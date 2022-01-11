Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
FANTASY
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Get to know Odicci Alexander, the breakout star of last year's Women's College World Series
Get to know Odicci Alexander, the breakout star of last year's Women's College World Series

2022 Fantasy Baseball Rankings & Projections: Top 400 Hitters by SIscore

Forget the lockout! We're ready to gear up our prep for the 2022 fantasy baseball season!

The development of SIscore started with the theory around average player scores. When drafting, it is challenging to determine a baseball player’s value when you have multiple positions in the fantasy baseball market, never mind numerous scoring categories. The average player theory is a way to compare a player’s value for overall impact in team-building in 5 X 5 roto formats and within the spectrum of each position or category.

Once we have a baseline of the average player, we can determine which players have the most significant edge. After establishing these scores at each position, the next step is then comparing the best option at other positions.

Each season, the player pool changes in the fantasy baseball world. Some positions will have more depth, and others will only have a couple of reliable options. Therefore, when a fantasy owner is preparing to do his draft prep, he wants to find each position's hidden values. He can select the most potent options at the other positions early in the draft by doing this.

Sports Illustrated has developed a way to determine each player’s value with each category relevant to their production. For example, hitters have five offensive categories (batting average, runs, home runs, RBI, and stolen bases). Pitchers also have five categories (wins, ERA, WHIP, strikeouts, and saves).

To read more details about SIscores, click here.

Note: These spreadsheets vary by appearance depending on the device and browser you use. Due to the size and dimensions of the projections, it may be best to download the file. We recommend using Google Docs, Microsoft Excel or any spreadsheet-compatible app/program to view.

SI Recommends

2022 Fantasy Baseball Rankings

Top 400 Hitters by SIscore

DOWNLOAD: PDF | EXCEL | VIEW AS WEB PAGE

Updated: January 11, 2022

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter: SI.com/newsletters

More fantasy baseball coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Kirby Smart holding up the national championship trophy.
College Football

Final AP Poll Released After Georgia's Title Win Over Alabama

Here's what the final AP poll looked like.

Stephen Ross is the owner of the Dolphins.
NFL

NFL Owners' Order of Operations on Full Display in Miami

When an NFL owner treats a team like a toy instead of a franchise, political positioning becomes the most important skill for its employees.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates his rushing touchdown during the fourth quarter.
NFL

NFL Power Rankings Poll: Packers Clinch Top Spot, Titans Fall Behind

With the regular season in the books, see how all 32 teams stacked up one last time.

Stetson Bennett kisses the national championship trophy
College Football

From Nightmare to Nirvana: Bennett's Resolve Keys Title

The QB's late fumble could have cost Georgia the championship. He was determined to not let that happen.

dCOVgeorgiaWINS_HZ
College Football

Alabama, Conquered: How Kirby Smart, Georgia Finally Broke Through to Win It All

The Bulldogs snapped a 41-year championship drought, and they had to get past the best coach of all time, and that 'outside noise,' to get it done.

Kirby Smart celebrates the national title
College Football

Georgia Finally—Finally!—Vanquishes Its Alabama Demons

Stetson Bennett rebounded from disaster and a dominant defense did the rest as the Bulldogs won the big one.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic after defeating Croatia's Marin Cilic during their Davis Cup tennis semi-final match
Tennis

Serbian, Australian Leaders to Keep in Touch About Djokovic's Visa

In a phone call, the two prime ministers decided to stay in contact after the tennis star won a court battle to compete in the Australian Open.

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban watches a replay against the Georgia Bulldogs in the fourth quarter during the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
College Football

Nick Saban Details Conversation With Kirby Smart After Title Game

The pair discussed Jameson Williams, and the Alabama coach spoke highly about his former assistant who just won the national championship.