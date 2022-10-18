It's a tough week for byes, with the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, and Philadelphia Eagles all getting the week off. You could be missing an elite QB, and you're almost certainly missing an elite wide receiver.



On top of that, Kenny Pickett suffered a concussion, and Carson Wentz is set to miss four weeks.

The good news is that the Lions and Titans are back in action, and Dak Prescott and Tua Tagovailoa are set to return this week.



I have featured a few players in today's article but also look for the availability of the players in the "others" list at the bottom of each position. There will be players that have either recently been featured in our waivers article or are less than 50% available but worth checking for in shallower leagues. For example, be sure to check on the availability of Justin Fields, Darrell Henderson, Brian Robinson, Jr., Corey Davis and Alec Pierce, to name a few.



It’s time to check on the waiver wire!

QUARTERBACKS WAIVER WIRE

Matt Ryan (IND) FAAB up to 6%

Don’t look now, but after you dropped Matt Ryan following an abysmal Thursday Night Football performance last week, he thanks you by finishing as the QB2 on Sunday with 27.16 fantasy points- more than both Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. Ryan will continue to have up and down days, but this week’s matchup with the Tennessee Titans should be a good one, as the Titans have allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing QBs this season, including an average of 304 passing yards per game. Ryan has passed for 300+ yards in half of his games this season. He’s available in 72% of leagues.



Daniel Jones (NYG) FAAB up to 4%

It's not flashy, but sometimes we must make tough starts in bye weeks. The matchup for Jones this week is favorable. We just saw Matt Ryan finish as the QB2 on Sunday vs. the Jacksonville offense, and let's face it- the Giants are a good team. Jones completed 70.4% of his passes last week vs. the Ravens, and he looks more and more comfortable with his receivers- especially rookie Wan'Dale Robinson. His TD upside is limited due to the dominant use of Saquon Barkley, but he should be able to get you a solid floor and maybe even a rushing touchdown or two himself. Jones is available in 70% of leagues.



Jimmy Garoppolo (SF) FAAB up to 4%

Believe it or not, Jimmy G has finished as a top-eight QB two weeks in a row. This week he faces a Kansas City secondary that has allowed the fourth-most points to opposing QBs. He certainly has the weapons for success in Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and George Kittle. Garoppolo is available in 61% of fantasy football leagues.



Taylor Heinecke (WSH) FAAB 1%

With news that Carson Wentz is out for 4-6 weeks, Taylor Heinecke comes back into the conversation. We've seen Heinecke succeed before, and he finished last season with 3,419 yards passing yards and 20 touchdowns while adding 313 yards and another touchdown on the ground. This week's matchup vs. the Packers is a tough one, but in superflex leagues where the waiver wire is thin, Heinecke could be your best option. In even deeper leagues, stash Sam Howell. Heinecke is available in 99% of leagues.



Others: Marcus Mariota, Bailey Zappe, Justin Fields

RUNNING BACKS WAIVER WIRE

Kenyan Drake (BAL) FAAB up to 6%

J.K. Dobbins had a setback on Sunday and left the game early, leaving Kenyan Drake to play all but six offensive snaps for the rest of the game. Drake ended the day with 119 yards on the ground, two catches for another eight yards, and a touchdown. Mike Davis continues to share in the goal-line work, but should Dobbins miss another week or Justice Hill remain out with a hamstring injury, Drake is worth some FAAB vs. a Cleveland defense that has allowed the fourth-most points and the most rushing TDs (8) to opposing running backs this year. Drake is available in 95% of leagues.



Deon Jackson (IND) FAAB up to 6%

No Jonathan Taylor? No problem. 2021 Undrafted free agent Deon Jackson can save the day! Jackson had twelve carries for 42 yards and a TD, but perhaps most importantly, he had ten receptions on ten targets for another 79 yards. Matt Ryan had no problem targeting his running back vs. the Jaguars. Unfortunately, Jackson left the game early with a quad injury, but should he return healthy this week and JT and Hines remain out, Jackson is a solid start vs. a Tennessee defense that has allowed two receiving TDs and a 75% catch rate to opposing running backs. Jackson is available in 55% of leagues.



D’onta Foreman (CAR) FAAB 4%

It's time to play chess while your leaguemates are playing checkers. Robbie Anderson was traded Monday morning, and Christian McCaffrey might not be far behind. Plenty of teams will come knocking for the superstar running back, and should CMC go elsewhere, D'onta Foreman would be the next man up. Foreman has had more than double the routes and carries of Chubba Hubbard. Of course, a trade could include an incoming RB (Cam Akers, maybe?), and this Panthers' offense leaves a lot to be desired, but with the state of the running back position this year, it's worth a small amount of FAAB. Foreman is available in 95% of fantasy leagues.



Gus Edwards (BAL) FAAB 4%

Speaking of Baltimore running backs, Gus "The Bus" Edwards is due back soon and has been practicing with the team for the past two weeks. Edwards will likely split time with Dobbins once he is back. Edwards has converted 33.6% of his carries for a touchdown or first down across the past four seasons. That's the highest rate among running backs, and he's available in 85% of leagues.



