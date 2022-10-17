Week 7 Early Pickups and Waiver Wire Adds

In Week 6, multiple players with a slow start to the season gave their supporters some midseason excitement for those who still carried the torch. Here are a few players with correction scores:

Unfortunately for some fantasy managers, some of these players didn’t make the starting lineup based on their underachieving production. The bye weeks reward fantasy managers with strength in their bench, plus it forces them to stick with a disappointing player. In Week 7, these four teams have a bye:

Two top quarterbacks (Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts) need a cover, along with three stud wideouts (Stefon Diggs, Justin Jefferson and Cooper Kupp). Running back Dalvin Cook and tight end Dallas Goedert are the best remaining players needing a replacement.

Let’s take an early look at who might fit the bill:

Albert Cesare/The Enquirer/USA TODAY NETWORK

Quarterbacks

Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans

Depending on your league size, Tannehill may be one of the better quarterbacks to cover for a top-tier option in Week 7. He came into this week as the 22nd-ranked quarterback, with only two steady games (22.0 and 22.4 fantasy points). In his first matchup this season against the Colts, he passed for only 137 yards with two scores despite delivering a touchdown on the Titans’ opening drive. His lack of passing yards was more due to Indianapolis failing to put up a fight on the scoreboard. Last season, Tannehill played well in both starts vs. the Colts (25.45 and 25.85 fantasy points).

Running Backs

Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams

With Cam Akers unhappy with his role in the Rams’ offense, Williams is a viable buy-and-hold on the waiver wire this week. Los Angeles placed him on the injured reserve in mid-September with a high ankle sprain. They hoped to have him back in 6-8 weeks. The Rams have a bye in Week 7, so his best-case scenario is returning in Week 8. In 2020 and ‘21 at Notre Dame, Williams offered three-down ability (2,799 combined yards with 31 touchdowns and 77 catches over 24 games) despite being undersized (5’9” and 195 pounds).

Kenyan Drake, Baltimore Ravens

J.K. Dobbins left this week’s game with a slight knee issue, which may end up being minor. Drake came off the bench to gain 127 combined yards with one catch on only 11 touches. At the very least, he should be an early-week insurance cover for Dobbins until his status is updated.

D’Onta Foreman, Carolina Panthers

After firing their head coach this week, the Panthers look to be in sell mode at the trade deadline. If Christian McCaffrey is moved, Foreman should emerge as their lead runner while working in a split role with Chuba Hubbard. Even with a starting job, Foreman can’t reach RB2 status without better quarterback play.

Wide Receivers

Amari Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Before the season, I expected Rodgers to emerge as the Packers’ top slot wide receiver. Unfortunately, Green Bay only had him on the field for five plays over the first six weeks. Randall Cobb left this week’s game with an ankle injury, possibly creating a better role in Green Bay’s offense over the next few weeks. Rodgers is only a flier or a follow for a fantasy team with a deep bench.

Ben Skowronek, Los Angeles Rams

Over the past two weeks, Skowronek has emerged as a possible bye-week cover at wide receiver. He had a season-high eight targets in Week 5 (6/41), followed by success against the Panthers (5/40 with one rush for 17 yards and a touchdown). At the very least, Skowronek could be considered a WR2A for the Rams until Allen Robinson strings some good games together.

Wan’Dale Robinson, New York Giants

The high-stakes market plucked Robinson off the waiver wire over the last couple of weeks, but he should be in the free-agent pool in many short-roster formats. After missing four games with a knee issue, Robinson returned to action against the Ravens. He caught three of his four targets for 37 yards and a touchdown. He projects to be a possession-type wideout with a range of about 5/50 in many weeks. For now, Robinson is only worthy of a bye-week cover.

More fantasy & NFL coverage: