill – 4/98/2, and Jakobi Meyers – 12/169) posting impact games. Allen has almost a lock feel, but he still needs the Jets to put up some points to force follow through in the Chargers' passing stats.

Michael Thomas, NO (DK – $7,300/FD – $8,200)

Over 10 games, Thomas has been a black hole in fantasy lineups. He missed seven games with failure in three starts (3/17, 5/51, and 2/27) while averaging only six targets per game. In 2019, he played well at home (13/152) against the Falcons. New Orleans had him on the field for 78 percent of their plays in Week 10. Atlanta allows the third-most fantasy points (44.76 FPPG) to wide receivers (130/1,936/10), with seven different teams gaining over 200 yards. Seven wide receivers (CeeDee Lamb – 6/100, Amari Cooper – 6/100, Allen Robinson – 10/123/1, Robby Anderson – 8/112, Justin Jefferson – 9/166/2, Kenny Golladay – 6/114, and Jerry Jeudy – 7/125/1) gained over 100 yards against the Falcons. The Jameis Winston/Chris Godwin combination was dominant in two games (7/125/2 and 7/184/2) against the Falcons in 2019. Pretty much a shove all in until his ticket pays off. We know his price tag is a value until he has a monster game.

A.J. Brown, TEN (DK – $7,200/FD – $7,500)

For the first time in seven starts, Brown delivered a bust game (1/21) at home against the Colts. His play was exceptional over the past five games (26/418/6), with a touchdown in each contest. He played at the highest-level in Week 6 (6/153/1), which is the only result worthy of his salary at DraftKings. In the playoff in 2019 against the Ravens, he only had one catch for nine yards on three targets. Baltimore worked their way to fifth in wide receiver defense (113/1,287/4). The Chiefs had the most success (16/220/2) while three wide receivers (Will Fuller – 8/112, Henry Ruggs – 2/118/1, and Curtis Samuel – 9/105/1). CB Marlon Humphrey plays well in coverage with no touchdowns allowed and minimal yards per catch. Overpriced, and Brown needs to prove he can beat a top defender.

Calvin Ridley, ATL (DK – $7,000/FD – $7,800)

Ridley left Week 8 early with a foot injury. After a missed game and a bye week, he is still limited in practice suggesting his playing time is at risk on Sunday. His season started with two electric showings (9/130/2 and 7/109/2) followed up by four steady games (5/100, 8/136, 6/61/1, and 5/69/1). Over two games vs. the Saints in 2019, he caught 11 passes for 119 yards on 15 targets. CB Janoris Jenkins played above the previous two seasons so far this year with struggles in two games. Too much injury risk to be an option in the daily contests in Week 11.

Terry McLaurin, WAS (DK – $6,900/FD – $7,300)

McLaurin has been active in Washington’s passing game in each of their past four games (7/74, 7/90/1, 7/115/1, and 7/122) while averaging 10 targets per game. He also had two playable outings (7/125/1 and 10/118) over the first four weeks. McLaurin climbed to eighth in wide receiver scoring (17.30 FPPG). The Bengals had no answer for Pittsburgh’s wide receivers in Week 10 (21/283/4), pushing them down to 24th in wide receiving defense (123/1,634/13). Three other teams (JAC – 20/271/2, IND – 13/202/1, and CLE – 14/214/1) gained over 200 yards receiving. Cincinnati allowed over 100 yards receiving to a wide receiver in each of their previous four games (Marcus Johnson – 5/108, Rashard Higgins – 6/110, Corey Davis – 8/128/1, and Diontae Johnson – 6/116/1). CB William Jackson allows a low catch rate, but he will give up some touchdowns and big plays. High floor with the explosiveness to work at this level.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT (DK – $6,400/FD – $6,500)

The star associated with Smith-Schuster has risen over his last four starts (9/85, 7/67, 6/93/1, and 9/77/1) while averaging 10.5 targets per game. His success pushed him to 17th in wide receiver scoring (15.29 FPPG). He is now on pace for 96 catches for 917 yards and nine touchdowns while still needing to improve his yards per catch (9.6). Smith-Schuster has three games (24.90, 21.30, and 22.70) with over 20.00 fantasy points but not one that matches his current salary level at DraftKings. The Jaguars regressed vs. wide receivers (114/1,636/10 – 23rd) in four (20/284/2, 13/213/1, 11/204/2, and 12/215/2) of their previous five games. CB Tre Herndon allows a high catch rate, big plays, and touchdowns. Possible first game with over 100 yards receiving and a touchdown.

