There's stability across many closer jobs, but it just takes one bad outing to throw a wrench in that situation. Let's stay on top of and discuss the latest closer developments.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Despite going 11-for-13 in save conversions, Mark Melancon can’t shake his poor ERA (6.87) and WHIP (1.80) over his first 18.1 innings. He allowed 13 runs and 23 baserunners over his previous 10.1 innings with one win, four losses, seven saves, and two blown saves. Ian Kennedy regained his command over his past seven outings (no walks over five innings), leading to a 3.60 ERA. Unfortunately, batters still drilled him for seven hits. He has three saves in five chances on the year. Joe Mantiply continued his impressive shutout run (10.2 innings with no walks and 14 saves), pushing him closer to the ninth inning.



Atlanta Braves

The messiness of the right arm of Kenley Jansen led to an embarrassing last nine innings (6.00 ERA and 1.67 WHIP) while failing to hold the lead in three of his six save tries. However, he still has strength in his WHIP (0.97) with 15 successful closing chances in 18 opportunities. Will Smith has been knocked around in three of his previous six matchups (four runs, 12 baserunners, and one home run over 4.2 innings) while walking five batters. Unfortunately, his command (12 walks over 20.2 innings) and home runs allowed (5) have been his downfall in 2022. Over the last six weeks, A.J. Minter delivered closer-worthy stats (no runs over 17.1 innings with three walks and 22 strikeouts).



Baltimore Orioles

Jorge Lopez hasn’t allowed a run over his previous eight innings with three hits, five strikeouts, and three saves. He remains challenging to hit (.141) while needing to fix his walk rate (4.3). Lopez converted seven saves in his nine closing tries. Felix Bautista extended his shutout streak to nine innings with six strikeouts, two wins, and three holds.



Boston Red Sox

Matt Strahm earned his second save in three chances on Tuesday night when Boston took the lead in the 10th inning. He hasn’t been sharp over his past three appearances (four runs, six baserunners, and four strikeouts over 1.2 innings). Tanner Houck is on a path to close for the Red Sox. He threw the ball well over his last 14 innings (no runs, 10 hits, four walks, and 15 strikeouts), helping Boston stabilize the late innings. Houck was warming up to close out a win over the weekend, but Boston pushed across a couple of runs to remove the save chance.



Chicago Cubs

Over the previous week, David Robertson tossed 3.1 shutout innings with three hits and six strikeouts, but he did not receive a save chance. He has a 3.37 ERA and 14 strikeouts over his last 10.2 innings, with two saves and two blown saves. Robertson is 7-for-9 finishing games in 2022. Mychal Givens earned three wins over his previous 10.2 innings, despite posting a 4.22 ERA and 1.41 WHIP. Rowan Wick rebounded in his June results (one run over four innings with five strikeouts), but he gave up the lead in one matchup.



Chicago White Sox

Liam Hendriks returned to stud status over the last three weeks (no runs over 9.1 innings with 13 strikeouts and seven saves), pushing his ERA (2.92) under 3.00 for the first time. He converted 16 of his 19 closing chances. Kendall Graveman improved his scoreless streak to 4.1 innings with seven baserunners and five strikeouts. Aaron Bummer hasn’t allowed a run over his past 10 innings with eight strikeouts.



Cincinnati Reds

In his only appearance last week, Tony Santillan blew his second save in four tries when he allowed a run and three baserunners over two-thirds of an inning. Even with three saves in May, Santillan struggled over his previous 9.1 innings (3.86 ERA and 1.93 WHIP). Alexis Diaz had his worst outing of the season on June 4th (three runs, four baserunners, and one home run over one inning). He gave five runs over his previous 7.2 innings with 11 strikeouts, one win, and five holds.



Cleveland Guardians

Over the first week in June, Emmanuel Clase already has three saves while not allowing a run, hit, or walk over four innings with six strikeouts. In addition, he extended his shutout streak to eight innings with a dozen strikeouts. Clase is 10-for-12 finishing games. Eli Morgan remains a stud arm in the Guardians' bullpen (2.08 ERA and 0.54 WHIP over 26 innings with 32 strikeouts) while not giving up a run over his previous 12.2 innings.



