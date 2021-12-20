Week 16 IDP Waiver Wire Report

There are still four games to be played in Week 15, so we’re not quite out of the woods yet, are we? Hopefully you’re within striking distance or, better still, sitting pretty with a big lead and have a few more guys left to play. Let’s keep our eye on the prize and look ahead to Week 16.

My recommendations will be based on what I feel is the ideal IDP format: I would recommend 10 defensive starters (1 DT, 2 DE, 3 LB, 1 CB, 2 S and 1 IDP flex) in addition to your format’s offensive starters. My ideal scoring system is 2 points per solo tackle, 1 per assist, 1 per TFL, 4 per sack, 4 per INT, 1.5 per pass defended, 4 per forced fumble, 1 per fumble recovery, 4 per safety and 6 for defensive touchdowns.

If your league only uses a small, limited number of IDPs, you should stick with the IDP blue bloods, typically at linebacker—high-yield tackle machines who have been scoring well all year long. This article goes deeper than that.

IDP WAIVER WIRE REPORT

Defensive Linemen

DE Chris Wormley, Pittsburgh Steelers

Featured in the Week 14 IDP waiver wire report, Wormley bounced back with a solid Week 15 performance. He collected four solos, one assist, one TFL and a sack in a gutsy win over the Titans. While T.J. Watt and Cameron Heyward steal most of the headlines, Wormley is turning in a productive season and is well worth an add as a DE3.

DE Charles Harris, Detroit Lions

While he is on most rosters, Harris is finishing 2021 strong. He was heavily featured in the highlight reels with his Week 15 performance vs. the Cardinals. Harris finished with seven solos, five assists, three TFLs and 1.5 sacks. The Lions are playing with some real grit on both sides of the ball as of late and you should let Harris put that on display on your fantasy roster.

DT Davon Godchaux, New England Patriots

After an injury-shortened 2020 season with the Dolphins, the Patriots shored up their defensive line with Godchaux. He’s a true old-school nose tackle and, fortunately for those who have him rostered, his playing time has only increased in New England’s last three games. He was typically hovering around 60% snaps played, but in his last three, he’s averaging just above 80%. He’s only got one sack on the season, so you’re hoping for lots of tackles. In each of his last three games, he has at least 5 combined tackles.

More DT: Larry Ogunjobi (CIN), Justin Jones (LAC), Jarran Reed (KC), Michael Pierce (MIN), Naquan Jones (TEN)

More DE (availability)*: DeMarcus Lawrence (DAL), Marcus Davenport (NO), Jaelan Phillips (MIA), Charles Harris (DET), Dre’Mont Jones (DEN)**

More DE: Greg Gaines (LAR), Yetur Gross-Matos (CAR), Efe Obada (BUF), Zach Sieler (MIA)

* Still too widely available in spite of great production

** When healthy

Linebackers

Germaine Pratt, Cincinnati Bengals

I mentioned Pratt in my Week 12 report and highlighted him in my Week 14 IDP waiver wire report. He put together his best performance of the season in Week 15 by accumulating nine solos, six assists and a half sack vs. the Broncos. Pratt is certainly worth a start as long as Logan Wilson remains sidelined.

Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Detroit Lions

JRM is healthy again after missing Weeks 13 and 14. Until Alex Anzalone is back at 100%, Reeves-Maybin will get the strong majority of inside linebacker snaps. He’s never been much of a dominant force in IDP leagues but consistent playing time can turn most linebackers into competent LB3s.

Baron Browning, Denver Broncos

Browning has been the Broncos’ trusted inside linebacker since Week 8 due to injuries and inconsistent play from the rest of the group. In three of his last four games, he has at least five solos and seven combined tackles. He is a rookie, so there is room for growth as a player because he doesn’t offer much of anything in coverage, but I think he’s really adding to his value in dynasty leagues.

More LB: Tae Crowder (NYG), Kyle Van Noy (NE), Preston Smith (GB), Anthony Hitchens (KC), Andrew Van Ginkel (MIA)

More LB (availability)*: Jerome Baker (MIA), Robert Quinn (CHI), T.J. Edwards (PHI), Quincy Williams (NYJ), Anthony Walker (CLE), Zach Cunningham (TEN), Nick Bolton (KC)

Deeper LB: Garret Wallow (HOU), Lorenzo Carter (NYG), Josh Bynes (BAL), Jonas Griffith (DEN)

* Still too widely available in spite of great production

** When healthy

Defensive Backs

S Brandon Jones, Miami Dolphins

Jones was included in my Week 15 IDP waiver wire report and he did not disappoint. He delivered four solos, two assists, one TFL and a sack. Jones was a third-round pick in 2020 and he’s a really promising second-year player. I have big respect for head coach Brian Flores and the defensive schemes the Dolphins bring to the table, like when they ran Cover 0 against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens almost every snap. I say all this for my dynasty managers because a safety like Jones could anchor this defense for a long time.

S Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars

Wingard has been the model of consistency. He has at least eight combined tackles in each of his last three games. He hasn’t had a big play (sack, INT or even a pass defensed) since Week 3. But sometimes all you want out of your DB3 is to not put up a bad score. Wingard is as steady as they come and I appreciate that—not every guy can be a game-changer.

CB Amani Oruwariye, Detroit Lions

Oruwariye has three INTs in his last five games and he’s stuffing the stat sheets as well. If we ignore a Week 14 stinker (one solo), he’s been lights out since the Lions’ Week 9 bye. In Week 15, he provided four solos, one assist, one INT and two PDs vs. the Cardinals. Oruwariye has been one of the few dependable players on the Lions’ defense and he’s a name to remember in the coming years. Just look at him lay out for his INT on Sunday:

More CB: Rasul Douglas (GB), Brandin Echols (NYJ), Charvarius Ward (KC), Tavierre Thomas (HOU), Jourdan Lewis (DAL)

More S: Kamren Curl (WAS)**, John Johnson (CLE)**, Grant Delpit (CLE)**, Jordan Whitehead (TB), Eddie Jackson (CHI)**

More S (availability)*: Jalen Thompson (ARI), Kyle Dugger (NE), Tracy Walker (DET)**, Jordan Fuller (LAR)**, Khari Willis (IND), Adrian Phillips (NE)

Deeper S: Julian Love (NYG), Divine Deablo (LV), Elijah Riley (NYJ)**, Dean Marlow (DET), Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (NO)

* Still too widely available in spite of great production

** When healthy

