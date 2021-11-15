Week 11 Waiver Wire: Early Pickup Suggestions

Next week, the Rams and Broncos are the only two teams on a bye. As a result, fantasy owners will need replacements for three top wide receivers (Cooper Kupp, Jerry Jeudy, and Courtland Sutton) plus Matthew Stafford, three running backs (Darrell Henderson, Melvin Gordon, and Javonte Williams), and kicker Matt Gay (top-five at position).

Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers

For anyone that whiffed at starting quarterback, Newton has to be a viable buy-and-hold option. His ability to run helps his floor and Carolina has the best receiving running back in the league in Christian McCaffrey. Plus D.J. Moore flashed top 10 wide receiver talent over his first four games (30/398/3) before the Panthers’ quarterback play turned into a liability. Newton worked in goal-line packages in his first game, leading to two scores and should take over as the starter in Week 11. Based on offensive talent, I would rather roster him over Trevor Lawrence, Tua Tagovailoa, and Carson Wentz as my backup quarterback.

Running Back D’Onta Foreman, Tennessee Titans

After the injury to Derrick Henry, the Titans used three different backs in Week 9. Jeremy McNichols was on the field for 45 percent of Tennessee's snaps compared to 33 percent by Adrian Peterson and 21 percent by Foreman. This week, the Titans gave Foreman the most touches (13), leading to 78 combined yard. Tennessee wants to run the ball, but it will take some time for one back to secure the lions’ share of chances. Two of the Titans' next three games come against Houston and Jacksonville.

Running Back Godwin Igwebuike, Detroit Lions

Coming out of the bye week, Jamaal Williams could not play due to a lingering thigh issue. The Lions rotated in Jermar Jefferson and Igwebuike behind D’Andre Swift against the Steelers. All three backs combined for 38 rushes for 227 yards and two scores. Jefferson left the game with an ankle issue, creating a potential rotation role for Igwebuike in Week 11. Over the past two weeks, he gained 114 combined yards with three catches on eight touches. Igwebuike is only a flier for someone in deep leagues.

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Wide Receiver Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys

After missing seven games with a calf issue, Gallup returned to action against the Falcons. In a blowout game, he caught three of his five targets for 52 yards. The Cowboys have a high-scoring offense, and Gallup adds big-play ability. Starting him will be a challenge considering he's the third option behind Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb but he's well worth a bench spot due to his higher ceiling and as insurance for any of the Cowboys’ top two receivers.

Wide Receiver James Washington, Pittsburgh Steelers

A toe injury to Chase Claypool opens up a WR2 opportunity for Washington in the Steelers’ offense. He scored six minutes into this week’s game against the Lions but finished with only two catches for 15 yards and a touchdown on six targets. With Ben Roethlisberger instead of Mason Rudolph behind center, Washington should earn more chances going forward. In 2019 and 2020, he delivered four playable games (2/80/1, 6/90/1, 3/98/1, and 4/111/1). He has a boom or bust feel while looking like the top wide receiver in the player pool this week in deep formats.

Tight End Gerald Everett, Seattle Seahawks

The return of Russell Wilson ended with one of the worst showings of his career (161 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions). He struggled to get the ball to his top two wide receivers, but his tight ends caught all 10 of their targets for 85 yards. Everett finished with his best output of the year (8/63), which came after three empty games (2/40, 3/11, and 1/7) with Geno Smith behind center. Over his first six games, he only had 17 combined targets. The free-agent inventory remains weak at the tight end position, pointing to Everett being the best-looking option in 12-team leagues with 17-20 man rosters.

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated's Winners Club Newsletter for more Fantasy Football analysis including our weekly player projections and rankings.