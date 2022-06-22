The start of the 2022 NFL season is quickly inching closer, meaning countless rookie-only drafts have been or will be held in dynasty formats. That was the case in the Dirt Dynasty League, featured on my SiriusXM radio show Fantasy Dirt. You can catch the show with me, Amber Theoharis and Lindsay Rhodes, Monday to Friday at 2 p.m. ET on Sirius 210 XM 87. The league, made up of friends and industry folks, is a full-point PPR format that starts one quarterback and four flex starters (RB/WR/TE).



The managers (in the 2022 draft order) are Rhodes, Football Diehards and SiriusXM host Bob Harris, myself, SiriusXM and Fantasy Dirt producer Sandro Anello, actor Scott Porter, Alice in Chains, Korn and Deftones manager Mark Wakefield, Jason Smith and Mike Harmon from The Jason Smith Show on FOX Sports Radio, Dave Dameshek from the Extra Points Podcast, Richard Christy from The Howard Stern Show, Eric Luftglass from SiriusXM and SiriusXM host and Dirt defending champion Mike Dempsey.



Here's how the draft shook out.

ROUND 1

1.1. Rhodes: Drake London, WR, Falcons

1.2. Harris: Breece Hall, RB, Jets

1.3. Fabiano (via Zegura/Mizanin): Kenneth Walker, RB, Seahawks

1.4. Anello: Chris Olave, WR, Saints

1.5. Porter: Treylon Burks, WR, Titans

1.6. Fabiano (via Wakefield): Jameson Williams, WR, Lions

1.7. Smith/Harmon: James Cook, RB, Bills

1.8. Dameshek: Dameon Pierce, RB, Texans

1.9. Christy: Skyy Moore, WR, Chiefs

1.10. Fabiano: Garrett Wilson, WR, Jets

1.11. Fabiano (via Luftglass): Christian Watson, WR, Packers

1.12. Dempsey: Jahan Dotson, WR, Commanders



To give a little background, I made three trades between last year and this year to acquire four first-round picks. The draft started with the selection of London, who went ahead of the consensus No. 1 rookie Breece Hall because Rhodes had running back depth and needed help at wide receiver. I also joke with her that she is a USC honk, but it was a good decision based on her team's needs. Harris benefited from that decision and landed Hall at No. 2, and I followed with Walker. I believe he could lead the Seahawks backfield in touches, and he's certainly their long-term number one runner.



The selection of Olave at No. 4 by Anello was a bit of a surprise, but questions about Michael Thomas in the short and long term could make the Ohio State product a great pick. Porter landed Burks, the consensus No. 2 rookie wide receiver behind London. I moved up to get Williams, who I absolutely love as a long-term wide receiver in Detroit. The next two picks were running backs, largely because the position did not have much depth in the 2022 class. Dameshek landed Pierce, who should compete for touches in the Houston backfield as a rookie. Surprisingly, I was able to land Wilson with the 10th pick and Watson at No. 11. I later traded Wilson to Harris in exchange for J.K. Dobbins, as I already have Elijah Moore and didn’t want two Jets wideouts. The first round wrapped up with Dempsey’s pick of Dotson, who should start in Washington.

