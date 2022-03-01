Arnold Palmer Invitational: Latest Betting Odds, Favorites and Sleeper Picks for Bay Hill

Many big names return to Bay Hill, but we like a few guys who remain under the radar.

At +4000, Jason Kokrak continues to be full of value in a solid field. Golffile | Eoin Clarke

The Champion Course is dark and full of terrors.

If you were to tell Daniel Berger that after his third-round last week, he would not have believed you. However, Berger learned the hard way on Sunday when he blew a five-shot lead in the final round to allow Shane Lowry, Sepp Straka and Kurt Kitayama back into the mix. It was neck-and-neck down the stretch, but it was Straka who outlasted his peers to bring home the first PGA Tour win for Austria during a final hole downpour.

As for the picks, we thought they’d be back in a big way with favorite Berger seemingly on his way to victory. Instead, we settle for fourth and a T-9 from mid-range pick Keith Mitchell while sleeper Ryan Palmer stumbled on the weekend.

This week, we drive north to continue the Florida Swing just outside Orlando for the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill. Like PGA National, Bay Hill is no cake walk. Bryson DeChambeau, who withdrew from the API, was just 11-under-par in winning last year. Only Rory McIlroy’s 18-under performance in 2018 has been the outlier on Palmer’s layout and prior to that, Tiger Woods owned this place. Bay Hill is known for gnarly rough and speedy greens, so competitors will need to show their best tee-to-green game to win.

According to SI Sportsbook, the clear favorite is world No. 1 Jon Rahm +800. To follow is previously mentioned 2018 champion McIlroy at +1000. Next is young Norwegian star Viktor Hovland at +1400 and after him is recent WM Phoenix Open winner Scottie Scheffler at +1600. Reigning Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama is at +2000.

For our favorite, we’re going to take Scheffler at +1600. Many first-time winners on the PGA Tour have a bit of a hangover after but Scheffler followed his win with a top-10 at Riviera and finished T-15 at the API two years ago. Scheffler’s game should translate well once again to begin his Florida Swing.

For a mid-range pick, Jason Kokrak looks solid at +4000. Is there a more “sneaky good” player on Tour right now? With three wins since the fall of 2020, we do not think so. He’s made six straight cuts, including his win at the Houston Open and now arrives at Bay Hill where he’s had three straight top-20 finishes. In 2014 and 2015, he finished in the top-6 each time, as well. Kokrak can struggle sometimes around the green, but Bay Hill does not penalize those inefficiencies as many other Tour stops. Look for this week to set up well for a guy who’s on top of his game.

For a sleeper, we’re looking at Lanto Griffin at +8000. Another “under the radar” player this season, Griffin has finished in the top-40 in each of his last five starts, including a third-place at the American Express. Per DataGolf, he’s been the 13th best player on Tour this season from tee-to-green. While his putting has been average, his strengths could translate into another weekend of contending. This will be his third start at Bay Hill with previous finishes of T-21 and T-36. Griffin’s form and ability to keep it in the fairway point to contending on the weekend.

2021-22 picks scoreboard:

Winners: 1

Top 5s: 5

Top 10s: 2

Top 20s: 1

Here are some notable odds, according to SI Sportsbook:

Jon Rahm +800

Rory McIlroy +1000

Viktor Hovland +1400

Scottie Scheffler +1600

Hideki Matsuyama +2000

Sungjae Im +2500

Will Zalatoris +2500

Matt Fitzpatrick +2500

Tyrrell Hatton +3000

Marc Leishman +3300

Adam Scott +3300

Paul Casey +3500

Keith Mitchell +3500

Jason Kokrak +4000

Max Homa +4000

Sam Burns +4500

Sergio Garcia +5000

Tommy Fleetwood +5000

Talor Gooch +5000

Gary Woodland +5000

Maverick McNealy +5000

Russell Henley +5000

Jason Day +5500

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5500

Cameron Tringale +5500

Corey Conners +6000

Justin Rose +6000

Chris Kirk +6600

Luke List +6600

Cameron Young +6600

Seamus Power +6600

Erik Van Rooyen +7000

Lanto Griffin +8000

Tom Hoge +8000

Kevin Na +8000

Thomas Pieters +8000

Si-Woo Kim +8000

Keegan Bradley +8000

Sepp Straka +8000

Kevin Kisner +10000

Ian Poulter +10000

Lucas Glover +10000

Carlos Ortiz +10000

Patrick Reed +10000

Matthew Wolff +10000

Sebastian Munoz +10000

Sahith Theegala +10000

Lee Westwood +10000

Kyoung-Hoon Lee +10000

Troy Merritt +12500

Sam Ryder +12500

Kevin Streelman +12500

Taylor Pendrith +12500

Andrew Putnam +12500

Lee Hodges +12500

Rickie Fowler +12500

Denny McCarthy +12500

Brendon Todd +12500

Taylor Moore +12500

Garrick Higgo +12500

Martin Laird +12500

Aaron Wise +12500

Adam Svensson +12500

Matt Jones +12500

Aaron Rai +15000

J.J. Spaun +15000

Takumi Kanaya +15000

Chez Reavie +15000

Cam Davis +15000

Patton Kizzire +15000

Dylan Frittelli +15000

Patrick Rodgers +15000

Lucas Herbert +15000

Charles Howell +15000

Pat Perez +15000

Nicolai Hojgaard +15000

Beau Hossler +15000