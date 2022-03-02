Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
FANTASY
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Dean and Bob: A Basketball Bromance
Dean and Bob: A Basketball Bromance

Arnold Palmer Invitational DFS: Top Picks and Value Plays

The Morning Read crew likes Will Zalatoris to compete for his first PGA Tour title.

Defending champ Bryson DeChambeau has withdrawn from the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational, which tees off Thursday at the Bay Hill Club outside Orlando. DeChambeau, in a video statement, said he is still recovering from hand and hip injuries and is not 100% ready to return. Still, there are plenty of big names and interesting sleepers to help you put together a winning DFS lineup this week.

In this week’s Gaming Golf podcast, the Morning Read crew talked up a handful of players – including Will Zalatoris, who they feel is in good position to win his first PGA Tour title. And since Viktor Hovland was one of the players chosen in the group’s “one-and-done” pool, we’ll build a DFS lineup with Hovland and Zalatoris as our most expensive pieces. Those two will account for 40% of our salary cap.

Will Zalatoris chips on the 18th hole during the final round of The Masters golf tournament.

Two second-tier golfers the crew liked were Jason Day and Cameron Young, so we grabbed those two.

With more than 70% of our salary used on four players, we took a flier on the winner of last week’s Honda Classic Open, Sepp Straka, at a discounted price.

And for the last pick, we saw that the Morning Read’s Daniel Wooters likes Lanto Griffin as a sleeper in his Arnold Palmer Invitation betting preview.

So we’re set with this winning lineup for the event that tees off Thursday morning:

Viktor Hovland -- $10,800

SI Recommends

Will Zalatoris -- $9,400

Jason Day -- $7,900

Cameron Young -- $7,500

Sepp Straka -- $7,300

Lanto Griffin -- $7,100

Good luck!

More fantasy & golf coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Saquon Barkley is on the sideline.
NFL

New Giants GM Open to Trading Saquon Barkley

He cited major concerns about the team’s salary cap situation.

By Dan Lyons
Arkansas guard JD Notae (1) tries to get past Kentucky guard Sahvir Wheeler (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark.
Play
Betting

Men's College Basketball Bets: LSU-Arkansas, Oklahoma State-Iowa State

Bets and analysis for Wednesday's men's college basketball matchups featuring No. 14 Arkansas welcoming LSU and Iowa State hosting Oklahoma State.

By Frankie Taddeo
Max Verstappen celebrates winning the United States Grand Prix.
Racing

Reports: Verstappen Inks Multi-Year Contract Extension with Red Bull

The deal will make him one of the highest-paid drivers in Formula 1.

By Zach Koons
A view of the ATP Tour logo on the Center Court net as an official ball is in play during the Western and Southern Open tennis tournament at Lindner Family Tennis Center.
Tennis

How Is the Tennis World Responding to Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine?

In our latest mailbag, we look at recent results in Acapulco, but mostly how geopolitics are impacting the sport at large.

By Jon Wertheim
dCOVdeanbobby_H
Play
College Basketball

Dean and Bob: A Basketball Bromance

On the surface, they couldn’t have been more different. Yet Dean Smith and Bob Knight forged one of the most enduring—and most unlikely—friendships in college sports.

By Jon Wertheim
Hayley Wickenheiser-maple leafs-nhl power rankings
NHL

Power Rankings: Celebrating the Women of the NHL

In honor of Women’s History Month, a look at the women who are currently making an impact in the NHL and those who have paved the way.

By Kate Yanchulis
Atlanta Braves Ozzie Albies
Play
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Baseball: AL / NL Auction Hitters Strategy

Due to smaller player pools, there are unique strategies when playing in AL-only or NL-only auctions.

By Shawn Childs
Baseball fan Noah McMurrain of Boynton Beach, Fla., stands outside Roger Dean Stadium as Major League Baseball negotiations continue in an attempt to reach an agreement to salvage a March 31 start to the regular season, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Jupiter, Fla.
MLB

Can MLB Players Compete in Other Leagues During Lockout?

Earlier this week, reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper posted a photo of himself in a Yomiuri Giants uniform as the lockout dragged on.

By Madeline Coleman