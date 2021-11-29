Fantasy Impact: Christian McCaffrey Done for the Season

Fantasy managers who waited patiently for Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey to make his way back from injury this season got a pedestrian four weeks out of him—and now he’s done. McCaffrey injured his ankle in Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins, and it was reported Monday that he will miss the remainder of the season.

Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports

McCaffrey put up decent yardage totals in his limited action this season -- averaging 110 scrimmage yards in his seven starts -- but he only found the end zone twice. McCaffrey goes down as one of the more disappointing fantasy performers of 2021.

As for the fantasy impact of his loss, don’t expect much of rookie RB Chuba Hubbard, who was such a popular waiver addition after McCaffrey’s first injury after Week 3. Hubbard has done little to move the fantasy needle -- he hasn’t rushed for more than 24 yards in a game this season, and he’s nowhere near the receiving threat McCaffrey was.

With little to get excited about in the running game, you’d think Cam Newton might start airing it out more to D.J. Moore and Robby Anderson, though Newton’s Week 12 performance isn’t going to inspire anyone. With McCaffrey out, it might be best to ignore the Panthers when it comes to fantasy.

More fantasy coverage: