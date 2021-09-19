Week 2: Fantasy Football injuries, plus player rankings and props

Good morning! As is tradition, Sunday mornings in the fall begin with a cup of coffee and NFL injury reports. Let’s check in on players’ statuses around the league.

Who’s in and Who’s Out

We are monitoring injury reports leading up to kick off on our game day active/inactive live blog, which will be updated as the day goes on.

The list is full of players with the Questionable tag like Lions rusher D'Andre Swift (groin). There's already several impact players ruled OUT for Week 2, you can check out the full list here.

Continue to follow the live blog throughout the day and follow @SI_Fantasy and @SI_Betting on Twitter for periodic updates.

Winners Club Live Stream

Join Michael Fabiano, Bill Enright and Jennifer Piacenti on Facebook Live for the weekly Winners Club Live Stream. The trio will discuss player props and the latest injuries and are ready to answer any last-minute lineup questions you may have.

Reading Material

SI Staff Picks: The SI Betting Staff is riding with some teams that shined in Week 1, like Philadelphia and Arizona. See who else they picked and what each analyst’s “best bet” is.

Updated Player Rankings: Michael Fabiano assists with your lineup choices every week with deep rankings for every position from quarterback to kickers.

Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Fabiano lays out the fringe starts who you should work into your lineup and the players who need to stay put on your bench

DFS Top Targets: Shawn Childs has DFS plays, values and fades to help you win big today and every week.

Priority Player Props: Childs also has four running back-focused player props that bet on some bounce-back performances.

Play of the Day and What I’m Watching For:

Play of the Day: I really like Rams -3.5 (-105) on the road against the Colts, which you can bet on at SI Sportsbook. Matthew Stafford looked great in a primetime Week 1 win as the Rams easily toppled the Bears 34-14 in Stafford’s debut. Los Angeles gets the Colts Week 2, who were dismantled by Russell Wilson and company 28-16 last week. Key players on both sides of the ball for the Colts (linebacker Darius Leonard, guard Quenton Nelson and two starting receivers) are dealing with injuries. LA’s elite offense and defense are both good to go and they’ll ride them both to a comfortable win.

Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

What I’m Watching For: I know I’m not alone in this, but I’m eager to see how Aaron Rodgers and the Packers perform against the Lions. Green Bay was flat out embarrassed last week by the Saints. Luckily, the Packers return home to host Detroit, but if the Lions’ Week 1 game against the 49ers was any indication of their grit, they simply won't just roll over against their NFC North foe. A convincing win could get the Green Bay faithful (and NFL media and fans everywhere) to R-E-L-A-X, but a loss or even a narrow win might up the panic meter around the disgruntled quarterback. We’ll know late Monday night what to think about the situation in Wisconsin.

Enjoy today’s slate of games and good luck with your bets and matchups. I’ll be back in your inbox Tuesday.