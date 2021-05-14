Wide Receivers Playoff Strength of Schedule - Points Allowed

The National Football League has released its 2021 regular-season schedule, so we now know all the matchups we'll be looking at during the fantasy football campaign. More importantly, we know which teams will have the best and worst matchups during the most important time of the year for fantasy managers: The playoffs.

Strength of Schedule by Position: QB | RB | WR | TE

Fantasy Playoff Strength of Schedule by Position: QB | RB | WR | TE

Strength of Schedule Spreadsheet: Web Page | CSV | PDF

Playoff SOS Spreadsheet: Web Page | CSV | PDF

Those playoff weeks are now Weeks 15-17 (it had been Weeks 13-16), as the league has expanded to a 17-game slate. Using the fantasy points allowed data (home/road) from this past season, here are the teams whose players could lead you to a league championship and those whose playoff schedule could cost you a chance at the title.

Notes

DeAndre Hopkins could be a star in the fantasy postseason, as the Lions and Cowboys ranked third and fifth respectively in allowing the most points to wideouts last season.

DeVante Parker, Will Fuller, and Jaylen Waddle face favorable opponents in the fantasy postseason, as games against the Jets and Titans should be good for their stat sheets.

The duo of Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel could be among the best in fantasy land among wideouts, and matchups against the Falcons, Titans, and Texans are favorable.

Matthew Stafford’s presence in Los Angeles is very good news for Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp, and postseason games against the Seahawks and Vikings are positive.

No one will downgrade Justin Jefferson or Adam Thielen based on matchups, but facing the Bears, Rams, and Packers in the fantasy postseason is still noteworthy.

Ja’Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins could form quite a nice fantasy duo this season, but their playoff matchups (at Broncos, Ravens, Chiefs) are far less than attractive.

The Eagles wideouts (and all offensive skill position players) are unattractive based on their postseason matchups, including two games against Washington's defense.

The Ravens don’t throw the ball a ton, and receivers like Marquise Brown and Sammy Watkins have to face the Packers and Rams in two of their three postseason contests.

Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry won’t be more than No. 3 fantasy wideouts in 2021, and postseason road matchups against the Packers and Steelers are difficult.

MORE NFL:

MORE ARTICLES FROM MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Click here to read all his articles here on SI Fantasy. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for all of the late-breaking fantasy news and the best analysis in the business!