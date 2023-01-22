Top Five Fantasy Landing Spots for Aaron Rodgers

The quarterback carousel could be a ton of fun this offseason, as a number of big-name players are either slated to become free agents or could be on the trade block. One of those players is Aaron Rodgers, who is coming off one of his worst seasons from a fantasy perspective. The 39-year-old did post two great seasons in the previous two years, however, so maybe a change of scenery could benefit?

That scenario is in the cards, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports a “trade is a very real scenario” and that Rodgers and the Packers are “fully aware a trade is a real possibility.” So, where would be the best fantasy landing spots for the superstar?

Here are five teams that could have a need at quarterback and would be interesting spots for Rodgers to land next season. Let’s start off this fun exercise in Sin City.

Las Vegas Raiders

Derek Carr won’t be back with the Raiders (in all likelihood), and Jarrett Stidham is slated to become a free agent. That could open a lot of interest in Rodgers, who of course played for many years with Davante Adams in Green Bay. Las Vegas has a lot of talent on offense besides Adams, too, as Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller would also benefit from Rodgers’ presence. If the Raiders retain free agent Josh Jacobs, this will be a fun offense to watch on the field and in fantasy football.

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins are somewhat of an outlier, but what if Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion issues become problematic heading into next season? Ultimately, we hope he’s going to be fine, but Rodgers could be an option in a worst-case scenario for the Dolphins quarterback. Imagine the veteran gunslinger in an offense with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle? That would be the best wideout duo he’s played with since the days of Jordy Nelson and Adams and would make Rodgers a surefire No. 1 option.

New York Jets

This would be insane, but what if Rodgers followed in the footsteps of Brett Favre and landed with the Jets? It seems Zach Wilson has already worn out his welcome in the Big Apple, and Mike White is slated to become a free agent. The Jets also have some good young talent on the offensive side of the football with Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson and Elijah Moore all in the mix. Rodgers’s presence would help them all and would certainly push the Men in Green into an AFC East contender.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Let’s say that Tom Brady leaves the Buccaneers this offseason (which seems to be the popular opinion). Well, what if Rodgers went from one Bay to the other? He’d have great weapons in Tampa with Leonard Fournette, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin all in the mix, not to mention a good young tight end in Cade Otton. The veteran quarterback would also have the benefit of a healthier offensive line and playing in a division that is projected to be one of the weakest in the league.

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts organization is a mess right now, from a vacated head coach spot to a disastrous quarterback position. Trading for Rodgers would be right in line with the team’s addition of veteran quarterbacks like Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan in recent seasons, and it would make them an instant favorite in the AFC South. Rodgers’s presence under center would also be great news for the value of Jonathan Taylor, Michael Pittman Jr., Parris Campbell and Alec Pierce.

