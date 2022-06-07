Skip to main content
MLB
Angels Have Fired Manager Joe Maddon Amid Lengthy Losing Streak
Angels Have Fired Manager Joe Maddon Amid Lengthy Losing Streak

Betting/Fantasy Impact: Angels Fire Joe Maddon

Analyzing the betting and fantasy impacts of the Angels firing manager Joe Maddon.

The Angels relieved manager Joe Maddon of his duties Tuesday afternoon. Phil Nevin takes over as interim manager.

The firing is the second in less than a week in major league baseball, with the Phillies dismissing Joe Girardi last Friday.

The Phillies promptly went on to sweep the Angels, including a dramatic come-from-behind win Sunday night. I detailed that shakeup and it’s fantasy impact here.

Bet on MLB at SI Sportsbook

Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon walks to the dugout after making a pitching change during the seventh inning of his team’s baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, May 15, 2022.

The Angels (27-29) dropped their 12th straight game Monday night, losing 1-0 to the Red Sox at home. Los Angeles started the season hot, with many asking if they were the team to beat in the AL West. Since that 21-22 start, the Angels have gone 6-18.

They enter Tuesday’s game 8.5 games behind the Astros in the AL West, but are only 1.5 games out of the playoffs.

The Angels were +300 to win the AL West and +1000 to win the AL pennant before the season, and currently are +850 to win the AL West and +1300 to win the pennant.

It remains to be seen how much of the problem Maddon was. Shohei Ohtani has had a mediocre season so far, Anthony Rendon has dealt with injury and Mike Trout has been in a mini-slump. The Angels’ pitching out-performed through the first few weeks of the season and is probably the biggest need for Los Angeles.

Despite the recent slump, Ohtani and Trout remain two of the top three betting options for AL MVP at SI Sportsbook, behind only Aaron Judge.

Aaron Judge +210
Shohei Ohtani +333
Mike Trout +400

There is no shortage of star power or talent in Anaheim - including a lot of rookie talent. A shake-up has been good for the Phillies so far, and if you believe in the Halos the now is a great time to grab these plus-odds.

If you’re hopeful Jo Adell will get more opportunity with Nevin, now is a good time to grab him off the waiver wire. As for the rest of your Angels - start them with confidence. This should help break the slump and we’ve seen what these hitters can do.

It remains to be seen what happens with both Maddon and Girardi. I wouldn’t be surprised if the two managers switch places. Both managers were surprised to be relieved of their duties.

As these things often happen in threes, who is next on the hot seat? White Sox fans, once again, took to social media with their grievances.

In the meantime: Is it time to bet on the Angels?

Los Angeles Angels