Colorado Rockies

Daniel Bard is 12-for-14 in save conversions, improving ERA (2.92) and WHIP (0.99). He allowed no runs and one hit over his last nine innings with two wins, three saves, and 10 strikeouts. Tyler Kinley remains next in line for saves after posting a 0.78 ERA and 1.13 WHIP over his 23 innings. Alex Colome still has some questionable late-inning stats (1.50 WHIP and .286 BAA), but he pitched much better over his last nine innings (no runs and five baserunners with five strikeouts).



Detroit Tigers

Gregory Soto blossomed into a trusted late-inning closer with no walks over his previous 10.2 innings (0.00 ERA and 0.56 WHIP with eight strikeouts and seven saves). He has one blown save in 11 opportunities. Michael Fulmer looks in shape over his past 4.2 innings (no runs and nine strikeouts).



Houston Astros

Despite allowing a run in two of his three games in June, Ryan Pressly converted his last eight saves with a 1.74 ERA and 10 strikeouts over 10.1 innings. He is 11-for-13 in save situations while only pitching in 16 games. Rafael Montero blew up on June 4th (four runs and four hits over two-thirds of an inning). Besides that game, he pitched 12.2 shutout innings with eight strikeouts and three saves since May 1st.



Kansas City Royals

Scott Barlow didn’t give up a run over two innings in June with three strikeouts, and no save chances. Over the past three weeks, he only has one save with a 2.45 ERA and 1.36 WHIP over 7.1 innings with eight strikeouts. Barlow failed in one of his six chances on the year. Josh Staumont has a 2.08 ERA and 1.50 WHIP over his previous 8.2 innings with nine strikeouts. Arodys Vizcaino pitched well at AAA (1.76 ERA, 19 strikeouts, and seven saves over 15.1 innings) to start the year, leading to him being called up by Kansas City. He had 49 saves over four seasons with the Braves before fading off the radar due to some injuries. Over his first three innings with the Royals, he gave up a run and four baserunners with four strikeouts. His fastball came in at 97.4 MPH, giving him a chance to save games after some good innings of work with KC.



Los Angeles Angels

Raisel Iglesias's game has had some rough patches over the last five and half weeks. He allowed two runs or more in three contests, leading to an 8.10 ERA and 1.60 WHIP over 10 innings with 14 strikeouts, five saves, and two failed saves. Iglesias is 11-for-13 in save conversions with a disappointing ERA (4.66).



Los Angeles Dodgers

Over his last five games, Craig Kimbrel allowed four runs and seven baserunners over six innings with two losses, two saves, and one blown save. He converted 11 of his 12 closing chances with weakness in his ERA (4.00). Daniel Hudson pitched at an elite level over his previous 7.2 innings (no runs, two hits, no walks, nine strikeouts, and three saves).



Miami Marlins

The closing job looks wide open for the Marlins. Cole Sulser tossed three shutout innings over the last week with three strikeouts after blowing a pair of saves in his previous two games. Tanner Scott picked up two wins, and a save in his past two contests while tossing three shutout innings. However, he still has risks in his ERA (4.87) and WHIP (1.38). Dylan Floro extended his scoreless streak to 8.1 innings with two strikeouts. Anthony Bass posted a 2.70 ERA and 1.40 WHIP over his last 10 innings with nine strikeouts.



Milwaukee Brewers

Josh Hader had his worst game of the season on June 7th when he served up a pair of home runs in his first blown save in 19 tries. His failure led to his shutout streak ending at 17.2 innings. Devin Williams hasn’t allowed a run over his last 11 innings with two walks, 19 strikeouts, and two saves.



Minnesota Twins

The Twins haven’t given Jhoan Duran a save chance since May 24th. He improved his scoreless run to 12.2 innings with four hits, two walks, 17 strikeouts, and three saves. Emilio Pagan allowed four runs, nine baserunners, and three home runs over 7.1 innings with nine strikeouts, two saves, and two failed saves.



New York Mets

Edwin Diaz pitched well over his last four innings (no runs, one hit, seven strikeouts, a win, and a save). He is 11-for-14 in save conversions with an improving ERA (2.38). Seth Lugo has a 2.216 ERA and 0.72 WHIP over his previous 8.1 innings, with seven strikeouts and one blown save.



New York Yankees

The shutout run by Clay Holmes sits at 26 innings with 15 baserunners and 28 strikeouts. He has six saves over his last 8.1 innings with 10 strikeouts. Aroldis Chapman looks to be over his Achilles issue, and New York hopes to have him back on the mound over the next week or so.



