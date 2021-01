Michael Fabiano's Conference Championship Fantasy Football Rankings

Senior expert Michael Fabiano provides his conference championship rankings for every position to help you dominate the competition!

We're getting down to the nitty gritty! Welcome to the conference championships. The four best teams square off to see who will land in Super Bowl LV!

There are fantasy leagues for the playoffs so let's set a winning lineup. With a little help from my weekly PPR fantasy football rankings & my start 'em, sit 'em series, you're golden!



Conference Championship Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

QUARTERBACKS

Aaron Rodgers, GB (vs. TB) Patrick Mahomes, KC (vs. BUF) Josh Allen, BUF (at KC) Tom Brady, TB (at GB)

RUNNING BACKS

Aaron Jones, GB (vs. TB) Leonard Fournette, TB (at GB) Devin Singletary, BUF (at KC) Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC (vs. BUF) Ronald Jones, TB (at GB) Darrel Williams, KC (vs. BUF) Jamaal Williams, GB (vs. TB) Le'Veon Bell, KC (vs. BUF) T.J. Yeldon, BUF (at KC) A.J. Dillon, GB (vs. TB)

WIDE RECEIVERS

Davante Adams, GB (vs. TB) Stefon Diggs, BUF (at KC) Tyreek Hill, KC (vs. BUF) Chris Godwin, TB (at GB) Mike Evans, TB (at GB) John Brown, BUF (at KC) Antonio Brown, TB (at GB) Cole Beasley, BUF (at KC) Mecole Hardman, KC (vs. BUF) Allen Lazard, GB (vs. TB) Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB (vs. TB) Gabriel Davis, BUF (at KC) Demarcus Robinson, KC (vs. BUF) Byron Pringle, KC (vs. BUF) Isaiah McKenzie, BUF (at KC)

TIGHT ENDS

Travis Kelce, KC (vs. BUF) Robert Tonyan, GB (vs. TB) Rob Gronkowski, TB (at GB) Dawson Knox, BUF (at KC) Cameron Brate, TB (at GB) Lee Smith, BUF (at KC)

KICKERS

Harrison Butker, KC (vs. BUF) Tyler Bass, BUF (at KC) Mason Crosby, GB (vs. TB) Ryan Succop, TB (at GB)

TEAM DEFENSES

Chiefs, KC (vs. BUF) Packers, GB (vs. TB) Bills, BUF (at KC) Buccaneers, TB (at GB)