Fantasy
Fabiano's 2022 Fantasy Player Rankings
Fabiano's 2022 Fantasy Player Rankings

2022 Fantasy Projections: Trevor Lawrence Benefits From Improved Supporting Cast

After not-so-great rookie season, Lawrence could become a top-12 QB.

The rookie hype/buzz for Lawrence ended after Week 1 (332/3). He threw seven interceptions and lost two fumbles over his first three starts. Over his final 16 games, Lawrence passed for over 300 yards just once (319/1) while averaging only 199 passing yards with nine touchdowns over his other 15 contests. He finished the year ranked 22nd in quarterback scoring (257.65) in four-point passing touchdown leagues, with 17.6% of his scoring coming via the run game (73/334/2). The Jaguars offensive line allowed 32 sacks.

Lawrence had a sensational three-year career at Clemson. He went 34-2, with his two losses coming in the national championship playoffs. Lawrence won the MVP and national championship in his freshman season in 2018.

He finished his college career with 10,098 passing yards with 90 passing touchdowns and 17 interceptions. His completion rate came in at 66.6% while improving each year (69.2 in 2020). Over his last two seasons, Lawrence scored 17 rushing touchdowns while gaining 766 yards on 171 carries. His value as a runner peaked in 2019 (103/563/9 – 5.5 yards per rush).

Fantasy outlook: In one easy season in the NFL, Lawrence went from potential stud to a player with a lot to prove. He has a serviceable tight end plus upside in receiving at running back. However, his trip to greatness falls on the play and development of his wide receiver corps. With minimal improvement in accuracy, Lawrence should deliver 4,500 combined yards (3,975 in 2020) with a push to the league average in touchdowns. In the early draft season in the National Fantasy Football Championship, he ranks 19th at the quarterback position. However, when adding up all of his components, Lawrence has enough of a supporting cast to be a top 12 fantasy quarterback in 2022.

