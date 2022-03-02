At 25-1, This Player Looks Ready for First Career PGA Tour Title at Bay Hill

A loaded field is ready to tee off at Bay Hill, but one player flying under the radar has our hosts' attention as the man to beat.

The PGA Tour continues the Florida swing this week, shifting to Orlando and the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Bryson DeChambeau withdrew on Monday and will not defend the title he won in entertaining fashion last year, but a loaded field has landed at Bay Hill, including 30 of the top 50 players in the world.

After a quick victory lap for flagging last week's winner, Sepp Straka, as a player to watch, the Gaming Golf hosts break down this week's options for daily fantasy games. From the top tier of players, Rotowire contributor and high-stakes fantasy player Scott Jenstad says that Jon Rahm is worth paying for, as his ball striking profile is a great fit for Bay Hill, even though he's never played the course. Morning Read's Jeff Ritter likes Rory McIlroy from the top tier.

But just down the list, Jenstad and Ritter agree that the planets may be aligning for Will Zalatoris to get his first PGA Tour title. Zalatoris is 25-1 in most sports books, and he has the right statistical profile to succeed a Bay Hill -- he's one of the PGA Tour leaders in the tee-to-green category, while putting typically holds him back. But at Bay Hill, poor putting tends to be minimized by smaller and more receptive greens. So if Zalatoris is on his game, he might continue the recent trend of first-time winners on Tour.

Moving farther down the list, Jenstad likes Paul Casey, Keith Mitchell and rookie Cameron Young. Ritter is also on Mitchell, and he also likes Gary Woodland and Jason Day.

Near the end of the of the show, Ritter tries to trade Patrick Reed to Jenstad in their season-long league, but Jenstad refuses to part with Jason Day.

Picks to Win Arnold Palmer Invitational for One-and-Done Pools

In one-and-done pools, you can only use the same player once per season. Here are the hosts' picks to win at Bay Hill:



Jeff Ritter: Will Zalatoris

Scott Jenstad: Will Zalatoris

Jeff Erickson: Viktor Hovland

