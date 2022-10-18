Now that we’re about one-third of the way through the season, this intro to the Week 7 dynasty stock watch is going to focus on win-now versus rebuild situations. And I take a hardline here. If I’m going to tank, I’m going to tank so even the better the player, the harder I’m trying to move him to ensure I’m losing spectacularly (without benching my best players, because that’s tacky.)



So if you’re 3-3 or 2-4, I believe you’re still in it barring a couple season-ending injuries that limit your potential. But I feel it’s not in most people’s DNA to accept they’ve got a losing team, even when their record reflects that. Maybe your team is among the top two or three in points scored and there were a few close losses that could’ve been wins in different head-to-head matchups. So, you’ve got rose-colored glasses on as your check your team’s score on your phone throughout Sunday. And each time you check, your team somehow has one more point and your opponent scored 20. Let it go; lay down your sword. Let’s build to the future!



In my Week 3 Dynasty Stock Watch, I wrote about moving on from Tom Brady almost regardless of your team's situation. He had a nice rebound game in a Week 4 loss to the Chiefs (39-52 for 385 and three scores). However, he’s QB14 through six games. Chris Godwin‘s return hasn’t sparked much yet.

The Buccaneers are last in rushing and yards per carry (405, 3.1). They have no 20-plus yard runs. Can they turn it around? Sure, anything’s possible. But they look mediocre and one-dimensional and that one dimension (passing) isn’t even that good. I bring Tampa Bay up as an example of how to treat and approach a rebuild.

If I had the Bucs roster in a dynasty league, Brady, Mike Evans and Leonard Fournette are the trade fodder. Godwin is 26, so I don’t mind holding him because he should have three very productive years left after this year. That’s the window: three years. Any quarterback or tight end 33-or-older, any running back 26-or-older and any receiver 27-or-older is on the trade block. Of course, any player can be traded if someone is willing to overspend but this is the general blueprint.



And if I'm trading for any young players, which should be rare since good, young players carry the most value, they need to have a realistic shot at fantasy supremacy. Not just relevancy, but an actual shot to a top player at their position. You don't want to be trading for Allen Lazard, no disrespect intended. Any players acquired need to at least have the illusion of a really high ceiling. Guys who've been in the league for a couple years and haven't accomplished anything just eat up trade value that should be devoted to draft capital.



So with all this in mind, here are some sell-high veterans that rebuilds should trade away. And like I mentioned, if you’re rebuilding, any player tacked onto these deals needs to be a first- or second-year player with legit potential to become a very good player. We don’t need mediocrity taking up capital in our trades!



Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

WR Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills

Since we're right in the thick of Josh Allen being at the top of his game, walking away from Stefon Diggs isn’t easy. And again, this is only a sell-high because of those two factors: age and peak Allen. Diggs is commanding serious trade value. Any halfway decent team that were to acquire him would be an instant contender and it’s a no-brainer acquisition if he’s available. I do believe Diggs has two good years left after this, but we’re talking about a soon to be 29-year-old receiver (DOB, 11-29-1993), who is a top-10 dynasty player based on trade value. His 2.85 yards per route run (Y/RR) this season has been a career-high. What’s wild is Diggs has caught six of his nine targets beyond 20 yards. Gabe Davis has been the deep threat, but Diggs is still wildly efficient both intermediate and deep. He’s got to go though and we’re asking for at least two 2023 mid-1st round picks, plus a 2023 2nd or third. Hover over points to see recent Diggs trades.

WR Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

I know this one feels obvious, as does the Diggs recommendation. But managers are stubborn. Trading away Cooper Kupp? This is what a rebuild looks like. Kupp will be 30 next year and he’s still even more valuable than the aforementioned Diggs! The wheels have come off in Los Angeles and while there’s still a glowing golden hue radiating off this guy. He has one touchdown in his last four games. The Rams are about to trade away Cam Akers. They’ve scored the fewest points in the NFC West. Things ain’t good. Last year’s Super Bowl win and a 3-3 record are maintaining the illusion that everything is okay. And I understand the reluctance to move him. Kupp doesn’t appear to be slowing down. Kupp is the No. 2 receiver in PPR leagues, right behind Diggs. Kupp’s 2.45 Y/RR falls well short of his 2021 total (3.12), but would still be his second-best rate. He’s on pace to force more missed tackles and catch more contested passes than last year. Basically I’m implying that it’s the Rams slowing down Kupp, not the other way around. Strike while the iron is hot and trade him for a huge bounty. You should be shooting for three 2023 1st rounders. Hover over points to see recent Kupp trades.



RB Leonard Fournette, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

You may have thought I was going to suggest Christian McCaffrey in this article, but I feels he really hugs the age line. Meaning, I feel he's only worth trading if you don't have much else to offer. Fournette makes more sense, despite offering far less trade value. For a team with a serious need at running back, Fournette is a "set it and forget it“ caliber player. That said, he’s not having a great year as I mentioned in the intro. He had six 10-plus yard runs in Week 1. He has four in his last five games. It’s not all his fault. The Bucs’ offensive line isn’t playing well and they’ve been playing down a player or two. But he’s also forcing fewer missed tackles is on pace for nearly half of his 2021 total. Even with all that, I believe he commands a 2023 late first and second value. Hover over points to see recent Fournette trades.

RB Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

The longer this season goes on, the more Nick Chubb’s value will climb. He’s playing so well and everybody knows it. Chubb is basically unstoppable. He did look human against the Patriots in Week 6, but he’s been the best back in the league this year. Chubb is on pace to destroy his previous career-high in missed tackles forced (66 in 2019 and 2020, 42 in 2022). He already has 21 10-plus yard runs and his previous best was 41 in 2021. For a guy who’s averaged 5.3 ypc in his career, his 5.9 average this year is unreal. Maybe most importantly, he already has seven rushing touchdowns and his previous best was 12 in 2020. We can’t rely on touchdowns, but they help deliver game-breaking scoring totals. I would try to haggle on price here to collect two 2023 mid-or-better first round picks. Hover over points to see recent Chubb trades.

More fantasy & NFL coverage: