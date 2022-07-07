Skip to main content
Fantasy
Fabiano's Fantasy Sleepers for the 2022 NFL Season
2022 Fantasy Football Forecast: Trey Lance Ready to Fulfill His Potential

Trey Lance and Derek Carr are two quarterbacks with excellent late-round value.

As the fantasy football draft season begins in earnest, we’ve asked all of SI Fantasy’s writers and editors to weigh in with their top picks in five key categories. First up: SI Fantasy senior writer Michael Fabiano:

Top Sleeper: Trey Lance, 49ers
The 49ers moved up in last year’s NFL draft to get Lance in the top five, and he’s now in a position to make good on his big-time potential. A versatile quarterback who rushed for 1,100 yards in his final full season at North Dakota State, Lance could be this year’s version of Jalen Hurts but with more upside as a passer. The quarterback position is deep, so Lance can be had in the double-digit rounds and could be a huge sleeper.

Top Rookie: Breece Hall, Jets
Hall landed in a good but not great situation with the Jets, who already possess a good, young runner in Michael Carter. Still, I project Hall to be the lead back and see most of the early-down and goal-line opportunities for the Men in Green. Hall should lead the Jets backfield in touches, though his pass-catching chances will be limited with Carter in the mix. Still, I like Hall enough to be a potential No. 2 fantasy running back.

Biggest Bust: Tyreek HillDolphins
Hill has long been one of the elite fantasy wideouts, but I’m concerned about his 2022 outlook. Now in Miami, he’ll see an enormous downgrade at quarterback from Patrick Mahomes to Tua Tagovailoa. Hill will also have to share targets with Jaylen Waddle and Mike Gesicki (among others), and his schedule is one of the least favorable at wideout. I wouldn’t be surprised if Hill finished outside of the top 12 fantasy wideouts this year.

Comeback Player: Allen RobinsonRams
The chalk "Comeback Player" in fantasy is Christian McCaffrey, so I'll go with Robinson. The biggest bust in fantasy football last season, the veteran wideout landed in a great spot with the Rams. He'll play alongside Matthew Stafford, the best quarterback he's had maybe ever at any level, and defenses won't be able to double him with Cooper Kupp also in the offense. I can see A-Rob posting 70-plus catches and 1,000-plus yards.

Late-Round QB: Derek CarrRaiders
Fantasy managers who like to wait on drafting a quarterback should be targeting Carr in 2022 drafts. He has never been a top-10 fantasy quarterback, but he’s been close (QB14 last season). That was without stud Davante Adams, his old college pal, who the Raiders added this offseason. With Adams, Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow in the mix and an offensive-minded coach in Josh McDaniels, Carr will produce career bests.