Adam Thielen, MIN (DK – $6,300/FD – $7,900)

Thielen has four catches or fewer in his last four starts with a combined 12 catches for 159 yards and three touchdowns on 21 targets (5.5 per game). His best play came in Week 1 (6/110/2), Week 4 (8/114/1), and Week 5 (9/80/2). He already has nine touchdowns in his nine games, helping him to the ninth ranking in wide receiver scoring (16.76 FPPG). Dallas has been blitz by wide receivers in four games (ATL – 16/189/3, SEA – 15/225/4, CLE – 10/192/3, and PIT – 23/272/2), leading to the fifth-worst defense (114/1,559/16). The Vikings should have success passing the ball, but Dalvin Cook looks to be the favorite to lead Minnesota in scoring. Thielen is a viable option, which would be helped if Andy Dalton can add heart back into the Cowboys passing game to keep the score even.

Will Fuller, HOU (DK – $6,200/FD – $7,100)

The Browns held Fuller to a short game (5/38), which ended his six-game scoring streak. His best production has come in every other game over the previous six weeks (6/108/1, 4/58/1, 6/123/1, 3/35/1, and 5/100/1). Fuller struggled in three of four games at home (13/201/3). The Patriots fell to 12th defending the wide receiver position (99/1,459/12) after allowing 22 catches for 325 yards and five touchdowns in the past two games to the Ravens and Jets. CB Stephon Gilmore missed the previous three matchups with a knee issue. Fuller gets a bump in value if Gilmore sits out this week. The underlying signal here is a big day in the deep passing game for Deshaun Watson.

Chase Claypool, PIT (DK – $6,100/FD – $6,400)

Pittsburgh gave Claypool 10 targets in Week 10, but he finished with only four catches for 56 yards. A pair of touchdowns saved his day. Over his past eight games, Claypool has 33 catches for 475 yards and nine touchdowns on 55 targets. Game score led to a drop in snaps (60 percent) vs. the Bengals. CB C.J. Henderson was ruled out for the season this week, which gives Claypool a date with an unproven cornerback. Pittsburgh should move the ball well, giving one of their receivers a chance at an explosive game if Ben Roethlisberger can hit on a couple of long throws.

Jamison Crowder, NYJ (DK – $6,100/FD – $6,600)

Crowder wasn’t at full strength in his matchup against the Patriots, which led to a drop in snaps (67 percent). He caught both of his targets for 26 yards and a touchdown to somewhat save his day in the season-long games. His season started with three impressive games (7/115/1, 7/104, and 8/116/1), but Crowder has missed four weeks. The Chargers have the sixth-best defense vs. wide receivers (104/1,389/8) thanks to a favorable schedule over the past month (JAC – 7/123/1, DEN – 11/168/2, LV – 4/115/1, and MIA – 9/96/1). A chaser game should work in his favor, and Los Angeles does have some questions with their slot cornerback coverage.

Robby Anderson, NYJ (DK – $6,000/FD – $6,300)

Heading into Week 11, I was intrigued by the possible upside by the Panthers’ wide receivers. Unfortunately, Teddy Bridgewater is battling a knee issue that may cost him the start on Sunday. If so, Carolina lacks experience at the quarterback position. Anderson hasn’t scored since Week 1. His play has faded over the previous five games (28/283 – 10.1 yards per catch) compared to his first five weeks (36/489/1). The Lions are league average against the wide receiver position (126/1,630/7) while allowing only one touchdown to a wide receiver over the past five weeks. Five teams (CHI – 14/201/2, ARI – 17/208/2, JAC – 17/204, ATL – 20/224/1, and WAS – 22/254) gained over 200 yards. CB Amani Oruwariye hasn’t allowed a touchdown with receivers having a short catch rate. I need more info, but the drop at quarterback will be an issue for his upside.

Justin Jefferson, MIN (DK – $6,000/FD – $6,700)

When given impact targets, Jefferson has been a beast in his catch rate (77.8) while gaining an even more impressive 18.1 yards per catch. He already has three impact games (7/175/1, 9/166/2, and 8/135). Jefferson sits 16th in wide receiver scoring (15.36 FPPG). CB Chidobe Awuzie returns to the starting lineup this week after missing seven games with a hamstring issue. Winnable matchup if the Vikings need to throw, but Jefferson averages only six targets per game.

Diontae Johnson, PIT (DK – $5,900/FD – $6,400)

Based on targets in his top five games (10, 13, 15, 10, and 11), Johnson has an elite explosive opportunity. Over these weeks, he caught 35 catches for 422 yards and four touchdowns. In his other three games, Johnson caught only two passes for four yards on six targets. CB Sidney Jones has a boom or bust feel, leading to receivers gaining massive yards per catch and a pair of touchdowns allowed. In the mix, and he may very well return a kick for a touchdown.

Tee Higgins, CIN (DK – $5,900/FD – $6,500)

The rise of Higgins added another game in Week 10 (7/115/1). His floor (10.2 fantasy points) has been high over his last seven games (37/568/4 on 55 targets). Both his catch rate (65.6) and yards per catch (15.1) grade well. Higgins scored all four of his touchdowns on the road while averaging 19.85 FPPG. Washington has the second-best defense (94/1,233/5) with struggles in two games (ARI – 19/242/1 and DET – 14/177/2). CB Ronald Darby will give up big plays and a high catch rate, pointing to another productive game by Higgins.

Marquise Brown, BAL (DK – $5,800/FD – $5,900)

Brown struggled to make plays over the past three weeks (1/3/1, 3/38, and 2/14) on 14 combined targets. His failure came against two top defenses (PIT and IND) and a rain game in New England. Brown is overrated in Week 11 by his salary at DraftKings. Over nine games, he only has 32 catches for 431 yards and two touchdowns on 56 targets while ranking 46th in wide receiver scoring (9.69 FPPG). The Titans are 31st against wide receivers (165/1,854/10), with six teams scoring over 200 yards. CB Malcolm Butler ranks poorly in yards allowed, which is a sign of Brown finally hitting on a long touchdown and possibly an explosive game. In 2019 in the playoff, he beat Tennessee for seven catches for 126 yards.

DeVante Parker, MIA (DK – $5,700/FD – $6,200)

In his three starts with Tua Tagovailoa behind center, Parker only has nine catches for 98 yards and a touchdown on 16 targets. He also struggled to make plays in Week 5 (2/50/1) and Week 6 (3/35). Parker's only playable game (10/110) came against Seattle (32nd vs. WRs). Denver slipped to 18th vs. the wide receiver position (121/1,451/11). The Steelers (21/250/2) and Atlanta (15/208/3) had the most success against the Broncos. CB A.J. Bouye played well in two of his previous three starts after missing six games. The bottom line here is Miami needs to chase on the scoreboard to revive Parker’s A-game.

D.J. Chark, JAC (DK – $5,700/FD – $6,200)

Chark finished with four catches for 56 yards vs. the Packers, which came after his best game (7/146/1). His play and opportunity have been erratic in 2020. He shined in Week 2 (8/95/2) while coming up empty in contests (3/16 and 1/26). His production over eight games (37/493/4) falls in line with his success in 2019 (73/1,008/8). Pittsburgh continues to underachieve vs. wide receivers (114/1,624/12 – 21st). CB Joe Haden will give up some big plays, but he allowed minimal touchdowns and a low catch rate. More of a fade than a target.

DJ Moore, CAR (DK – $5,600/FD – $7,100)

Moore rebounded in Week 10 (4/96/1), which came after two short outings (2/55 and 2/18). He has four catches or fewer in seven of his nine starts while averaging 6.9 targets per game (9.0 in 2019). Moore gained over 100 yards in only one week (8/120) with a surprisingly low catch rate (48.7) at home. CB Desmond Trufant hasn’t played well in his four starts, but Moore can’t offer impact value without Teddy Bridgewater behind center.

Travis Fulgham, PHI (DK – $5,600/FD – $6,800)

With the Eagles getting healthier at their receiver positions, Fulgham posted a season-low one catch for eight yards on five targets in Week 10 vs. the Giants. Philly had him on the field for 88 percent of their plays. He played like a WR1 (27/378/3) over the past four games despite no previous resume to support his growth. Cleveland bumped up to 26th vs. wide receivers (135/1,630/12). The Bengals (25/308/2) and Cowboys (26/319/3) beat the Browns for impact games. More of a coin flip, but I sense the Eagles played well in the passing game in Week 11.

Tyler Boyd, CIN (DK – $5,600/FD – $6,600)

Boyd has six catches in each of his past three games, with his best showing in Week 7 (11/101/1). He is well on his way to 100-plus catches (107/1,111/5). His second game (10/125) of value came against the Eagles in Week 3. Washington battled injuries at slot cornerback, which leaves them with inconsistent play in coverage. High floor if game flow forces the Bengals to throw.

Marvin Jones, DET (DK – $5,500/FD – $6,400)

Jones delivered his best game (8/96/1) of the season in Week 10 against a highly ranked Washington secondary. He extended his touchdown streak to three games while picking 19 catches for 258 yards and four scores over the last month. The Lions looked his way only 5.1 times over his first eight games. Jones did miss practice on Thursday with a knee issue. Carolina struggled vs. wide receivers in their last two contests (KC – 15/185/3 and TB – 20/242/1), leading a drop to 13th covering wide receivers (138/1,631/9). CB Donte Jackson ranks below the league average in coverage. Trending forward.

Jarvis Landry, CLE (DK – $5,500/FD – $5,900)

The empty streak for Landry extended to nine games. His best outcome is only four catches for 88 yards while still looking for his first receiving touchdown. He has six targets or fewer in seven contests. The Eagles played much better vs. wide receivers over their previous four games (9/131, 9/121/2, 12/93, and 14/193), lifting Philly to 14th (117/1,341/7). A good player who lacks a winning opportunity.

