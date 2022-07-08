2022 Fantasy Football Forecast: Don’t Sleep on Kirk Cousins

As the fantasy football draft season begins in earnest, we’ve asked all of SI Fantasy’s writers and editors to weigh in with their top picks in five key categories. Next up: SI Fantasy/Betting writer Jennifer Piacenti

Top Sleeper: Kirk Cousins, QB, Vikings

I know, I know. It isn’t sexy. But we need to give Cousins his due. Not only did Cousins finish as the QB11 last season, he did so in a run-first offense.

Well, now Cousins has a new head coach in Kevin O’Connell, and that should open the air game for the veteran. O’Connell was the offensive coordinator for the Rams, and he’s bringing with him Wes Phillips, who was the passing game coordinator for the Rams, to call the plays. Remember how they used Cooper Kupp last season? If you’re all in on Justin Jefferson and/or the value play of Adam Thielen, then maybe you should also be all in on Captain Kirk. Sounds pretty juicy to me for a signal-caller going off the board at QB15.

Top Rookie: Treylon Burks, WR, TitansWe don’t know when Robert Woods will be returning, and maybe if he opens the season with Tennessee, Burks will not get as many opportunities, but the fact is Burks profiles very similar to A.J. Brown, and he looks like he shouldn’t have a lot of competition from the likes of Nick Westbroook-Ikhine and Dez Fitzpatrick. We know Ryan Tannehill is an accurate passer, and even in a run-first offense, Burks has a clear pathway to targets and success.

Biggest Bust: Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, Falcons

Patterson was a waiver-wire superstar who broke out in his ninth year in the league. He also failed to score more than nine PPR points in each of his last four contests as he sputtered down the stretch. The signing of Marcus Mariota, a mobile quarterback, and the addition of Tyler Allgeier, a rookie with fresh legs, doesn’t do a lot to boost his fantasy value, either. I’m not out on Patterson, but drafting a 31-year-old RB at an ADP ahead of 29-year-old Melvin Gordon is too rich for me.

Comeback Player: Michael Gallup, WR, Cowboys

With no Amari Cooper, there are 50 targets and a lot of end-zone trips up for grabs in a high-octane Dallas offense. Dak Prescott threw for 4,449 yards and a career-high 37 TDs on 596 attempts in 2021.

Sure, CeeDee Lamb is expected to be the WR1 and Dalton Schultz was the number two target last season, but Gallup just signed a five-year extension with the ‘Boys. He has the opportunity to break out this season, even if he isn’t ready for Week 1.

Late-Round QB: Matt Ryan, Colts

What more can I say about Matt Ryan? He’s being drafted as the QB20--exactly where he finished last year--but he’s getting an upgraded O-line, a Frank Reich system that uses a lot pf play-action, and better weapons.

Ryan passed for more than 4,000 yards in 10 of his 14 seasons, and even Carson Wentz finished with 3,500 in this system last season. Sure, he’s aging. But, with a little protection, there should still be plenty of juice left to squeeze.

