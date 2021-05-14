Sports Illustrated home
2021 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings: Kyle Pitts Lands Inside Top 10
2021 Fantasy Football: Tight Ends Playoff Strength of Schedule - Points Allowed

The National Football League has released its 2021 regular-season schedule, so we now know all the matchups we'll be looking at during the fantasy football campaign. More importantly, we know which teams will have the best and worst matchups during the most important time of the year for fantasy managers: The playoffs.

Strength of Schedule by Position: QB | RB | WR | TE
Fantasy Playoff Strength of Schedule by Position: QB | RB | WR | TE

Strength of Schedule Spreadsheet: Web Page | CSV | PDF
Playoff SOS Spreadsheet: Web Page | CSV | PDF

Those playoff weeks are now Weeks 15-17 (it had been Weeks 13-16), as the league has expanded to a 17-game slate. Using the fantasy points allowed data (home/road) from this past season, here are the teams whose players could lead you to a league championship and those whose playoff schedule could cost you a chance at the title.

Notes

The Jaguars tight ends have the most favorable postseason schedule, but it’s not going to be useful in fantasy circles unless you believe in Tim Tebow or Chris Manhertz.

Mike Gesicki will see his stock dropped a bit with the additions of Will Fuller, Jaylen Waddle, and Hunter Long, but facing the Jets, Saints, and Titans could make him a playoff hero.

As if you need more reason to draft George Kittle, remember he's lined up to have a huge fantasy postseason with matchups against the Falcons, Titans, and Texans.

Noah Fant is considered a popular breakout candidate in fantasy circles, and a slate of postseason games that includes a matchup against the Bengals and Raiders bodes well.

The Titans field potential sleeper Anthony Firkser to replace Jonnu Smith at tight end, but postseason games against the Steelers, 49ers, and Dolphins aren't attractive.

The Browns' tight ends don't elicit much fantasy excitement, and road contests against the Packers and Steelers hurt Austin Hooper, David Njoku, and Harrison Bryant.

Cole Kmet is a viable sleeper in his second pro season, but keep in mind that games against the Vikings, Seahawks, and Giants in the playoffs aren't at all favorable.

Kyle Pitts is the talk of the town in fantasy leagues, but a postseason slate that includes difficult road games against the 49ers and Bills isn’t what you would define as favorable.

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Click here to read all his articles here on SI Fantasy. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for all of the late-breaking fantasy news and the best analysis in the business!

