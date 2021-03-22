SI.com
FANTASY
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
SI Insider: Tom Verducci Shares the Top 5 Clutch Hitters in Baseball Today

SI Insider: Tom Verducci Shares the Top 5 Clutch Hitters in Baseball Today

SI's Tom Verducci explains the Win Probability Added stat and uses it to determine the top five active clutch hitters in baseball.

SI Insider: Tom Verducci Shares the Top 5 Clutch Hitters in Baseball Today
SI Insider: Tom Verducci Shares the Top 5 Clutch Hitters in Baseball Today

2021 Fantasy Baseball: 15-Team Mixed League Auction Values - Perfect for High-Stakes Contests (NFBC)

SI Fantasy guru Shawn Childs provides his fantasy baseball 15-team mixed league auction values positional cheat sheets
Author:
Publish date:

Fantasy baseball auction leagues have grown in popularity over the last decade. Five-time high-stakes national champion, Shawn Childs, provides SI Fantasy users with his fantasy baseball 15-team mixed league auction values positional cheat sheet. 

VIEW/DOWNLOAD CHEAT SHEET 

FANTASY BASEBALL FROM SI FANTASY

Fantasy baseball auction leagues have grown in popularity over the last decade. Five-time high-stakes national champion, Shawn Childs, provides SI Fantasy users with his fantasy baseball 15-team mixed league auction values positional cheat sheet. 

Member Exclusive

Get Access to Our Exclusive Content

YOU MAY LIKE

curtis samuel
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football: NFL Free Agency Winners & Losers

Michael Fabiano takes an in-depth look at the winners & losers of the 2021 NFL free agency period

Nelson Agholor with the Raiders.
Play
Fantasy

2021 NFL Free Agency Tracker: Fantasy Breakdowns on the Latest Moves

SI Fantasy analyst Michael Fabiano logs the impact of the fantasy noteworthy moves during the 2021 NFL offseason

Sergiño Dest celebrates with Lionel Messi after scoring for Barcelona
Play
Soccer

Moving Pieces, Late Sparks in Form Color USMNT Entering Camp

Sergiño Dest and Christian Pulisic enter after some resurgent performances, while the composition of the U.S. continues to be tweaked.

Trout-Harper
Play
MLB

Bryce Harper, Mike Trout and Baseball’s Tragicomedy

They are entering yet another season looking for their first playoff series win

NFL draft logo
Play
NFL

2021 NFL Draft to Feature Select In-Person Prospects

A limited number of prospects will be invited to attend the 2021 NFL draft set in Cleveland, Ohio

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Baseball: 15-Team Mixed League Auction Values

SI Fantasy guru Shawn Childs provides his fantasy baseball 15-team mixed league auction values positional cheat sheets

LeBron James
NBA

Report: LeBron Expected to Miss Several Weeks With Injury

LeBron James is initially reportedly expected to miss at least several weeks due to the high right ankle sprain he suffered this weekend.

Philadelphia Phillies Aaron Nola
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Baseball: Starting Pitchers ADP Analysis

Shawn Childs looks at the starting pitching talent pool by average draft position heading into the 2021 fantasy baseball season