Oakland A’s

Over the previous two weeks, Dany Jimenez gave away all of his early gains by allowing eight runs and nine baserunners over 3.1 innings with a win, two losses, and one blown save. Jimenez has 10 saves in his 11 opportunities. Unfortunately, his closing job looks to be lost for now. A.J. Puk struggled in three of his past five outings (three runs, six baserunners, and three strikeouts over five innings).



Philadelphia Phillies

The Phillies' closing role remains in Corey Knebel's hands despite struggling over his past five innings (three runs, 10 baserunners, and two home runs over 5.1 innings with two saves in three chances). He is 10-for-13 in closing games with command issues (14 walks over 24 innings). Seranthony Dominguez hasn’t allowed a run over his last 11.1 innings with 15 strikeouts, putting him closer to the ninth inning.



Pittsburgh Pirates

David Bednar only pitched in one game over the past eight days. He has two wins, a loss, two saves, and a blown save over his last five appearances. Bednar continues to offer an edge in ERA (1.33), WHIP (0.78), and strikeouts (37) over 27 innings while failing once in his 11 matchups with the game on the line. Will Crowe allowed one run and five baserunners over his previous 5.1 innings with seven strikeouts and a save.



San Diego Padres

Since May 28th, Taylor Rogers pitched poorly in three of his five games, leading to seven runs, nine baserunners, and one home run over 3.2 innings with three losses, one save, and two blown saves. He is 18-for-21 converting saves. Luis Garcia improved his scoreless streak to seven innings with seven strikeouts and two wins.



San Francisco Giants

Over the past three weeks, Camilo Doval only has one save while allowing four runs and 10 baserunners over eight innings with five strikeouts. He has eight saves in his 10 chances at saves. Since returning from the injured list, Jake McGee didn’t allow a run, hit, or walk over three innings with three strikeouts.



Seattle Mariners

After a disaster run over his first six appearances in May (11 runs and 15 baserunners over 3.1 innings with three strikeouts and one save), Diego Castillo tossed eight shutout innings with one hit, one walk, and 14 strikeouts, leading to two wins and two saves. Paul Sewald has a 0.75 ERA and nine strikeouts over his previous 12 innings with a win, three saves, and one blown save. Ken Giles looks to be a losing investment based on his struggles over his five minor league games (six runs, 13 baserunners, and four home runs over four innings with six strikeouts). Matt Brash looked closer-worthy over his last seven innings in AAA (no runs, six baserunners, and 12 strikeouts).



St. Louis Cardinals

Ryan Helsley continues to have an elite ERA (0.40), WHIP (0.54), and strikeouts (30) over 22.1 innings, with three saves in five tries. His last converted win came on May 27th. The Cardinals gave Giovanny Gallegos only one closing chance since May 20th while posting a 3.12 ERA and 17 strikeouts over his previous 8.2 innings. Gallegos has eight saves in his 11 opportunities.



Tampa Bay Rays

Andrew Kittredge returned from the injured list over the past week. He allowed one run and three baserunners over his two appearances over one inning with one strikeout and one failed save. He is 5-for-8 in closing situations. Colin Poche picked up two wins and three saves over his previous six games with a 1.69 ERA and 1.69 WHIP over 5.1 innings.



Texas Rangers

Joe Barlow has 11 saves in 12 opportunities over his last 15 innings with a 1.80 ERA, 0.87 WHIP, and 10 strikeouts. Brock Burke improved his shutout streak to 18.1 innings with 15 strikeouts, a win, and three holds.



Toronto Blue Jays

Over his past eight innings, Jordan Romano allowed five runs and 13 baserunners with four saves and one blown save. He converted 16 of his 18 closing tries. Adam Cimber has six wins over 26 games with a 2.28 ERA and 0.89 WHIP over 23.2 innings with 17 strikeouts and three saves.



Washington Nationals

Tanner Rainey allowed two runs, four baserunners, and one home run over his last 1.1 innings while converting one of his two saves. He has a 1.29 ERA, seven strikeouts, and four saves over his previous seven appearances. Carl Edwards extended his scoreless run to 15.1 innings with 14 strikeouts, pushing him closer to the ninth inning.



