I'm putting a twist on your typical NFL mock draft. Instead of making selections with all positions in mind, let's pretend every pick is instead focused on improving the team's fantasy production. We're drafting for all the fantasy managers in mind first and foremost!

So the only players available are quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends. I'll attempt to keep the players selected in an order true to my own valuation and evaluation, but I also must bend to the whims of the consensus; otherwise, my mock will be totally off the rails and seem very random.

I’ve heard, “Well, wouldn’t an offensive tackle help protect the quarterback and improve the run game, so that would help the fantasy production, too?” And I’d say, “Listen, voice in my head, we’re sticking with the fantasy positions only!”

1. Jacksonville Jaguars - Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

There's plenty of debate about who is the top receiver in this class. For me, I feel George Pickens is the best but I know the consensus on him isn't even in the top-five in this class. I've seen Ohio State's Garrett Wilson at the top, and the dynasty drafters seem to prefer Arkansas's Treylon Burks. I feel Williams is the emerging top WR prospect and he fits with Jacksonville's pursuit of the best athletes they seem to prefer in the draft. Although they added Christian Kirk and Zay Jones via free agency, they invested early first-round picks last year on Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne, so this choice has to be a receiver.

Rookie draft ADP: 6, 1.06

MMQB Mock Pick: Travon Walker, DE, Georgia

2. Detroit Lions - Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

Wilson is one of the safest prospects, at any position, given his combination of speed, hands and route running. The Lions brought on D.J. Chark to pair with Amon-Ra St. Brown; however, Wilson would be a Week 1 starter on this team. That's why I give the edge to a receiver over a running back in this spot.

Rookie draft ADP: 4, 1.04

MMQB: Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan

3. Houston Texans - Drake London, WR, USC

The Texans may as well be an expansion team again given their lack of difference-makers across the board. London is often compared to Mike Evans, but I believe he's closer to Kelvin Benjamin. That's not a knock—you'll remember that Benjamin was a stud when he first came into the league and was doomed by putting on too much weight. The Texans need to help Davis Mills in every way they can if they're choosing to continue deluding themselves into believing he can be a capable NFL starting QB—because he's not.

Rookie draft ADP: 5, 1.05

MMQB: Ickey Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State

4. New York Jets - Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

The fantasy community seems to be down on Michael Carter, but don't include me as one of those naysayers. I just believe the team should embrace what it has and that's an offense better suited to a ball-control offense. Hall would provide an elite one-two punch at running back if paired with Carter.

Rookie draft ADP: 1, 1.01

MMQB: Sauce Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

5. New York Giants - Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

Most of the dynasty managers I talk to believe Burks has the greatest ceiling among the wideouts in this draft class. However, I feel Burks's long speed is overblown and his lack of short-area explosion puts him just behind the first rookie WR tier, along with his average route running. The Giants appear to be moving on from Kadarius Toney so adding a YAC playmaker like Burks makes for a great fit.

Rookie draft ADP: 2, 1.02

MMQB: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

6. Carolina Panthers - Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

Sam Darnold and P.J. Walker are the only quarterbacks on this roster, so I don't know how the Panthers proceed as a franchise without adding a franchise signal-caller. The problem with Willis is he would be the sixth-best prospect if he were a part of the 2021 QB class. The Panthers will need to give Willis a year on the bench to blossom, but can they—or will they—wait that long?

Rookie draft ADP: 14, 2.02

MMQB: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

7. New York Giants - Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State

This is another team that just needs to punt the 2022 season by trading Saquon Barkley and accumulating more picks. The big knock on Walker is lack of usage as a receiver out of the backfield in college. From what I've seen on tape, though, he can catch the ball just fine; however, for whatever reason, Michigan State just didn't pass him the ball. I believe he has three-down upside and will contribute immediately as a rookie.

Rookie draft ADP: 29, 3.05

MMQB: Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon

8. Atlanta Falcons - Kenny Pickett, QB, Pitt

I more or less predicted the Falcons would draft a quarterback so they could move on from Matt Ryan in my previous fantasy-only mock draft. Marcus Mariota is the starter for now, but Pickett makes the most sense to me here in this fantasy mock and in real life. I love his style of play and his above-average wheels make him the most likely productive Year 1 quarterback in this class.

Rookie draft ADP: 26, 3.02

MMQB: Drake London, WR, USC

9. Seattle Seahawks - Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

I think we can all agree Drew Lock is not long for the league. With that in mind, Ridder could come in to start right away. Last year, the hype on Mac Jones was he was the most pro-ready QB prospect, and it seemed to play out that way. Ridder follows that mold. There is a lot of talk about his intangibles, but I'd like to also point out his ability to make things happen outside the pocket. Every quarterback worth his salt in today's NFL must be able make plays when the play breaks down.

Rookie draft ADP: 29, 3.05

MMQB: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

10. New York Jets - Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

With the running back position fortified with Breece Hall at No. 4, we now move to receiver. Olave is a speedster who can take a short pass and break a game wide open with big plays. The Jets likely won't have the most efficient offense so they need someone who can take it to the house from their own side of the field. Braxton Berrios and Corey Davis are decent second and third options behind Elijah Moore; however, Olave has the talent to be the team's best pass-catcher as a rookie.

Rookie draft ADP: 7, 1.07

MMQB: Jermaine Johnson, DE, Florida State

11. Washington Commanders - George Pickens, WR, Georgia

Pickens, to me, is this best receiver in this draft class. So much is often made about measurables and analytics, but look at the best fantasy receivers over the last how many years: Davante Adams, Michael Thomas, DeAndre Hopkins or even Deebo Samuel. None of these guys is the fastest or most athletic or close to it. What separates them is route-running and playing with intelligence. They made being a receiver their craft. Pickens, by a country mile, has this in spades in comparison to the other rookie WRs. The Commanders have Terry McLaurin but little else at wideout. Pickens would be a starter in D.C. over Cam Sims and Curtis Samuel.

