2021 Fantasy Football Rankings & Stat Projections

Ezekiel Elliott Taken 3rd Overall in 2021 Fantasy Football Mock Draft
Author:
Publish date:

SI Fantasy returns for the 2021 NFL season with the most in-depth rankings & stat projections available. Shawn Childs, a high-stakes legend and a fantasy Hall of Famer, provides fantasy football projections & rankings, updated all offseason, preseason, and every week during the season!

Note: These spreadsheets vary by appearance depending on the device and browser you use. Due to the size and dimensions of the projections, it may be best to download the file. We recommend using Google Docs, Microsoft Excel or any spreadsheet-compatible app/program to view.

2021 FANTASY FOOTBALL PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS

DOWNLOAD: PDF | CSV/EXCEL | VIEW AS WEB PAGE

TEAM-BY-TEAM PROJECTIONS

QUARTERBACKS

RUNNING BACKS

WIDE RECEIVERS

TIGHT ENDS

