Jimmy Garoppolo, Lamar Jackson and JuJu Smith-Schuster on Today's SI Feed
Fantasy Impact: Taysom Hill Will Focus on Tight End

Can the Saints' do-it-all weapon become a viable fantasy option?

After a few years of being the New Orleans Saints’ Swiss Army knife, lining up at quarterback, fullback, special teams and everywhere in between, it sounds like Taysom Hill will have a primary focus at tight end in 2022. So said New Orleans head coach Dennis Allen during the NFL owners' meetings in Palm Beach, Fla., this week.

Could such a move finally make Hill a viable fantasy weapon? Hill’s value to the Saints’ offense has always been critical, but his constant shifting from position to position has made it hard for him to accumulate the kind of statistics that would move the needle from a fantasy perspective.

Taysom-Hill

“A lot more of the F tight end, move tight end type of role,” Allen said. “I think that’s the direction that we need to move with him, ’cause I think he may be one of the better players in the league in that role.”

Shifting mostly between QB and FB, his passing and rushing numbers have overshadowed his receiving stats. But consider this: Starting five games in 2019, Hill caught a modest 19 passes for 234 yards – but he had six TD receptions. In other words, a touchdown every three receptions. It’s not realistic to think Hill – or anyone, for that matter – can average a TD every three receptions if they are an active part of the offense for a full season. Still, it’s safe to think Hill can become a top 10 fantasy TE in 2022.

The best comparison might be Commanders TE Logan Thomas, who was a QB when he came to the NFL and has since converted to a full-time TE. Thomas missed most of last season with injuries, but in 2020, his best season, he caught 72 passes for 670 yards and six TDs.

“The Saints having him focus on only position is definitely a positive for his continued growth and development at that position,” said former NFL scout Tom Rudawsky, now an analyst for The 33rd Team. “Really, I’d still expect him to be used in a lot of the same ways that he was under Sean Payton -- being that all-purpose weapon that can occasionally throw passes to keep the defense on their feet.” That said, Rudawsky did not think Hill’s fantasy value would rise all that much.

He’s not alone. SI Fantasy senior analyst Michael Fabiano has his doubts as well.

The most productive TE on the Saints roster is Adam Trautman, who caught 27 passes for 263 yards and two scores in 2021, his second season in the league. Of course, all New Orleans’ receiving stats were limited by a) injuries and instability at quarterback; and b) the absence of Pro Bowl WR Michael Thomas. A healthy Jameis Winston at QB and Thomas at receiver should open up the Saints’ passing game. Not to say they’ll be lighting up the scoreboard every week, but there should be more opportunities for Hill and others.

The contract extension Hill signed with the Saints last season would make him one of the highest-paid tight ends in the NFL in 2022. Salary expectations aside, Hill could easily be a viable fantasy starter, putting up numbers comparable to the likes of Dallas Goedert, Zach Ertz or Mike Gesicki. Of course, Hill has never been in this position before, so banking on those numbers remains a risk.

