Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Fantasy
PGA Tour Suspends All LIV Golf Participants
PGA Tour Suspends All LIV Golf Participants

U.S. Open Golf DFS: Top Plays and Value Picks

Building a winning lineup around Xander Schauffele.

I’ve been chasing the daily game battle for many years with the hopes of taking down a million-dollar prize. Let’s see if we can come up with a winning DFS lineup for this week’s U.S. Open. In essence, the goal in golf is almost like playing the pick-6 in horse racing: The deeper your bankroll, the more outs you give yourself to win. The downside is that adding each additional entry adds a higher multiple to your investment.

With my limited funds, I’m comfortable entering between 10 and 25 teams in golf GPPs with a price point between $10 and $25. Ideally, I’d like to get as many teams as possible through to the weekend to help increase my chance of winning.

Bet on the U.S. Open at SI Sportsbook

When reviewing the player pool, I know I need the tournament winner. In addition, there is a good chance that all six of my golfers (depending on the site) must play on the weekend and finish in the top 15. Based on my thought process and approach, it makes the most sense for me to build around a core of four golfers plus mix and match the final two spots in my lineup.

To help with some of the backstories of the top players for this week’s event, I wrote about them in my SI Betting preview.

Here’s a look at the top-tier players by salary:
Scottie Scheffler ($11,300)
Justin Thomas ($10,900)
Jon Rahm ($10,800)
Rory McIlroy ($10,500)
Xander Schauffele ($9,600)

Xander Schauffele: 'Unfair' That Everybody's Clubs Don't Get Checked

It is nearly impossible to roster two of the top five salaries and win a GPP with a big field of entries. So sometimes, I’ll rotate in one of the top-tier players to help create a broader range on my last two players while using three other core players. In this case, a team starting with Xander Schauffele will have $1,700 of salary cap relief over a Scottie Scheffler team.

Contenders
Cameron Smith ($10,200)
Jordan Spieth ($9,500)
Dustin Johnson ($9,400)
Patrick Cantlay ($9,200)
Will Zalatoris ($9,300)
Hideki Matsuyama ($9,100)

Based on recent history at the U.S. Open, Schauffele is the first player I will use as one of my “big four” in my team build. I like that his salary is slightly lower than the elite options, and I expect him to finish in the top 10 again this year. The player that intrigues me the most in the contender grouping is Will Zalatoris.

By starting with Schauffele and Zalatoris, I invested $18,900 of my $50,000 to develop the foundation of my teams.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Board Dogs
Shane Lowry ($9,000)
Joaquin Niemann ($8,900)
Brooks Koepka ($8,700)
Matthew Fitzpatrick ($8,500)
Sam Burns ($8,300)
Tony Finau ($8,200)

Brooks Koepka is much more attractive in the daily space based on his salary when adding his success at the U.S. Open. His lack of playing time is a concern, but I need to have him as part of my equation as either a key player or rotational filler. I also need a piece of Joaquin Niemann, Sam Burns and Tony Finau at the back of my roster.

Next Tier
Tyrrell Hatton ($8,000)
Bryson DeChambeau ($7,900)
Mito Pereira ($7,800)
Tommy Fleetwood ($7,700)
Louis Oosthuizen ($7,600)
Sungjae Im ($7,600)

In previous years, Bryson DeChambeau had a salary over $10,000 while winning in 2020. On the downside, his play has been dismal over his last three events (all missed cuts). A wrist injury in April that required surgery has been the reason for his struggles. Louis Oosthuizen has a competitive history at the U.S. Open, but he made the jump to the LIV Tour with no meaningful finishes in 2022. Sungjae Im is my third foundation player. He has top 20 upside with a favorable salary. Over his previous four events, Im came in eighth, 21st, 14th, 15th and 10th while also being viable in his last two U.S. Opens (22nd and 35th).

