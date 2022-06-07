Keenan Allen 2022 Fantasy Projections: Consistent Production

Over the past five years, Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen caught 509 passes for 5,918 yards and 32 touchdowns over 78 games. He averaged 6.5 catches for 76 yards and 0.41 touchdowns or 16.56 fantasy points in PPR leagues. However, his yards per catch have been low over the past two seasons (9.9 and 10.7). Allen gained over 100 yards in four contests (9/100, 4/108, 12/104 and 9/112) while failing to score more than 22.5 fantasy points.

Fantasy outlook: The two best selling points for Allen this draft season are high floor/consistency rating in catches and the developing wide receiver opportunity in the Chargers’ offense. His 2022 ADP (32) in the NFFC in early June ranks him 11th at wide receiver. I’d prefer to have Allen as a steady WR2 than my lead wideout. He has 120-catch upside with a chance at 1,200 yards and about seven scores.

