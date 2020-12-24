Michael Fabiano's Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings - Running Backs

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 16 running backs rankings to help you dominate the competition!

You've made it to the fantasy championships! Let's set that trophy-winning lineup and gloat all offseason long. Here are my weekly PPR fantasy football rankings plus my Week 16 start 'em, sit 'em series so you'll fully prepared.

REMEMBER, games start on Christmas Day when the Vikings travel to New Orleans to take on the Saints at 4:30pm ET.

Week 16 Rankings (PPR)

RUNNING BACKS

Derrick Henry, TEN (at GB) Alvin Kamara, NO (vs. MIN) Dalvin Cook, MIN (at NO) David Montgomery, CHI (at JAC) - The Jaguars defense has allowed 16 touchdowns and the third-most fantasy points to enemy running backs this season. Aaron Jones, GB (vs. TEN) Nick Chubb, CLE (at NYJ) Austin Ekeler, LAC (vs. DEN) Miles Sanders, PHI (at DAL) Jonathan Taylor, IND (at PIT) Leonard Fournette, TB (at DET) - The Lions defense has surrendered 25 total touchdowns and the most fantasy points to opposing running backs. Josh Jacobs, LV (vs. DEN) J.K. Dobbins, BAL (vs. NYG) - The Giants defense has allowed 13 total touchdowns and the ninth-most fantasy points to enemy runners this season. Chris Carson, SEA (vs. LAR) J.D. McKissic, WAS (vs. CAR) - Washington's defense has been tough on running backs, allowing 11 touchdowns and the third-fewest fantasy points. Mike Davis, CAR (at WAS) D'Andre Swift, DET (vs. TB) Salvon Ahmed, MIA (at LV) - The Raiders defense has allowed 19 total touchdowns and the fourth-most points to running backs this season. Melvin Gordon, DEN (at LAC) David Johnson, HOU (vs. CIN) Le'Veon Bell, KC (vs. ATL) Kenyan Drake, ARI (vs. SF) Kareem Hunt, CLE (at NYJ) Jeff Wilson Jr., SF (at ARI) Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (vs. PHI) Giovani Bernard, CIN (at HOU) Darrell Henderson, LAR (at SEA) Nyheim Hines, IND (at PIT) - Pittsburgh's defense has still allowed just 101.4 total yards and the fewest fantasy points to running backs this season. Tony Pollard, DAL (vs. PHI) James Conner, PIT (vs. IND) - At best, Conner or Benny Snell Jr. would be risk-reward flex options against the Colts in fantasy championship weekend. Wayne Gallman, NYG (at BAL) - Gallman lost snaps and touches to Dion Lewis and Alfred Morris last week, as the G-Men went to a three-headed backfield. Devin Singletary, BUF (at NE) Sony Michel, NE (vs. BUF) Lynn Bowden, MIA (at LV) Chase Edmonds, ARI (vs. SF) Frank Gore, NYJ (vs. CLE) Zack Moss, BUF (at NE) Dare Ogunbowale, JAC (vs. CHI) Malcolm Brown , LAR (at SEA) Peyton Barber, WAS (vs. CAR) James White, NE (vs. BUF) Ito Smith, ATL (at KC) Gus Edwards, BAL (vs. NYG) Latavius Murray, NO (vs. MIN) Devine Ozigbo, JAC (vs. CHI) Benny Snell Jr., PIT (vs. IND) Darrel Williams, KC (vs. ATL) Phillip Lindsay, DEN (at LAC) Carlos Hyde, SEA (vs. LAR) Ty Johnson, NYJ (vs. CLE) Matt Breida, MIA (at LV) Kalen Ballage, LAC (vs. DEN) Jamaal Williams, GB (vs. TEN) Todd Gurley, ATL (at KC) - Gurley has averaged just 19 snaps and 6.7 touches over his last three games, and Ito Smith is now the top back in Atlanta. LeSean McCoy, TB (at DET) Alfred Morris, NYG (at BAL) Tevin Coleman, SF (at ARI) Samaje Perine, CIN (at HOU) Patrick Laird, MIA (at LV) Kyle Juszczyk, SF (at ARI) Boston Scott, PHI (at DAL)