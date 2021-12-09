Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
Week 14 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Fantasy Impact: Dalvin Cook Might Play Thursday Night

If the Vikings get Dalvin Cook back for Thursday's game vs. Steelers, that's bad news for Alexander Mattison's fantasy prospects.
The Vikings have a virtual must-win game Thursday night against the Steelers, so Minnesota fans—and fantasy managers—are likely very excited to hear the reports that star running back Dalvin Cook is expected to play after missing Week 13 with a shoulder injury.

But should they be? And what about those fantasy managers who grabbed Alexander Mattison last week and have had high expectations for the Vikings’ backup?

The biggest fantasy impact of a possible Cook return Thursday night is terrible news for those banking on Mattison. Cook’s backup has amassed 448 scrimmage yards in three starts this season with 16 receptions and two touchdowns. SI Fantasy senior analyst Michael Fabiano included Mattison among his “More Starts” in this week’s Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em.

As for Cook, he’s only got one more touchdown this season than Mattison, though he’s certainly got more potential. The problem is, as SI Fantasy’s Matt De Lima recently pointed out, shoulder injuries can be nagging – so even if Cook starts Thursday night, there’s no guarantee he’ll finish. What’s more likely is that Cook and Mattison split the load.

And that’s bad news for fantasy managers with either player.

 

