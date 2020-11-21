NFL DFS Week 11: Tight Ends Report - Mark Andrews Trending Up

Week 11 NFL DFS Reports

Mark Andrews, BAL (DK – $4,900/FD – $6,500)

Andrews had a playable pulse in Week 10 (7/61 on nine targets), but he failed to score a touchdown for the fourth straight games. It was the first time all season with over six catches or gaining over 60 yards receiving. Andrews is the fifth-highest scoring tight end (10.98 FPPG), with his best output coming in Week 1 (5/58/2) and Week 4 (3/57/2). In 2019 in a postseason game, he had four catches for 39 yards against the Titans. Tennessee struggled in three matchups (DEN – 7/75/1, JAC – 7/76/1, and HOU – 6/85/1), leading to the 20th ranking in tight end defense (44/426/5). The Ravens should be much better offensively this week, and the Titans’ defense will take a hit on the road (Tennessee played six of their nine games as home). Andrews is the top tight end on the board, and he has the game to excel at his salary level. Possible multiple touchdowns.

Jonnu Smith, TEN (DK – $4,700/FD – $5,800)

Smith has been just about a donation in the fantasy market over his past five starts (1/13, 1/9, 2/29, 2/32/1, and 2/14) while receiving a combined 16 targets. Surprisingly, he still ranks fourth in tight end scoring (11.10 FPPG) due to his success over his first four games (4/36/1, 4/84/2, 5/61, and 5/40/2). Last season he had two catches for 12 yards and a touchdown against Baltimore on the road. The Ravens played better vs. tight ends over the past two weeks (4/49 and 1/2), lifting them to 13th (41/449/4). Baltimore did show downside against tight ends in three games (CLE – 6/70/1, HOU – 9/78/1, and PHI – 8/67/1). Tough to get excited here.

Hunter Henry, LAC (DK – $4,600/FD – $5,500)

Henry gained $500 in salary at DraftKings, but his production (4/30/1) was similar to his results over his previous five games (2/39, 4/23/1, 3/23, 4/33, and 4/33). He averages 6.6 targets per game on the year, with his best opportunity coming in Week 1 (5/73) and Week 2 (6/83). The Jets are 21st in tight end defense (39/448/6). The Chiefs (10/119/1), Dolphins (4/55/2), and 49ers (8/55/2) posted over 20.00 fantasy points against New York. Henry is a talented player with scoring ability, but the Chargers need to throw him the damn ball. A blowout game doesn’t bode well for an uptick in targets.

Noah Fant, DEN (DK – $4,500/FD – $5,700)

Fant's scoring drought is now at six games with unplayable stats for the last month (3/38, 7/47, 3/45, and 3/18). He picked up a rib issue in Week 10, which led to a limited practice on Thursday. His season started with an impact game (5/81/1), and his overall production would come to 70 catches for 734 yards and four touchdowns if he played 16 weeks. Miami has yet to allow over 20.00 fantasy points to a tight end. They currently sit seventh in tight end defense (36/345/4). No opponent has over 50 yards receiving at tight end against the Dolphins. Fair price, but he can’t be in play without a touchdown. Drew Lock may not suit up this week.

Hayden Hurst, ATL (DK – $4,400/FD – $5,500)

Hurst climbed the tight end rankings (10.68 FPPG – 6th) with his improved play over the previous four weeks (4/57/1, 6/68, 5/54, and 7/62). He averaged 6.5 targets per game over this span (6.0 on the season). His best game (5/72/1) came in Week 2 against Dallas. The Saints struggled with tight ends over their first five weeks (6/47/1, 14/137/1, 9/104/2, 3/40/1, and 5/37/1), but they rebound in their tight defense (48/477/6 – 27th) over the last month (11/112 on 23 targets). New Orleans will try to take away Julio Jones, and Calvin Ridley is banged, which gives Hurst a chance at scoring with a bump in targets.

