The Jaguars’ second first-round pick in 2021, Travis Etienne missed his rookie season with a foot injury. He should be ready to make an impact in 2022.

After dominating in the run game for Clemson in 2018 (204/1,658/24) and 2019 (207/1,614/19) while averaging almost eight yards per carry, Etienne had a more challenging time finding open space at the second level of the defense in 2020 (168/914/14 – 5.4 yards per rush). He compensated for this shortfall by upping his value in the passing game (48/588/2). Over the last two years, he proved to be more than worthy as a pass-catcher (85/1,020/6).

In college, Etienne played in a high-scoring offense that allowed him to make big plays up the middle or outside. His vision and feel for play development helped him find the needed space to beat weaker defenses for long touchdowns. Etienne offered a drop step in the open field that led to catching some defenders flat-footed, creating the space to finish runs on the outside with touchdowns. Defenders had a tough time bringing him down with arm and half-body tackles. When turning up field, his speed is almost deceiving, letting Etienne blow by tacklers who take poor angles.

His next step in his development will be proving his worth in pass protection and showing the ability to make the proper reads on blitzes. Last year, Etienne had a four-game stretch with a fumble (three lost), but he only had four fumbles over his previous three seasons in college. His speed projects to be close to 4.40 in the 40-yard dash.

Fantasy Outlook: I expect Etienne to move into the number one position at running back for Jacksonville. The Jaguars will give him at least 15 touches per game, leading to 1,350 combined yards with 5-7 touchdowns and a run at 50 catches. In late May, fantasy drafters in the NFFC have him priced as the 24th running back with an ADP of 55 as they wait for him to get confirmation as the lead running for Jacksonville. Etienne is a player I’ll fight for in 2022.