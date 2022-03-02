Arnold Palmer Invitational DFS: Top Picks and Value Plays

Defending champ Bryson DeChambeau has withdrawn from the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational, which tees off Thursday at the Bay Hill Club outside Orlando. DeChambeau, in a video statement, said he is still recovering from hand and hip injuries and is not 100% ready to return. Still, there are plenty of big names and interesting sleepers to help you put together a winning DFS lineup this week.

In this week’s Gaming Golf podcast, the Morning Read crew talked up a handful of players – including Will Zalatoris, who they feel is in good position to win his first PGA Tour title. And since Viktor Hovland was one of the players chosen in the group’s “one-and-done” pool, we’ll build a DFS lineup with Hovland and Zalatoris as our most expensive pieces. Those two will account for 40% of our salary cap.

Michael Madrid/USA Today Sports

Two second-tier golfers the crew liked were Jason Day and Cameron Young, so we grabbed those two.

With more than 70% of our salary used on four players, we took a flier on the winner of last week’s Honda Classic Open, Sepp Straka, at a discounted price.

And for the last pick, we saw that the Morning Read’s Daniel Wooters likes Lanto Griffin as a sleeper in his Arnold Palmer Invitation betting preview.

So we’re set with this winning lineup for the event that tees off Thursday morning:

Viktor Hovland -- $10,800

Will Zalatoris -- $9,400

Jason Day -- $7,900

Cameron Young -- $7,500

Sepp Straka -- $7,300

Lanto Griffin -- $7,100

Good luck!

