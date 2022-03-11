Fantasy Impact: San Francisco Giants Sign Carlos Rodon

Carlos Rodon has agreed to a two-year, 44 million dollar contract with the San Francisco Giants that includes an opt-out after the first season, according to Jeff Passan.

Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports

The 29-year-old left-handed starter was one of the best free-agent pitchers remaining unsigned. Rodon had a resurgent 2021 season, pitching to a 2.37 ERA and .96 WHIP with 185 strikeouts across 132.2 innings. He logged a career-best 34.6% strikeout rate which was in the top 4% of the league, while allowing only a 6.7% walk rate. Rodon’s 13 wins were tied with Dylan Cease for the most among Chicago White Sox pitchers, despite pitching in eight fewer games.

The move to a pitcher-friendly ballpark and joining a winning Giants club that most recently has revived the careers of Kevin Gausman, Alex Wood and Anthony DeSclafani bodes well for Rodon’s 2022. Durability continues to be a concern, but the days of getting Carlos Rodon at a bargain ADP are now over.

