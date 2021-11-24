Welcome to Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season! I already know your team is looking playoff bound, but we can't take our foot off the gas pedal. Let's deliver more wins and finish strong heading into your league's postseason!



Remember to always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing your best options to your lineup. Every lineup spot counts! Check out Matt De Lima's Week 12 waiver wire pickups for guidance on who to target.

Week 12 Rankings (PPR)

RUNNING BACK RANKINGS

Christian McCaffrey, CAR (at MIA) Jonathan Taylor, IND (vs. TB) Austin Ekeler, LAC (at DEN) Dalvin Cook, MIN (at SF) D'Andre Swift, DET (vs. CHI) Najee Harris, PIT (at CIN) Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (vs. LV) Nick Chubb, CLE (at BAL) A.J. Dillon, GB (vs. LAR) Joe Mixon, CIN (vs. PIT) David Montgomery, CHI (at DET) Saquon Barkley, NYG (vs. PHI) Leonard Fournette, TB (at IND) Mark Ingram, NO (vs. BUF) Cordarelle Patterson, ATL (at JAC) James Robinson, JAC (vs. ATL) Darrell Henderson, LAR (at GB) Antonio Gibson, WAS (vs. SEA) Elijah Mitchell, SF (vs. MIN) Miles Sanders, PHI (at NYG) Melvin Gordon, DEN (vs. LAC) Josh Jacobs, LV (at DAL) Javonte Williams, DEN (vs. LAC) Tony Pollard, DAL (vs. LV) Myles Gaskin, MIA (vs. CAR) Damien Harris, NE (vs. TEN) Devonta Freeman, BAL (vs. CLE) Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (vs. TEN) David Johnson, HOU (vs. NYJ) J.D. McKissic, WAS (vs. SEA) Alex Collins, SEA (at WAS) Tevin Coleman, NYJ (at HOU) Kenyan Drake, LV (at DAL) Ty Johnson, NYJ (at HOU) Rex Burkhead, HOU (vs. NYJ) D'Onta Foreman, TEN (at NE) Zack Moss, BUF (at NO) Jeremy McNichols, TEN (at NE) Boston Scott, PHI (at NYG) Nyheim Hines, IND (vs. TB) Devin Singletary, BUF (at NO) D'Ernest Johnson, CLE (at BAL) Dontrell Hilliard, TEN (at NE) Brandon Bolden, NE (vs. TEN) Jamaal Williams, DET (vs. CHI) Latavius Murray, BAL (vs. CLE) Jeff Wilson Jr., SF (vs. MIN) Mike Davis, ATL (at JAC) Samaje Perine, CIN (vs. PIT) Matt Breida, BUF (at NO) Giovani Bernard, TB (at IND) Sony Michel, LAR (at GB) DeeJay Dallas, SEA (at WAS) Devontae Booker, NYG (vs. PHI) Patrick Taylor Jr., GB (vs. LAR) Khalil Herbert, CHI (at DET) Alexander Mattison, MIN (at SF) Qadree Ollison, ATL (at JAC) Ronald Jones, TB (at IND) La'Mical Perine, NYJ (at HOU)

