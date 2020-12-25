Week 16 NFL DFS Plays: Top Values, Low Ownership Players and Stacks

SI Fantasy analysts Ben Heisler and Michael Fabiano review their top values and low ownership options for Week 16 on DraftKings.

Every week, SI Fantasy analyst Michael Fabiano runs through his favorite DraftKings values in the NFL to help offset the expensive studs. Additionally, SI Fantasy analyst Ben Heisler discusses several low ownership plays with high upside to help leverage the field; along with his favorite low-ownership DFS "game stack" for the week.

Michael Fabiano's Week 16 Top DFS Values on DraftKings

QB: Baker Mayfield - Cleveland ($6,100) vs New York (Jets)

Meet Baker the Touchdown Maker. Well, at least over the last four games.

Since Week 12, Baker has thrown 11 touchdowns and scored 20+ fantasy points in three of them. Now he gets the Jets who have allowed 30 touchdown passes (tied for second most in the NFL) and have given up the third most fantasy points to the QB spot.

Even with plenty of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt mixed in with the Browns run-heavy offense, don't be afraid to roster Mayfield in a dream matchup this week.

RB: Darrell Henderson - Los Angeles ($4,500) at Seattle

Henderson is expected to draw the start with Cam Akers out, and he makes for a nice, cheap play at $4,500 with a shot at bunch of volume and a terrific performance.

The Seahawks has allowed 16 touchdowns and the 10th most points to RBs. They've also allowed 14+ fantasy points to RBs 10 times this year. A heavy dose of Henderson could also open up play action for the rest of the Rams offense.

TE: Austin Hooper - Cleveland ($3,500) vs New York (Jets)

Let's get the Browns stack going!

Hooper is coming off his best game of the season last week with a touchdown and over 15 fantasy points against the other New York team in the Giants. The Jets' defense has allowed the most fantasy points to tight ends all season long. Three different tight ends have scored 24+ fantasy points vs Gang Green this year, and Hooper could easily join the club.

Additional DraftKings DFS Values - Week 16

QB: Jalen Hurts - $7,000 (PHI @ DAL) | Mitchell Trubisky - $5,700 (CHI @ JAX)

RB: Le'Veon Bell - $5,800 (ATL @ KC) | Melvin Gordon - $5,600 (DEN @ LAC)

WR: Rashard Higgins - $4,800 (CLE @ NYJ) | Greg Ward - $4,000 (PHI @ DAL) | Tyron Johnson - $4,000 (LAC @ DEN)

TE: Dalton Schultz - $3,200 (PHI @ DAL) | Tyler Eifert - $3,000 (CHI @ JAX)



D/ST: Los Angeles (Chargers) - $3,300 vs DEN | Houston - $2,800 vs CIN

MORE: Week 16 Season Long Rankings, Articles, Reports & Tools Hub

Ben Heisler's Week 16 Low Ownership Plays on DraftKings

QB: Jared Goff - Los Angeles ($5,900) at Seattle

I'm going to try and not let my recency bias from last week's loss to the Jets at home get in the way of what could be a smash spot for Goff.

After dominating his home/road splits a few years back, Goff has become a road warrior in 2020.

Goff at HOME (seven games): 6 TDs, 5 INTs, 220 passing yards/game

Goff on the ROAD (seven games): 14 TDs, 7 INTs, 311 passing yards/game

While the Seahawks defense has improved as of late, they're still rank fourth-worst in the league in DraftKings points allowed vs QBs.

It may have taken a loss to the Jets at home (and several Survivor pools all over the country) to wake up this Rams team, and with the NFC West division up for grabs, I'm willing to swallow my pride and believe that the Rams passing attack will be ready to go, especially with very low projected ownership.

RB: Miles Sanders - Philadelphia ($7,000) at Dallas

Jalen Hurts has gotten all of the headlines for reviving the Philadelphia Eagles offense since taking over for Carson Wentz. But if you look even closer, it's revitalized Miles Sanders' role as well.

Since Hurts became the starting QB, Sanders has rushed 31 times in the last two games for 179 yards. Even more important? He's had eight red zone rushing attempts over those last two outings. In his previous four games, Sanders had a combined total of seven attempts inside the red zone!

The Cowboys are giving up the seventh-most DraftKings points to running backs this season, and is a great leverage play off Hurts in a potential shootout today.

WR: Amari Cooper - Dallas ($5,700) vs Philadelphia

Up until last week, Cooper had been the go-to red zone target for the Cowboys. From Weeks 11-14, Cooper had four consecutive games with a touchdown catch with the streak stopping in Week 15. Now against the Eagles, he has a chance to break the slate.

Philadelphia's defense got absolutely torched last week against Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopins: 11 targets, nine receptions for 169 yards and a touchdown. From a price-point perspective, Hopkins' price point was $7,900; $2,200 more than Cooper who can put up similar type numbers if the environment and game script calls for it.

Benny's Sneaky Leverage Stack for Week 16

Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks

QB: Jared Goff ($5,900) WR: Robert Woods ($7,000) | WR: Cooper Kupp ($6,600)

RUN-IT-BACK OPTION: WR: Tyler Lockett ($6,500)

Additional Low Ownership / High Upside Targets

QB: Russell Wilson ($7,300) LAR @ SEA

QB: Matt Ryan ($5,800) ATL @ KC

RB: Chris Carson ($6,400) LAR @ SEA

RB: David Johnson ($6,100) CIN @ HOU

WR: Keenan Allen ($7,500) DEN @ LAC

WR: Diontae Johnson ($6,300) IND @ PIT

WR: Laviska Shenault ($3,700) CHI @ JAX

TE: Dallas Goedert ($3,600) PHI @ DAL

TE: Evan Engram ($3,900) NYG @ BAL

