December 22, 2021
Daily Cover: When Nick Saban Calls, the Wolf Answers
Daily Cover: When Nick Saban Calls, the Wolf Answers
Publish date:

Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings & Stat Projections

Cordarrelle Patterson climbs to the top of the running back rankings during your critical Week 16 fantasy playoff matchup.
Author:

SI Fantasy is back in action for the 2021 NFL season with the most in-depth rankings & stat projections available. Shawn Childs, a high-stakes legend and a fantasy Hall of Famer, provides weekly fantasy football projections & rankings, updated frequently to reflect the latest injury updates, emerging players and prior performances!

Note: These spreadsheets vary by appearance depending on the device and browser you use. Due to the size and dimensions of the projections, it may be best to download the file. We recommend using Google Docs, Microsoft Excel or any spreadsheet-compatible app/program to view.

WEEK 16 FANTASY FOOTBALL PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS

DOWNLOAD: PDF | EXCEL | VIEW AS WEB PAGE

Updated: December 22, 2021

TEAM-BY-TEAM PROJECTIONS

QUARTERBACKS

RUNNING BACKS

WIDE RECEIVERS

TIGHT ENDS