Mike Gesicki, MIA ($4,300/FD – $5,300)

The Dolphins lost the zip code of Gesicki over the last month (0/0, 1/8, 3/42, and 2/40) while receiving only 13 combined targets. He posted an impact game (8/130/1) in Week 2 in a chaser game vs. the Bills, and his only pulse came in Week 5 (5/91). Denver held tight ends to fewer than 11.00 fantasy points in six of their nine games. They rank 13th vs. the tight end position (47/455/2), with both touchdowns allowed coming in Week 1 (7/42/2). Gesicki lacks opportunity, but he will shine if/when Miami needs to chase in the scoreboard.

T.J. Hockenson, DET (DK – $4,200/FD – $6,000)

The Lions struggled to get Hockenson involved in Week 10 (2/13 on four targets) against Washington. He came out of the matchup with a lingering toe issue that has him listed as questionable for this week’s game. His opportunity spiked over his previous three contests (5/59/1, 7/65, and 5/39/1) while averaging eight targets. Hockenson currently sits third in tight end scoring (11.70 FPPG) with no impact game even with his lower salary at DraftKings. The Panthers regressed against tight ends over the last two games (KC – 10/159/2 and TB – 5/82/2), leading to a slide in the defensive rankings (53/49/4 – 22nd). A value in price compared to his overall output.

Jared Cook, NO (DK – $4,100/FD – $6,100)

The injury to Drew Brees crushed Cook‘s value in Week 10. He finished with no catches on two targets with a second week of weakness in his snaps (36 percent). The Saints haven’t had him on the field for more than 60 percent of the tight end playing time since Week 2. Cook only has 12 catches for 165 yards and three touchdowns over his last five starts. In 2019, he had nine catches for 159 yards in two games against the Falcons. Atlanta has the worst defense vs. tight ends (55/597/8), with most of the damage coming over their first four games (7/41/1, 11/122/1, 9/75/2, and 6/98/3). Cook would be a must-start if Brees were starting. New Orleans will look to run the ball early and often, but that could change quickly if the Falcons grab the early lead. Only a coin flip despite a favorable matchup.

Eric Ebron, PIT (DK – $4,000/FD – $5,400)

Pittsburgh has depth and talent at wide receiver, which leaves minimal chances for Ebron in most weeks. The Bengals held him to two catches for 38 yards only to see their wide receivers finish with elite stats (21/283/4). Ebron averages 5.4 targets per game with a pair of midteen games (5/52/1 and 4/48/1). The Jaguars can be beaten at tight end (36/517/7), highlighted by the disaster showing in two matchups (TEN – 8/129/2 and LAC (5/71/2). Ebron has sneaky upside with a reasonable chance at a touchdown.

Austin Hooper, CLE (DK – $3,900/FD – $5,100)

After missing two weeks in his first game back in action, Hooper picked up only one catch for 11 yards on two targets in a game that Cleveland throttled Houston on the ground (41/231/1). His opportunity was trending forward from Week 4 to Week 6 (5/34/1, 5/57, and 5/52) with 23 combined targets. Hooper was on the field for 85 percent of the Browns' snaps, a good sign. The Eagles rank poorly against tight ends (53/503/6 – 29th), with most of the damage coming in two games (LAR – 5/54/3 and SF – 15/183/1). Possible number two option in Cleveland's passing game, but the Browns sit at the backend of the league in passing attempts (256 – 28.4 per game) and passing yards (1,777 – 197.4 per game). Hooper has midteen upside if he finds paydirt.

Dallas Goedert, PHI (DK – $3,800/FD – $5,800)

The excitement of Goedert seizing a big piece of the Eagles’ passing game has been a hasty decision for fantasy owners and I, who started him over the last two weeks (1/15 and 4/33). Philly had him on the field for 93 percent of their plays in Week 10. Goedert posted an outstanding game (8/101/1) in Week 1 while working at the TE2 for the Eagles. Cleveland has risk defending tight ends (51/459/5 – 23rd). Their most significant struggles came in Week 2 (CIN – 11/87/1) and Week 4 (DAL – 6/96/1). Goedert owns me a boatload from last week, and I’m going to double down on him in Week 11.