Amari Cooper, DAL (DK – $5,400/FD – $6,900)

Cooper has 22 catches for 254 yards over the previous five games with one touchdown on 32 targets. His season started well with Dak Prescott behind center (10/81, 6/100, 9/86, and 12/134/1) with elite targets (51). Minnesota has the fourth-worst defense against wide receivers (124/1,623/16). The Packers (22/315/4) and Atlanta (19/268/3) delivered impact games against the Vikings. Copper tends to be a better play at home, and we still have plenty of trust issues with the quarterback play for Dallas.

Jerry Jeudy, DEN (DK – $5,300/FD – $5,700)

The Broncos gave Jeudy 32 targets over the last three games, which led to 15 catches for 266 yards and one touchdown. His only impact game (7/125/1) came against the Falcons. His catch rate (49.3) remains a liability, but he gains 16.2 yards per catch. Miami ranks 19th vs. wide receivers (122/1,652/8) with struggles in four games (BUF – 20/358/3, SEA – 11/272/1, LAR – 24/262/1, and ARI – 14/217/1). Drew Lock is banged up, and he may not start this week. CB Xavien Howard plays well in coverage, but he will make some gambles that lead to big scoring plays.

Brandin Cooks, HOU (DK – $5,200/FD – $6,100)

The opportunity for Cooks has been high over his last five games (12, 9, 9, 9, and 8 targets), which led to 33 catches for 411 yards and three touchdowns. His one impact showing (8/161/1) came at home against the Jaguars. Cook moved to 27th in wide receiver scoring (12.88 FPPG). CB J.C Jackson has six interceptions and a low completion rate against, but he will give up some big plays and some damage in touchdowns. Cooks may surprise in this matchup if Watson has enough time to expose New England’s deep passing game.

Mike Williams, LAC (DK – $5,100/FD – $5,900)

The up-and-down play for Williams continued in Week 10 (2/38). His bar was much higher in three (5/109/2, 5/99/1, and 5/81) of his past four games. Williams gains 17.2 yards per catch while on pace for 50 catches for 862 yards and six touchdowns. The Jets have weakness in two cornerback slots, which gives Williams a favorable matchup. The key here is New York falling behind too early.

CeeDee Lamb, DAL (DK – $5,000/FD – $5,800)

After being shutout in Week 7 and a shallow outing in Week 8 (4/46), Lamb regained his form against the Steelers (4/71/1). His season started with a high level of success over six games (36/497/2). Despite his regression tied to quarterback injuries, Lamb still ranks 24th in wide receiving scoring (13.76 FPPG). CB Jeff Gladney has been a liability.

Jakobi Meyers, NE (DK – $4,900/FD – $6,000)

Meyers emerged as the Patriots’ top wide receiver over the last month (4/60, 6/58, 12/169, and 5/59), with Julian Edelman injured. His catch rate (73.7) has been exceptional while averaging 9.25 targets per game. Meyers now needs to add touchdowns to his resume to reach an impactful area in fantasy points. Houston has risk defending wide receivers (122/1,483/13 – 22nd) with four teams gaining over 200 yards (MIN – 12/217/1, JAC – 17/208/2, GB – 15/202/3, and JAC – 17/213/1). The Texans gave up over 100 yards to four players (Adam Thielen – 8/1114/1, Justin Jefferson – 4/103, Davante Adams – 13/196/2, and D.J. Chark – 7/146/1). On the move with a favorable match and salary, but New England struggles to make scoring plays in the passing game.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB (DK – $4,800/FD – $5,800)

Despite only 10 targets over the previous two games, Valdes-Scantling posted back-to-back impact games (2/53/2 and 4/149/1). Over the first seven weeks, he caught only 16 of his 35 targets for 261 yards and a touchdown. His catch rate (48.9) was also low in 2018 (52.1) and 2019 (46.2). Tough to see a three-peat, and his targets remain below his salary.

Corey Davis, TEN (DK – $4,800/FD – $5,900)

Davis rebound from his shutout in Week 9 with a playable game (5/67) in the season-long contests. He had an impact showing in Week 8 (8/128/1) and success in Week 1 (7/101). Davis is on pace for 34 catches for 872 yards and six touchdowns while ranking 40th in wide receiver scoring (10.62 FPPG). CB Marcus Peters is a gambler, but he will allow some long plays and touchdowns. Not the best dart with both teams expected to run.

Michael Pittman, IND (DK – $4,500/FD – $5,500)

Pittman finished with his best game (7/122) of his young career in Week 10. The Colts gave him starting snaps in back-to-back games, which came after sitting out for three weeks. Pittman doesn’t have a touchdown in six career NFL games. CB Josh Jackson showed improvement in his third year in the league after getting drafted in the second round in 2018. Pittman has size and scoring ability, but his short sample size makes him tough to trust.

