Week 2 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks

After an impressive Week 1, Jalen Hurts looks to be a consistent low-end QB1

The first week of the 2021 NFL season is on the books! We're moving on to Week 2 a little wiser so let's use that knowledge to our advantage over our opponents.

Wise decisions go a long way and while you can't lose a league this early in the season, you can overthink easy decisions. Remember to always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing your best options to your lineup. Every lineup spot counts!

Week 2 Rankings (PPR)

QUARTERBACKS

Kyler Murray, ARI (vs. MIN) Patrick Mahomes, KC (at BAL) Josh Allen, BUF (at MIA) Lamar Jackson, BAL (vs. KC) Russell Wilson, SEA (vs. TEN) Justin Herbert, LAC (vs. DAL) Dak Prescott, DAL (at LAC) Tom Brady, TB (vs. ATL) Aaron Rodgers, GB (vs. DET) Jalen Hurts, PHI (vs. SF) Matthew Stafford, LAR (at IND) Ryan Tannehill, TEN (at SEA) Baker Mayfield, CLE (vs. HOU) Kirk Cousins, MIN (at ARI) Jameis Winston, NO (at CAR) Ben Roethlisberger, PIT (vs. LV) Teddy Bridgewater, DEN (at JAC) Joe Burrow, CIN (at CHI) Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (vs. BUF) Mac Jones, NE (at NYJ) Matt Ryan, ATL (at TB) Jimmy Garoppolo, SF (at PHI) Carson Wentz, IND (vs. LAR) Trevor Lawrence, JAC (vs. DEN) Taylor Heinicke, WAS (vs. NYG) Tyrod Taylor, HOU (at CLE) Derek Carr, LV (at PIT) Sam Darnold, CAR (vs. NO) Daniel Jones, NYG (at WAS) Jared Goff, DET (at GB) Andy Dalton, CHI (vs. CIN) Zach Wilson, NYJ (vs. NE)