Possible Values
Talor Gooch ($7,500)
Webb Simpson ($7,400)
Patrick Reed ($7,200)
Marc Leishman ($7,200)
Justin Rose ($7,200)

Webb Simpson missed the cut last year while being a value over his previous three trips to the U.S. Open (10th, 16th and eighth). The length of this year’s event shouldn’t restrict his ceiling. Justin Rose made a power move on Sunday (60) at the RBC Canadian Open, giving him his best finish of the year. Rose has a risk/reward feel based on his results (three missed cuts, third, 10th) over the past five years. Sensing that I need a lower-priced player for my fourth option, I will target Simpson. By doing this, I have $16,100 remaining salary for my final two players.

Fishing for a Pulse
Sepp Straka ($7,200
Gary Woodland ($7,100)
Alex Noren ($7,000)
Brian Harman ($7,000)
Francesco Molinari ($6,900)

I expect multiple players in this group to make the cut, but their ceiling may not be high enough to help take down a GPP. Sepp Straka placed 28th in 2019 while not playing in any other U.S. Open over the past five years. His highlight this season came in his win at the Honda Classic, but his game hasn’t been sharp lately (73rd, 78th, 45th). Brian Harman had a sneaky resume at this event (second, 36th, 38th, 19th) since 2017. He has three top 10s in 2022 over 13 tournaments.

Deep Darting
Kevin Kisner ($6,900)
Matthew NeSmith ($6,900)
Mackenzie Hughes ($6,800)
Martin Kaymer ($6,600)
Wyndham Clark ($6,800)

The backend of the player pool is full of options that may not make the cut and lack a high enough ceiling to deliver a winning ticket in GPPs. Based on this, I don’t want to roster any options below $7,000 unless I want to start my team with two high-salaried players.

More fantasy & golf coverage:

Fantasy/Betting

YOU MAY LIKE

The USWNT is attempting to qualify for the 2023 Women’s World Cup and 2024 Olympics
Play
Soccer

Morgan, Rapinoe Return for USWNT in Key Concacaf W Championship

The competition will determine whether the U.S. will qualify for the 2023 Women’s World Cup and the 2024 Olympics.

By Avi Creditor
Feb 10, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Taylor Rooks appears on the red carpet prior to the NFL Honors awards presentation at YouTube Theater.
NFL

Report: Amazon Targeting Taylor Rooks for ‘Thursday Night Football’

The rising media star from Bleacher Report is on Amazon’s radar after she expressed interest in doing more NFL coverage.

By Mike McDaniel
Darwin Nunez is joining Liverpool
Soccer

Darwin Nunez Represents a Key Part of Liverpool’s Evolution

As Liverpool’s star forwards age or head elsewhere, the club needed to reload to keep pace in the upper echelon, and the Uruguayan rising star fits the bill.

By Jonathan Wilson
Glover Teixera (red gloves) fights Jiri Prochazka (blue gloves) during UFC 275 at Singapore Indoor Stadium.
MMA

Inside Procházka's Light Heavyweight Title Win at UFC 275

The new division champ—the UFC's first title-holder from the Czech Republic—scored the finish he needed but begins his reign short of satisfaction.

By Justin Barrasso
Cleveland Guardians’ Jose Ramirez watches his two-run home run against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 23, 2022, in Houston.
Play
MLB

Don’t Underestimate José Ramírez and the Guardians

Cleveland is winning in no small part because MLB’s most underappreciated elite player is having a career year.

By Tom Verducci
AP22162126122999
Play
Betting

Celtics and Warriors Meet for NBA Finals Game 5

Plus, the Lightning and Avalanche are set to play in the Stanley Cup Final and more news and notes.

By Kyle Wood
Jaden Rashada
Play
College Football

Manning, Rashada Lead Critical Week for Top QBs

The national QB dominos continue to take shape in June, headlined by Arch Manning.

By John Garcia Jr.
Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman claps on the sideline
Play
College Football

Ten College Football Games to Circle This September

The season starts with a bang in Week 1, but that’s not all to look out for.

By Richard Johnson