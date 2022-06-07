Austin Ekeler 2022 Fantasy Projections: Lofty Expectations

Despite having the best season (1,558 combined yards with 20 touchdowns and 70 catches) of his five-year career, Ekeler still hasn’t worked his way to a high-volume back in the run game (206/911/12). The Chargers had him on the field for only 61.1% of their plays. He produced better stats at home (955 combined yards with 14 scores and 41 catches – 24.5 FPPG in PPR leagues). Ekeler posted two impact games (33.9 and 41.5 fantasy points) while having a floor of 20 fantasy points in nine matchups. He finished second in fantasy scoring (346.8) with one missed game with COVID-19.

Before 2021, Ekeler scored only nine rushing touchdowns over 56 games.

Fantasy outlook: After his excellent season, Ekeler is the fourth player drafted in the NFFC in early June, ranking second at running back behind Jonathan Taylor. His ability to catch the ball set a high floor in many games, but can he repeat his success in scoring? Unfortunately, I don’t see the Chargers giving him many more chances as they want to rotate in a second back. His safe floor with 17 games played would be 1,500 yards with a dozen scores and a chance at 75 catches.

