2021 Fantasy Baseball: 15-Team Mixed League Auction Values - Perfect for High-Stakes Contests (NFBC)
Fantasy baseball auction leagues have grown in popularity over the last decade. Five-time high-stakes national champion, Shawn Childs, provides SI Fantasy users with his fantasy baseball 15-team mixed league auction values positional cheat sheet.
FANTASY BASEBALL FROM SI FANTASY
Fantasy baseball auction leagues have grown in popularity over the last decade. Five-time high-stakes national champion, Shawn Childs, provides SI Fantasy users with his fantasy baseball 15-team mixed league auction values positional cheat sheet. Subscribe for full article
Get Access to Our Exclusive Content
Already subscribed? Log In