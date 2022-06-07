Skip to main content
Justin Herbert 2022 Fantasy Projections: In the QB1 Discussion

Entering his third NFL season, Chargers QB is a fantasy superstar.

In his third season with the ChargersJustin Herbert is one big-play receiver away from being the best quarterback in the league. He finished last year with an impressive 5,316 combined yards with 41 touchdowns. His floor has been high in scoring in his first two years in the run game (55/234/5 and 63/302/3). Herbert averaged 39.5 pass attempts while gaining over 300 yards in nine matchups (337/1, 338/1, 398/4, 356/2, 382/3, 303/2, 317/3, 336/1, 383/3). He ranked second in fantasy scoring (447) in four-point passing touchdown leagues with four impact games (33.65, 46.80, 35.20, 39.10, 32.25 fantasy points).

Fantasy outlook: Herbert is the third quarterback off the board in the early draft season in the National Fantasy Football Championship. He gains his edge by ranking highly in pass attempts and scoring. The next step in his development is producing more passing scores in close. Herbert is on a path for 5,500 combined yards with a high floor (38) in touchdowns while expecting him to outscore Patrick Mahomes this season.