ROUND 2

2.13. Rhodes: George Pickens, WR, Steelers

2.14. Harris: David Bell, WR, Browns

2.15. Zegura/Mizanin: John Metchie, WR, Texans

2.16. Anello: Brian Robinson, RB, Commanders

2.17. Porter: Tyler Allgeier, RB, Falcons

2.18. Wakefield: Rachaad White, RB, Buccaneers

2.19. Smith/Harmon: Alec Pierce, WR, Colts

2.20. Dameshek: Kenny Pickett, QB, Steelers

2.21. Christy: Isaiah Spiller, RB, Chargers

2.22. Zegura/Mizanin (via Fabiano): Jalen Tolbert, WR, Cowboys

2.23. Luftglass: Zamir White, RB, Raiders

2.24. Dempsey: Wan’Dale Robinson, WR, Giants



Rhodes continued her quest to add potential starting wide receivers with the selection of Pickens, who could play a big role in the Steelers' offense as soon as next season. Harris landed Bell, the favorite to start as the Browns' new slot receiver as a rookie. The round also saw three straight running backs selected, a list that includes Robinson, Allgeier and White. I can see a scenario where Allgeier plays a big role for Atlanta in Year 1, and White could be the Buccaneers' top running back in the future. Pierce figures to start for the Colts as a rookie, making him a nice second-round selection for Smith and Harmon. Dameshek, a big-time Steelers fan, took his guy Pickett as the first quarterback off the board. The Zegura/Mizanin team took Tolbert, and Luftglass might have landed a long-term sleeper in White. Reports suggest he could be the Raiders starting running back as soon as next season. Dempsey finished up the round by taking another NFC East wide receiver (he took Dotson in the first round), Robinson.

ROUND 3

3.25. Rhodes: Trey McBride, TE, Cardinals

3.26. Harris: Jelani Woods, TE, Colts

3.27. Fabiano (via Zegura/Mizanin): Tyrion Davis-Price, RB, 49ers

3.28. Anello: Pierre Strong, RB, Patriots

3.29. Porter: Malik Willis, QB, Titans

3.30. Wakefield: Desmond Ridder, QB, Falcons

3.31. Smith/Harmon: Justyn Ross, WR, Chiefs

3.32. Dameshek: Hassan Hawkins, RB, Titans

3.33. Christy: Keaontay Ingram, RB, Cardinals

3.34. Fabiano: Greg Dulchich, TE, Broncos

3.35. Luftglass: Khalil Shakir, WR, Bills

3.36. Dempsey: Tyquan Thornton, WR, Patriots



I was hoping to land McBride with the third overall pick in the round, but Rhodes scooped him up with the first selection. The round actually started with back-to-back tight ends, as Harris grabbed Woods at No. 2. Looking for additional help at running back, I took Davis-Price in San Francisco. As we learned from Elijah Mitchell last year, it never hurts to take a chance on a Kyle Shanahan runner. Porter landed Willis, who fell significantly in the actual NFL draft but could still have long-term value in fantasy leagues. Hawkins could end up being the top fantasy handcuff for Derrick Henry in Tennessee, making him well worth a look for Dameshek. Since I could not get McBride or Woods, I took a chance on Dulcich as the third-best tight end in the class. Dempsey ended the round by selecting his third straight wide receiver, Thornton.

ROUND 4

4.37. Rhodes: Velus Jones, WR, Bears

4.38. Harris: Isaiah Pacheco, RB, Chiefs

4.39. Zegura/Mizanin: Cade York, K, Browns

4.40. Anello: Ty Chandler, RB, Vikings

4.41. Porter: Romeo Doubs, WR, Packers

4.42. Wakefield: Calvin Austin III, WR, Steelers

4.43. Smith/Harmon: Kyle Phillips, WR, Titans

4.44. Dameshek: D’Vonte Price, RB, Cols

4.45. Christy: Jake Ferguson, TE, Cowboys

4.46. Fabiano: Matt Corral, QB, Panthers

4.47. Luftglass: Danny Gray, WR, 49ers

4.48. Dempsey: Scoop Conner, RB, Jaguars



As you would expect in the fourth round of a rookie-only dynasty draft, we saw many darts thrown. Jones, who could see a big role in the Bears' offense as soon as this upcoming season, could end up being a decent pick for Rhodes despite being 25 years old. The Zegura/Mizanin team took the lone kicker in the draft, not ironically the one the Browns selected in York. Deeper rookie sleepers such as Doubs, Austin and Phillips also came off the board in the round. I took a late flier on Corral, who figures to be the Panthers quarterback of the future (at least as things stand as of now).

