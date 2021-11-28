Sunday’s slate of games is lighter than usual with three games already played on Thanksgiving. The injury report did not shorten accordingly. Plenty of fantasy stars remain questionable or have already been ruled out for Week 12.

Quarterback is surprisingly healthy after a few weeks with top-tier passers missing time. And the running back position may get a boost this week with a few elite fantasy rushers due to return. Check the status of your fantasy players before kickoff below and set your lineup accordingly.

Teams on bye: Chiefs, Cardinals

Running backs

Cordarrelle Patterson, Falcons—QUESTIONABLE

Patterson (ankle) “is feeling much better this week” but remains a true game-time decision for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars, according to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Atlanta was shut out last week when the team’s do-it-all player missed his first game of the season.

Kareem Hunt, Browns—QUESTIONABLE

Hunt (calf) was activated from injured reserve on Saturday, making him eligible to return to play on Sunday. Hunt last played in Week 6. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he is expected to play.

Aaron Jones, Packers—QUESTIONABLE

Jones (knee) remains questionable heading into Sunday. He is a game-time decision against the Rams, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Jones practiced all week and last played in Week 10. A.J. Dillon has been the team’s lead running back in Jones’ absence.

Saquon Barkley, Giants—QUESTIONABLE

Barkley (ankle) is expected to play against the Titans, according to Schefter. He had a short week of rest after the Giants played the Buccaneers on Monday in Week 11.

Damien Harris, Patriots—QUESTIONABLE

Harris (neck) is expected to play, according to Schefter. He had a long week of rest after New England destroyed Atlanta on Thursday in Week 11.

Rhamondre Stevenson, Patriots—QUESTIONABLE

Stevenson (knee) is also expected to play, according to Schefter. New England has been utilizing its two-headed running back attack more often and to greater success in recent weeks.

Elijah Mitchell, 49ers—QUESTIONABLE

Mitchell (rib, finger) is expected to play versus the Vikings, according to Schefter. He was out for Week 10 but the team’s top rusher should be back on the field for San Francisco's playoff push.

Michael Carter, Jets—INJURED RESERVE

Carter (ankle) was placed on injured reserve on Saturday. New York’s leading rusher will be out for a minimum of three weeks.

Jeremy McNichols, Titans—OUT

McNichols (concussion) was ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Patriots. He missed Week 11, the loss to the Texans, as well.

Wide receivers

Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

Marquise Brown, Ravens—QUESTIONABLE

Brown (thigh) is likely to play on Sunday Night Football against the Browns barring a pregame setback, according to a report from Schefter. Brown did not play in Baltimore’s Week 11 win.

Donovan Peoples-Jones, Browns—QUESTIONABLE

Peoples-Jones (groin) is expected to play against the Ravens, according to a report from Rapoport. Cleveland’s top receiver missed his third game of the year last week and now Baker Mayfield should have him back for a divisional showdown.

Antonio Brown, Buccaneers—OUT

Brown (ankle) was ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Colts. Brown has missed the team’s last five games over the course of six weeks. The expectation, according to Schefter, is that Brown returns next week.

A.J. Brown, Titans—INJURED RESERVE

Brown (chest) was placed on injured reserve ahead of Tennessee’s matchup with the Patriots. He will be out at least three weeks. Brown has been banged up all year long, but so far he has only missed one game. That changes this week.

Sterling Shepard, Giants—OUT

Shepard (quadriceps) was ruled out against the Eagles. Shepard has not played since Week 8 and after missing Sunday’s game will have missed more games than he’s played this season.

Kadarius Toney, Giants—DOUBTFUL

Toney (quad) reportedly will not play against the Eagles this week, according to The Athletic’s Dan Duggan.

Corey Davis, Jets—DOUBTFUL

Davis (groin) was downgraded to doubtful on Saturday ahead of New York’s game against the Texans. He was active the last two weeks after missing the two games prior.

Allen Lazard, Packers—QUESTIONABLE

Lazard (shoulder) remains questionable heading into Green Bay’s game against the Rams. He was out for the team’s Week 11 loss to Minnesota.

Jamal Agnew, Jaguars—INJURED RESERVE

Agnew (hip) was placed on injured reserve and is expected to miss the remainder of the season, according to Rapoport. Jacksonville’s electric playmaker had come on strong in the last few weeks.

Tight ends

Hunter Henry, Patriots—QUESTIONABLE

Henry (neck) is expected to play against the Titans, according to Schefter. The team’s offseason acquisition has yet to miss a game this season.

Logan Thomas, Washington Football Team—INJURED RESERVE

Thomas (hamstring) is expected to be activated off injured reserve on Sunday in time for Monday night’s game against the Seahawks. He hasn’t played since Week 3.

Ricky Seals-Jones, Washington Football Team—DOUBTFUL

Seals-Jones (hip) is doubtful for Monday night’s game and did not practice on Friday. He also was out for Week 11. Fortunately for Washington, Thomas could make his return at the same time Seals-Jones’ health is waning.

