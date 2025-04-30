2025 Fantasy Football Rookie Sleeper Picks: RJ Harvey, Jaydon Blue Are Late-Draft Steals
Sleepers can be the difference between building a good fantasy football team and one that ultimately competes for a league championship. Oftentimes, such players come out of the new class of rookie prospects ... just ask anyone who landed Bucky Irving last season.
So, to find a few fantasy gems in the 2025 class, here are 10 rookies who landed in favorable NFL spots and could be valuable fantasy assets for redraft leagues.
Fantasy Football Rookie Sleeper Picks
Shedeur Sanders, QB, Browns: Sanders is the epitome of a sleeper. He went from being a projected top 10 pick in the NFL Draft to falling into Round 5, and he’s on a Browns team that now has five quarterbacks. Is it out of the realm of possibility that he uses that draft slight as motivation and becomes their starter in Week 1? Unless the team commits to Joe Flacco, Sanders should have a chance to compete in camp.
Kaleb Johnson, RB, Steelers: Few teams needed a running back more than the Steelers. They lost Najee Harris (Chargers) as a free agent and only had Jaylen Warren as a replacement. Johnson landed in a great spot to shine immediately. A bruiser at 6-foot-1 and 224 pounds, he’s the perfect replacement in the offense for Harris. I’d project Johnson to be their Week 1 starter while sharing some of the workload with Warren. The rookie will have flex value in most redrafts.
RJ Harvey, RB, Broncos: Harvey will be a popular fantasy sleeper or breakout candidate this season, simply because of his draft slot. The Broncos took him with the 60th overall pick in the second round, which (to me) makes him the favorite to start over Audric Estime. While this could become a committee with Estime and Jaleel McLaughlin in the mix, I still like Harvey to lead coach Sean Payton’s backfield in touches and fantasy points in 2025.
Jaydon Blue, RB, Cowboys: The Cowboys' backfield will be one to watch this summer. They have Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders atop the depth chart at this point, but neither is an exciting or statistically reliable runner. Enter Blue, a speedy, explosive back who is also a nice pass catcher, and suddenly you have a potential fantasy sleeper. In fact, I’d guess that Blue will be picked ahead of Williams and Sanders in a lot of early best-ball leagues.
Cam Skattebo, RB, Giants: New York’s backfield is crowded with Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Devin Singletary on the roster, but that’s what makes Skattebo a sleeper. He’s a different style of back than the aforementioned duo, playing more of a tough, bruising role. That could also make him useful in goal-line situations, which is where Skattebo has a shot to bring some value to fantasy managers. He’ll be worth a late-round look in the majority of redrafts.
Jayden Higgins, WR, Texans: The Texans filled a need with Higgins, who projects to be a Week 1 starter opposite Nico Collins. A big-bodied receiver at 6-foot-4 and 212 pounds, he also gives C.J. Stroud another weapon in the passing game. I’m not sure Higgins will make a consistent fantasy impact as a rookie (don’t forget, Houston also added Christian Kirk), but he’s a nice fit in terms of opportunities and will be worth a late pick in redrafts.
Tre Harris, WR, Chargers: Harris has the skills to make an impact at the next level, both on the field and in fantasy football. His sleeper appeal comes in the fact that he’ll compete with the trio of Quentin Johnston, Ladd McConkey and Mike Williams for targets. If Williams is washed (he’s done very little since leaving Los Angeles), Harris could push his way into the starting lineup while catching passes from Justin Herbert. He’s a receiver to monitor.
Jack Bech, WR, Raiders: Bech landed in a great spot to make a fantasy impact in Year 1. The Raiders’ pass catchers will be led by Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers, but there is room for a third option in the pass attack. Bech looks like he could be that third option. He busted out last season, posting 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns for TCU. His value is likely limited to late rounds of redrafts, but Bech is still a player to watch this summer.
Jalen Royals, WR, Chiefs: Royals is a dynamic playmaker who could certainly earn a role in the Chiefs offense in Year 1, especially with Rashee Rice coming off an injured knee. While he didn’t play on a big stage at Utah State, Royals scored seven touchdowns of 50 or more yards for the Aggies. Some scouts have even compared him to a poor man’s Tyreek Hill. While he certainly has more dynasty draft value, Royals could be a late redraft option too.
Mason Taylor, TE, Jets: The Jets typically haven’t had an impactful fantasy player at tight end, but Taylor could change that narrative. He broke out last season, finishing with 55 catches for 546 yards during his final year at LSU. Taylor can play both in the slot and in-line, so he’ll be on the field quite a bit for the Jets. That’s a huge benefit when it comes to scoring points. I can see him being picked late in redrafts as a No. 2 tight end.