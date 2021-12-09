Skip to main content
Report: Dalvin Cook Likely to Return vs. Steelers After Dislocating Shoulder

Author:

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is expected to play against the Steelers on Thursday night, according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero

Cook is officially listed as questionable after suffering a dislocated left shoulder against the 49ers on Nov. 28. He missed Minnesota's Week 13 loss to the Lions, but Cook now seems ready for a return to the field just 11 days after his injury.

Minnesota is looking to make up for lost ground in the NFC playoff race on Thursday night. The Vikings have lost each of their last two games after a 5–5 start, and they've lost four of six since Oct. 31. 

Cook was selected in the second round of the 2017 NFL draft. He's tallied 4,434 career rushing yards and 37 touchdowns, including a 1,557-yard season in 2020.

For more Vikings news, head over to Inside The Vikings.

