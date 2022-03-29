Fantasy Baseball: Five Sleepers to Target If You Need a Late-Round Bat

Are you looking for some late-round picks with league-winning potential?

Here are five hitters I have my eye on at their current draft value.

Jo Adell (OF), Angels

ADP 227

Adell was once considered one of MLB's top five prospects due to his unique combination of power and speed, but his short stints in the majors in 2020 and ‘21 left a lot to be desired -- most notably, plate discipline. In 2020, Adell had a max exit velocity in the top 3% of the league, but his 41.7% strikeout rate was bottom 1%. In 2021, he cut the strikeout rate to 22.9%, a decent improvement, but his bat still didn't impress. However, in the small sample size of this season's spring training, Adell has struck out twice in 22 plate appearances and walked five times. Adell is slashing .316/.364/.895 with three home runs, seven RBI, three stolen bases and a 1.093 OPS in Cactus League play. According to Angels skipper Joe Maddon, he "cannot be more impressed with improvement with a young player in a very short period of time." Currently an 18th-round pick, Adell is a power-speed combo with a pedigree that's worth taking out for a spin.

Luke Voit (1B/UT), Padres

ADP 233

Voit is only one season removed from leading the league with 22 homers in the shortened 2020 season. Unfortunately, Voit could not follow up that strong campaign due to a series of injuries that limited him to only 68 games in 2021, but all of that should be behind him now as he finally finds regular playing time in San Diego. With no Fernando Tatis Jr. for a few months as well as the added DH, Voit should have plenty of opportunity to get back into the top 5% of the league in expected slugging. He's currently going in the 19th round; he's an excellent power bat for the CI spot.

Dom Smith (1B/OF), Mets

ADP 322

Speaking of raking in spring, Dom Smith hit two homers off Max Scherzer – in the same game! O.K., sure, it's spring, but Smith is batting .357 with an OPS of 1.287 in 14 at-bats. Last season was a down year for Smith, but the good news is that his average flyball distance was eight feet further than it was in 2020, the season in which he had an expected slugging in the top 6% of the league and a 13.3% barrel rate. With the DH now available, it's worth betting on a rebound for this 1B/OF-eligible player in the 26th round.

Yuli Gurriel (1B), Astros

ADP 191

Is it fair to call the 2021 AL batting champ a sleeper? Well, I'm going to because, for some reason, Gurriel is the 23rd first baseman off the board! Some may question his career season coming at age 37 -- Gurriel batted .319 with a .383 OBP and an 11.2% strikeout rate (top 2% of the league), but that strikeout rate is in line with his career numbers: He's consistently been top 3% of the league since 2017. Gurriel bats in a Houston lineup with the best batting average, most runs scored and most RBI in 2021. If you're worried about him entering his age 38 season, here's where I tell you he is in the best shape of his life (you knew that was coming, right?). Gurriel came to camp 15 pounds lighter, says he's given up burgers and soda, and he's picked up right where he left off. The Gold Glover is hitting .572 with three homers -- including a grand slam -- in just seven at-bats this spring.

Randal Grichuk (OF), Rockies

ADP 306

Grichuk has plenty of power -- his max exit velocity is consistently in the top 10% of the league -- and now he lands in the most favorable ballpark for hitters on a team that added the DH. With its thin air, the Coors effect should help boost Grichuk's batting average as the outfielder had a 43.4% flyball rate last year -- that's better than both Pete Alonso and Jorge Soler. If Grichuk gets the opportunity -- and he should -- a 25th-round pick could be the steal of the draft.