Others: Tyler Allgeier, Latavius Murray, Brian Robinson, Jr., Darrell Henderson, Kyren Williams, Rachaad White, Isaiah Pacheco

WIDE RECEIVERS WAIVER WIRE

Rondale Moore (ARI) FAAB up to 7%

Rondale Moore's 10 targets on Sunday were tied with Zach Ertz for the most targets on the team. He caught six of them for 49 yards. Moore played more snaps than Brown this week (70) and has played no fewer than 59 snaps since returning from injury three weeks ago. His average depth of target (2.8) isn't encouraging, but Moore is a versatile weapon, and his YAC ability should not be discounted. Hollywood Brown was seen leaving the stadium in a boot Sunday, and the recent trade for Robbie Anderson suggests that Arizona needs all hands on deck. DeAndre Hopkins is set to return in Week 7, but since Moore has played a career-high in snaps for the past three weeks, he should be expected to maintain a role in this offense. Moore is available in 54% of fantasy leagues.



Wan’Dale Robinson (NYG) FAAB up to 7%

The Giants are looking frisky, and Wan'Dale Robinson looked strong in his first game back since his Week 1 injury. Playing limited snaps, Robinson caught three of his four targets for 37 yards and a touchdown. It's easy to see Robinson emerging as the top target in a Giants offense that has been decimated by injuries.



Robbie Anderson (ARI) FAAB up to 6%

Anderson was ejected from the game on Sunday by his own team after having a sideline argument with the coaching staff. Within 24 hours, Anderson was on his way to Arizona, signaling that Marquise Brown was likely done for the season. Anderson is a big play threat (think Will Fuller), but will that matter in this struggling Arizona offense? It's worth a FAAB bid if Anderson and Murray can connect even half as much as Murray connected with Brown. As to whether or not Anderson is a head case, that remains to be seen. Anderson has always played on struggling offenses, so maybe he’s the sane one for actually saying something about it. Let’s see how that goes with Kliff. Anderson is 89% available.



Zay Jones (JAC) FAAB up to 4%

Despite an underwhelming stat line and playing through an ankle injury, Jones led Jaguars' receivers in both catches and receiving yards on Sunday, and he played four more snaps than Christian Kirk. Jones is still available in 80% of fantasy leagues.

Donovan Peoples-Jones (CLE) FAAB up to 4%

DPJ's 84.3% snap share leads all Browns wide receivers, and in the past three games, he's had four or more catches for 50+ yards. This week Cleveland faces off with a Baltimore Ravens secondary that has surrendered an average of 198.2 receiving yards per game to opposing wideouts while also allowing a league-leading 23.8 targets per game. Even the run-heavy Cleveland offense should be able to take advantage, and DPJ is a great streamer for this week. Peoples-Jones is available in 88% of leagues.



Van Jefferson (LAR) FAAB up to 3%

Jefferson is due back from the IR soon, and let's face it—the Rams need him. He's expected to return in Week 8 after the bye, and it's easy to see a situation where he surpasses Allen Robinson on the depth chart. Jefferson finished last season as the WR36 operating as the third wideout for Los Angeles. Stafford's 71.1% completion rate trails only Geno Smith among QBs that have started four or more contests in 2022. There's a lot of potential upside here for Jefferson to be the WR2. The time to bid is now when the Rams are on a bye, and he's still flying under the radar. Jefferson is available in 95% of leagues.



Others: Corey Davis (NYJ), Treylon Burks (TEN), Alec Pierce (IND), Chase Claypool (PIT), DeVante Parker (NE), Josh Reynolds (DET)

TIGHT ENDS WAIVER WIRE

Hunter Henry (NE) FAAB up to 4%

With Jonnu Smith dealing with an ankle injury, Hunter Henry is getting more looks. His eight targets on Sunday were more in line with what we expected from last year, and he finished the day with four catches, 61 yards and a score. As long as Smith remains limited, we can expect weekly upside from Henry, who has played 97.7% of the team's offensive snaps across the past two contests while tying Jakobi Meyers for a team-high in targets (12). Henry is 62% available.



Robert Tonyan (GB) FAAB up to 4%

Tonyan had his best outing of the year on Sunday, catching ten of his twelve targets for 90 yards. If Green Bay's receivers can't get open, expect Tonyan to soak up the short target work. Tonyan won't pop every week, but with bye weeks ahead and the struggling and injured receiver room in Green Bay, Tonyan is certainly a viable option. Tonyan is available in 58% of leagues.



Daniel Bellinger (NYG) FAAB 1%

Three Giants make the list today, and I hope I don't regret it! If you're streaming tight ends, consider Daniel Bellinger, who caught all five of his targets for 38 yards and a touchdown on Sunday. His 88.2% catch rate is the best of all Giants receivers, averaging 8.18 yards per target. He's available in 98% of leagues.



Others: Greg Dulcich

