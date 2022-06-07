Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Fantasy
Russell Wilson Hypes Up Broncos Fans
Russell Wilson Hypes Up Broncos Fans

Keenan Allen 2022 Fantasy Projections: Consistent Production

Allen will post good numbers in the Chargers’ offense, but should he be your No. 1 fantasy WR?

Over the past five years, Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen caught 509 passes for 5,918 yards and 32 touchdowns over 78 games. He averaged 6.5 catches for 76 yards and 0.41 touchdowns or 16.56 fantasy points in PPR leagues. However, his yards per catch have been low over the past two seasons (9.9 and 10.7). Allen gained over 100 yards in four contests (9/100, 4/108, 12/104 and 9/112) while failing to score more than 22.5 fantasy points.

Fantasy outlook: The two best selling points for Allen this draft season are high floor/consistency rating in catches and the developing wide receiver opportunity in the Chargers’ offense. His 2022 ADP (32) in the NFFC in early June ranks him 11th at wide receiver. I’d prefer to have Allen as a steady WR2 than my lead wideout. He has 120-catch upside with a chance at 1,200 yards and about seven scores.

More fantasy & NFL coverage:

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Fantasy/Betting
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

YOU MAY LIKE

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10)
Play
Fantasy

Los Angeles Chargers 2022 Fantasy Outlook

Scoring shouldn’t be a problem for this high-powered offense.

By Shawn Childs
Duke associate head coach Jon Scheyer watches the team during a practice session.
College Basketball

Duke Hires Former Nike Executive Rachel Baker as General Manager

She spent eight years at Nike and a year in the NBA where she led initiatives for marketing.

By Joseph Salvador
Austin Ekeler points to the crowd and smiles after a victory over the Raiders
Play
Fantasy

Austin Ekeler 2022 Fantasy Projections: Lofty Expectations

Passing game production makes Ekeler a top all-purpose back.

By Shawn Childs
Dec 27, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) gestures at the line against the Denver Broncos in the third quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Justin Herbert 2022 Fantasy Projections: In the QB1 Discussion

Entering his third NFL season, Chargers QB is a fantasy superstar.

By Shawn Childs
Avalanche players celebrate after an overtime game-winning goal
Play
NHL

SI:AM | The Avs Still Look Like the Stanley Cup Favorites

They made quick work of the Oilers and will await the winner of the Rangers-Lightning series.

By Dan Gartland
080065393
Play
MLB

‘That B---- Was Special’: Rickey Henderson’s Days As a Made Guy

In his new biography of the itinerant speedster, author Howard Bryant captures Henderson’s last cocksure days—a final act like only Rickey could write.

By Howard Bryant
Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) talks with coach Sean McVay before playing the Buccaneers in a NFC Divisional playoff football game.
Extra Mustard

Sean McVay Says Odell Beckham Jr. Crashed His Wedding

The Rams coach tied the knot on Saturday.

By Zach Koons
Aaron Donald smiling on the field after winning Super Bowl LVI
Play
NFL

Donald’s Artful Negotiation Can Teach Us a Lot

The Rams star has shown that he is a generational talent. His latest deal is a reminder that the team needed him far more than he needed them.

By Conor Orr