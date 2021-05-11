Sports Illustrated home
SI Fantasy Team Outlooks Hub: Get to Know Every Player & Every Detail

SI Fantasy provides in-depth team breakdowns profiling every player, plus coaching staff, free agency, rookies, offensive line, schedule, IDP & team defense
Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports

Our Team Outlook series is the ultimate fantasy football deep-dive. Senior expert Shawn Childs provides his analysis on every team, including the key fantasy players on offense, every defensive starter, offensive line, coaching staff, free agency moves, the latest rookies & more.

Childs has been a high-stakes legend since 2004 where he had success in his first season (three titles and $25,000 in winnings). He has competed and won six-figures in all different formats – auctions, draft championships, main events, and high-dollar leagues. We dare you to find an expert who knows the NFL player pool better than Shawn Childs — it can’t be done!

* = Coming soon

AFC East

AFC North

  • Baltimore Ravens*
  • Cincinnati Bengals*
  • Cleveland Browns*
  • Pittsburgh Steelers*

AFC South

  • Houston Texans*
  • Indianapolis Colts*
  • Jacksonville Jaguars*
  • Tennessee Titans*

AFC West

  • Denver Broncos*
  • Kansas City Chiefs*
  • Las Vegas Raiders*
  • Los Angeles Chargers*

NFC East

  • Dallas Cowboys*
  • New York Giants*
  • Philadelphia Eagles*
  • Washington Football Team*

NFC North

  • Chicago Bears*
  • Detroit Lions*
  • Green Bay Packers*
  • Minnesota Vikings*

NFC South

  • Atlanta Falcons*
  • Carolina Panthers*
  • New Orleans Saints*
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers*

NFC West

  • Arizona Cardinals*
  • Los Angeles Rams*
  • San Francisco 49ers*
  • Seattle Seahawks*

