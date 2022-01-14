NFL DFS Wild-Card Weekend: Picks, Plays and Values

It’s Super Wild-Card Weekend!

Just because your fantasy season is over, that doesn’t mean you have to quit playing. This is a great time to throw in some DFS lineups, root for your favorites, and watch your bankroll grow.

During this long weekend of games, there are many ways to play. You can play a three-day slate that includes all six games, a single-day slate, or even a single-game contest. All ways to play are fun and can be profitable, but the most important thing to bear in mind is that the player pool is much smaller than the usual Sunday main slate. That means if you want to take down a GPP tournament, you may have to get a little weird. Look to include players that won’t be widely rostered. That way, when you win, you won’t have to share too much of the pie.

A few more general notes:

Pairing or stacking is usually a good way to make sure you get all the points from an offense you believe in. However, you don’t have to stack to win. If you do stack, consider also putting a player in your lineup from the opposing team. Why? Think of it this way: If you expect the game total to be high in the 49ers-Cowboys game (Vegas has it at 50.5), with only a three-point spread, that means both sides are likely putting up points. If you want Dak Prescott to throw more to CeeDee Lamb, you probably also want Deebo Samuel to have a good game on the other side. Build a team that is playing a virtual game in your mind. If you don’t want to pair or stack … THAT IS OKAY. Pick your favorite players that you think will perform well, and let it fly! Have fun.

So with all of that in mind, here are some players that caught my eye for this weekend!

QBs and QB Pairs

Matt Stafford is a great value at only $6300. Sure, he’s thrown a few picks lately (maybe that’s a bit of an understatement), but the Arizona defense has surrendered an average of 22 DFS points to opposing QBs across the past four games. Obviously you can pair him with Cooper Kupp – who at $9,000 is the biggest spend at WR this weekend -- and/or you can use Van Jefferson at only $4,700. Jefferson found the end zone and had double-digit DFS points in both matchups with Arizona this season.

Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

If you want to be contrarian -- and sometimes you have to be for a GPP – go Ben Roethlisberger at a bargain-basement $5,200. It’s disgusting, I know, but if you roster Big Ben you can definitely afford Cooper Kupp. Remember, this is a GPP play only -- not for cash games. Across the past four contests, K.C. has surrendered the MOST DFS points per game to opposing QBS. Remember that playoff game last year when Big Ben threw for 501 yards and 4 TDS? He was struggling to come from behind, and they lost -- but can’t you see this Chiefs game going that way? And if you want to be even filthier, pair him with Ray Ray McCloud who has seen 27 targets across his last three games. He’s practically free at $3,700, and you will have enough budget left to spend up at any position. Again… NOT FOR CASH GAMES.

Wide Receiver

Deebo Samuel at $8,100 and Ja’Marr Chase at $7,400 are both in good spots if you want to spend up.

Christian Kirk at only a $5,300 salary looks great to me as Kyler Murray’s new number one.

Cedrick Wilson at $4,400 jumps out as a great bargain with three TDs and 12 targets across the last two contests with no Michael Gallup. The Niners have allowed an average of 35 DFS points per game to WR across the past four games.

Finally, my dart throw is Byron Pringle. Pringle had seven catches for 75 yards and two TDs the last time the Chiefs crushed Pittsburgh, and if you’re using the Pittsburgh stack, then you want to send points back the other way. Tyreek Hill is still limited and Pringle is a bargain at $3,900.

Running Back

Joe Mixon is your spend up play at $6,800.

Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

At a mid-tier salary, the game script could be good for a $5,700 Devin Singletary, who has been getting a high volume of carries for the Bills as of late.

KeShawn Vaughn at $4,500 looks tasty vs. an Eagles team that has surrendered the most DFS points to opposing RBs across the past four games – including six touchdowns to the running back position. Ronald Jones isn’t practicing and Leornard Fournette could be limited.

Tight End

Spend up for Rob Gronkowski at $6,400 and Travis Kelce at $6,700. Both, but especially Gronk, are in smash spots this weekend.

If you choose to spend down, pivot from Gronk to Cameron Brate. I expect Brady will be looking for any weapon he can find this weekend, and he’s a dirt cheap $2,800. The matchup is excellent, as the Eagles have surrendered a league-leading 14 touchdowns to the tight end position.

Finally for a mid-tier salary option, I love Zach Ertz, who has become a top-2 target for Murray since joining the club. He’s only $4,700.

D/ST

The Dallas Cowboys lead the league in takeaways and they are $3,100.



The $2,900 Arizona Cardinals get Matthew Stafford, who is tied with Trevor Lawrence for the league lead in interceptions with 17. Eight of those interceptions have come in the last four games.

