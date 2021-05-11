SI Fantasy Team Outlooks Hub: Get to Know Every Player & Every Detail
Our Team Outlook series is the ultimate fantasy football deep-dive. Senior expert Shawn Childs provides his analysis on every team, including the key fantasy players on offense, every defensive starter, offensive line, coaching staff, free agency moves, the latest rookies & more.
Childs has been a high-stakes legend since 2004 where he had success in his first season (three titles and $25,000 in winnings). He has competed and won six-figures in all different formats – auctions, draft championships, main events, and high-dollar leagues. We dare you to find an expert who knows the NFL player pool better than Shawn Childs — it can’t be done!
* = Coming soon
AFC East
- Buffalo Bills
- Miami Dolphins
- New England Patriots
- New York Jets*
AFC North
- Baltimore Ravens*
- Cincinnati Bengals*
- Cleveland Browns*
- Pittsburgh Steelers*
AFC South
- Houston Texans*
- Indianapolis Colts*
- Jacksonville Jaguars*
- Tennessee Titans*
AFC West
- Denver Broncos*
- Kansas City Chiefs*
- Las Vegas Raiders*
- Los Angeles Chargers*
NFC East
- Dallas Cowboys*
- New York Giants*
- Philadelphia Eagles*
- Washington Football Team*
NFC North
- Chicago Bears*
- Detroit Lions*
- Green Bay Packers*
- Minnesota Vikings*
NFC South
- Atlanta Falcons*
- Carolina Panthers*
- New Orleans Saints*
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers*
NFC West
- Arizona Cardinals*
- Los Angeles Rams*
- San Francisco 49ers*
- Seattle Seahawks*