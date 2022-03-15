2022 Fantasy Baseball Draft Kit
It’s official: With the lockout over and all 30 teams at camp and getting ready for the start of the 2022 MLB season, you are running out of time to prepare for your fantasy baseball campaign. Fortunately for you, SI Fantasy baseball gurus Shawn Childs and Jennifer Piacenti are cranking out all the rankings, strategies and news you will need to dominate in 2022.
This 2022 fantasy baseball draft kit will continue to evolve between now and Opening Day. We’ve already got dozens of stories to help you and we’re adding new content every day – so bookmark the page and come back often. We’ve got you covered!
Fantasy Basics and Key Metrics
Fantasy Baseball Basics
Average Hit Rate Explained
Contact Batting Average Explained
Introduction to SIscores
SI Recommends
Draft Strategy
Auction Draft Strategies
Draft Strategy: Hitters
Draft Strategy: Pitchers
PAPS Draft Strategy
Player Rankings and Projections
Ranking the Top 400 Hitters
Ranking Top 200 Starting Pitchers, Top 100 Relievers
Five Who Can Benefit From Universal DH
2022 Fantasy Breakout Hitters
Draft Reviews
LABR NL-Only Auction Draft Review
LABR AL-Only Auction Draft Review
Tout Wars Draft Review
Early ADP Data vs. SIscores: Hitters
Team Outlooks
AL EAST: Baltimore Orioles | Boston Red Sox | New York Yankees | Tampa Bay Rays | Toronto Blue Jays
AL CENTRAL: Chicago White Sox | Cleveland Guardians | Detroit Tigers | Kansas City Royals | Minnesota Twins
AL WEST: Houston Astros | Los Angeles Angels | Oakland A's | Seattle Mariners | Texas Rangers
NL EAST: Atlanta Braves | Miami Marlins | New York Mets | Philadelphia Phillies | Washington Nationals
NL CENTRAL: Chicago Cubs | Cincinnati Reds | Milwaukee Brewers | Pittsburgh Pirates | St. Louis Cardinals
NL WEST: Arizona Diamondbacks | Colorado Rockies | Los Angeles Dodgers | San Diego Padres | San Francisco Giants