Rookie draft ADP: 9, 1.09

MMQB: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

12. Minnesota Vikings - Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

Dotson does everything very well, but I don't believe there's any one trait that defines him. He has good hands, high points well, stretches the field, shows good instincts with the ball in his hands after the catch—it's all there. While the Vikings may have a pressing need at tight end, I don't believe there's one worth reaching for in this class. Dotson is my best player available here.

Rookie draft ADP: 10, 1.10

MMQB: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

13. Houston Texans - Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M

Spiller has a decent second gear, but he shines with vision and the ability to run through tackles. The Texans have Marlon Mack and Rex Burkhead atop their running back depth chart. Something has to be done in this draft to address the position.

Rookie draft ADP: 8, 1.08

MMQB: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

14. Baltimore Ravens - Rachaad White, RB, Arizona State

White lacks the explosion I like at the running back position, but his balance and vision are excellent—which just so happen to be my second and third preferred traits. I wouldn't mind it if Baltimore opted to take a receiver, but I'd prefer they'd find a back to challenge J.K. Dobbins for playing time.

Rookie draft ADP: 12, 1.12

Real Pick: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

15. Philadelphia Eagles - Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan

Would the Eagles draft a receiver in Round 1 in three straight drafts? It's possible. Moore tracks the ball well, showed great hands, gets up well on contested passes and I like his hand-fighting to get that last-second separation. The Eagles recently came out saying they're open to trading away Jalen Reagor so I see a Day 2 WR selection as a possibility. Moore would make for a great fantasy fit behind DeVonta Smith.

Rookie draft ADP: 11, 1.11

MMQB: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

16. New Orleans Saints - Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State

Watson will probably go higher than many are mocking or projecting in this draft class. His raw speed, larger frame and crazy vertical all points to him being a No. 1 receiver, while many rated above him lack the size to do that. The Saints are lacking behind Michael Thomas and it's possible he could start slow with some rust after so much time off.



Rookie draft ADP: 13, 2.01

MMQB: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

17. Los Angeles Chargers - James Cook, RB, Georgia

Every time Cook touched the ball, he seemed to make something happen. I loved his ability to carve out a north-south path with the ball in his hands. Given the Chargers' preference for backs who can contribute both as runners and pass-catchers, Cook would be an ideal fantasy fit.

Rookie draft ADP: 20, 2.08

MMQB: Zion Johnson, OG, Boston College

18. Philadelphia Eagles - Zamir White, RB, Georgia

Will the Eagles commit to giving Miles Sanders a more prominent role? Fantasy managers all hope so, but this team seems content to split the workload. White is one of the better runners between the tackles in this class. He churns, leans forward, keeps his head up and shows good patience to use his vision to find running lanes. I could see the Eagles securing a player like White to challenge their backfield.

Rookie draft ADP: 16, 2.04

MMQB: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

19. New Orleans Saints - Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State

Unlike my colleague Craig Ellenport, who wrote in support of Taysom Hill's move to the tight end position, I think the answer at tight end won't be found on the Saints' current roster. McBride is the clear-cut top TE prospect in this class, although he isn't likely to hear his name until Day 2. With a receiver in tow from their No. 16 pick, the Saints would be best served finding a well-rounded tight end who can block and also punish defensive secondaries over the middle of the field.

Rookie draft ADP: 19, 2.07

MMQB: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pitt

20. Pittsburgh Steelers - Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

The rumor mill is telling us if no quarterback is drafted in the top 10, then the first signal-caller may not hear his name called until the Steelers are on the clock. Corral lacked the consistency I would prefer at the position. His best trait is his dual-threat talent as he shows above-average pocket awareness, solid arm and enough speed to bail out his offense on third-and-long. I don't believe he's ready to start in Year 1, but if pressed to play, I could see him being a waiver wire grab for fantasy managers in the second half of the season.



Rookie draft ADP: 25, 3.01

MMQB: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

21. New England Patriots - John Metchie III, WR, Alabama

Rookie draft ADP: 17, 2.05

MMQB: Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

22. Green Bay Packers - Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson

Rookie draft ADP: 21, 2.09

MMQB: Quay Walker, LB, Georgia

23. Arizona Cardinals - Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Alabama

Rookie draft ADP: 18, 2.06

MMQB: Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

24. Dallas Cowboys - Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky

Rookie draft ADP: 22, 2.10

MMQB: Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M

25. Buffalo Bills - Dameon Pierce, RB, Florida

Rookie draft ADP: 23, 2.11

MMQB: Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington

26. Tennessee Titans - Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati

Rookie draft ADP: 28, 3.04

MMQB: Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA

Rookie draft ADP: 36, 3.12

MMQB: Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia

28. Green Bay Packers - Isaiah Likely, TE, Coastal Carolina

Rookie draft ADP: 39, 4.03

MMQB: Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

29. Kansas City Chiefs - Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama

Rookie draft ADP: 24, 2.12

MMQB: David Ojabo, DE, Michigan

30. Kansas City Chiefs - Calvin Austin III, WR, Memphis

Rookie draft ADP: 35, 3.11

MMQB: Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State

31. Cincinnati Bengals - Jalen Wydermyer, TE, Texas A&M

Rookie draft ADP: 40, 4.04

MMQB: Andrew Booth, CB, Clemson

32. Detroit Lions - Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina

Rookie draft ADP: 32, 3.12

MMQB: Lewis Cine, S, Georgia

